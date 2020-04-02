2 Chainz Changes Mind About Reopening His Atlanta Restaurants During Pandemic

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Eddie Murphy returns to stand-up in the upcoming charity comedy special helmed by media mogul Bryan Allen. The comic legend will join Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, and Keenan Thompson for Allen's Feeding America Comedy Festival next month.
The three-hour special will stream on the Allen Media Group television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the free streaming service app Local Now. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America during the comedy event.
“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 9th,” Allen said in a statement. “Laughter s often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assistant in providing meals to families across the county who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The packed lineup includes Taraji P. Henson, Marlon Wayans, Margaret Cho, Jamie Kennedy, and Sheryl Underwood.
Feeding America has been providing meals for those in need for more than 40 years. The organization has been at the forefront of providing meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people's household budgets,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”
The Feeding America Comedy Festival premiers on Saturday, May 9, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
Kehlani is readying a new album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, the Grammy-nominated singer announced on her 25th birthday on Friday (April 24).
“The album cover is a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective,” explained Kehlani. “The sun is shining, the sky is blue, but clearly something has gotten my attention. Paired with the back cover, we come into the question of is the grass really greener on the other side? Good things are good…until they aren’t. Then, were they ever really good?”
It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Oakland native has been treating fans to quarantine-inspired DIY content like her self-shot music videos for “Everybody Business,” and “Toxic.”
It Was Good Until It Wasn’t marks the second full-length studio album for Kehlani since her 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage.
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first Friday film, Ice Cube posted nostalgic photos from the film on Friday (April 24). The images include fan art and behind-the-scenes flicks of Regina King, Chris Tucker, the late Bernie Mack and John Witherspoon, Nia Long, Anna Maria Horsford, and more.
Written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh, and directed by F. Gary Gray, the first installment in the Friday trilogy was released on April 27, 1995.
The cult classic spawned the sequel Next Friday in 2000, and Friday After Next in 2002. A fourth installment in the film series was reportedly in development but according to Cube, film distributor New Line Cinema delayed the project.
“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made. It’s not my fault. Some dumb people in Hollywood, at New Line Cinema,” Cube reportedly said during Witherspoon’s funeral. The 77-year-old comedian, who played Cube’s father died from a heart attack last October. “We were tryin’ to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories.”
See photos from Friday below.
