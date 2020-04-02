2 Chainz Feeds Homeless At His Atlanta Restaurant

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
The governor of Kentucky issued an apology for accusing a man named Tupac Shakur of playing a prank. Gov. Andy Beshear personally called Shakur on Tuesday (April 28) to offer his apologies after Shakur’s unemployment claim had yet to be approved.
Shakur, a 46-year-old cook at Kentucky’s Alfalfa restaurant and Lynagh’s Irish Pub & Grill, initially said that he was “embarrassed” by the incident. After the call with Beshear, Shakur expressed compassion for the governor. “I understand, he’s dealing with a lot. Mistakes happen,” he said according to Kentucky's Herald-Leader.
Shakur, who filed for unemployment on March 13 and again on March 17, said that he has been “struggling for like that last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills.”
Shakur whose father was a Muslim, became interested in the religion after his father died. Shakur goes by his middle name “Malik,” but legally changed his last name to “Shakur” sometime around 1998. The rap legend, Tupac Shakur, died two years earlier.
Beshear addressed what he assumed was a hoax at a press conference Monday (April 27). “We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky,” he said. “And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims.”
The state of Kentucky is currently working on Shakur's unemployment claim.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia are preparing for an Instagram Live event later this week. The super groups will go head-to-head for a “celebration between homies of over 50 years,” DJ Paul announced on Instagram on Monday (April 27).
DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone will play cuts from the Bone Thugs and Three 6 music catalogs, in addition to offering up “limited edition” merchandise for fans to purchase.
“Don’t miss the celebration,” Krayzie Bone added in a separate Instagram post promoting the digital showdown.
View this post on Instagram
This Thursday 5pm Pacific, 8pm Eastern time. Instagram Live Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits. Limited edition Collab merch available. Share share share, don’t miss this celebration!
It's unclear if the event is officially affiliated with the VERZUZ battle curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The most recent and most successful of the VERZUZ battles featured Babyface and Teddy Riley, and garnered a whopping 4 million viewers. A collective of 40 songs were played during the battle, many of which received a streaming boost as a result.
Instagram Live has become a go-to-location for music bouts and other forms of entertainment while many states remain under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the first week since launching the Stay Home sticker was used over 100 million times globally,” Instagram’s Fadia Kader told VIBE. “That just lets me know the power of Instagram. It’s a global platform and even when we have an initiative that is global like this with the Stay At Home sticker, it’s really impactful and connects the dots between us all.”
The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia’s Instagram Live face-off is scheduled to go down on Thursday, April 30, at 8 p.m. EST.
Netflix has unveiled the first-look at Michelle Obama’s forthcoming, Becoming, documentary due to premiere on May 6. The film, which is directed by Nadia Hallgreen, “shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” Mrs. Obama tweeted on Monday (April 27).
“During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” she added of the global pandemic.
The trailer opens with the former first lady having a candid conversation with group of young black girls during an event in Philadelphia. “I crave some longer experiences with young people through the community events. The [ 'Becoming' book] tour could do a great job of giving me a little taste of it,” Mrs. Obama says in the clip.
At one point in the teaser, one of the girls asks Mrs. Obama how she got “back on track” after life in the White House.
“What I've learned is it's a whole new track,” she replies. “It's not going back, it's all different, and it's different forever. So it's not 'getting back on track' but it's creating my next track. I'm doing what you're doing, I'm figuring out 'What do I want to do?' 'What do I care about?' It takes time to process your life and figure out what it all means.
“So little of who I am happened in those eight years [in the White House],” she continues. “So much more of who I was happened before.”
Watch the trailer below.