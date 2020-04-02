2 Chainz Changes Mind About Reopening His Atlanta Restaurants During Pandemic

The rapper's Escobar eateries were planning to open on Monday.

With Georgia’s stay-at-home order officially lifted, 2 Chainz was preparing to reopen his Atlanta restaurants despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but he changed his mind. The rapper and his business partner, Snoop Dillard, were planning to open Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge for dine-in service on Monday (April 27) but after receiving backlash the duo reneged on their plan, TMZ reports.

“After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday, Dillard said. “It has not officially been decided when we will start having dine-in service.”

Last month, Georgia followed the lead of other states in closing down all non-essential businesses to stop the spread of the viral disease. Escobar lost a reported 95% of its business after being relegated to take-out service. The drop in income forced the company to furlough nearly all of its employees but they hope to rehire 65% percent of the staff, which totals to 80 people.

Whenever Escobar prepares to reopen its doors, the company will reportedly implement safety measures such as checking the temperatures of employees and customers (although some people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic). In the event that an employee exhibits coronavirus symptoms, they will be required to self quarantine for 14 days.

The lounge also offers hookah and will the pipes will be sanitized. Dillard pointed out that most customers bring their own hoses to attach to the hookah pipes.

Judging by the few comments on Escobar’s social media accounts, the public didn't seem too excited about them reopening. Comments left on Escobar's Instagram account accused the company of prioritizing money over human safety. A commenter on Facebook pointed out that reopening for dine-in service goes against the recommendation of Center for Disease Control, and puts staff and patrons at risk. “This is a really irresponsible decision,” the comment reads.

Several restaurants, bars, gyms, hair salons, and tattoo shops opening their doors on Monday include Rocky Mountain Pizza, Johnnie MacCracken’s Celtic Pub, The Original Hot Dog Factory, Battle Barbershop, Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique and Slanging Ink tattoo parlor.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, pushed back following Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement that the state was set to reopen.

“Just stay home. Listen to the scientists. There is nothing essential about going to a bowling alley or getting a manicure in the middle of a pandemic,” Lance Bottoms said in an interview with Good Morning America on Friday. “It is necessary that we continue to distance ourselves. To the extent that we've had any type of relief in this state it's because we have been aggressive, especially in the metro-Atlanta area, in socially distancing and asking people to stay home.”