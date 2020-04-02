2 Chainz Feeds Homeless At His Atlanta Restaurant

The rapper chose to give back instead of reopening for dine-in service.

Instead of reopening for dine-in service, 2 Chainz’s opened up a restaurant location to give back to those in need. Chainz and his business partner, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, were spotted feeding the homeless at Escobar Restaurant on Monday (April 27).

The Grammy-winning rapper sported black gloves and a face mask while handing out around 120 meals, TMZ reports. Those in need of meals practiced social distancing by standing six feet apart as they waited in line.

Instead of opening Escobar Restaurant up today we decided to feed the homeless pic.twitter.com/K9eOvpFCRz — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) April 27, 2020

The Atlanta native owns two Escobar locations, both of which were reportedly slated to reopen on Monday after more than a month of take-out only service due to Georgia’s stay-home order. The state’s Gov. Brian Kemp has since relaxed the order allowing restaurants, beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo shop, gyms and more to reopen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta reported more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,036 deaths, 100 of which occurred over the last two days.