50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule’s Interest In “Verzuz” Battle

50 Cent took to Instagram to respond.

A few days ago, Ja Rule revealed his interest in a song battle against 50 Cent on Instagram Live. The matchup would join the ranks of previous matchups commissioned by “Verzuz” creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz like RZA and DJ Premier to Johnta Austin and Ne-Yo.

Although Rule said he’ll “behave” during the battle and thinks it’ll crash Instagram since it’d be a momentous occasion, Fifty has other thoughts. On his IG account, the Power executive posted a meme of Rule with a cardboard sign that reads, “I will battle 50 Cent for attention.” He captioned the post “Stupid #fryfestival.”

Both Queens rappers have a highly-decorated roster of songs they can go hit-for-hit with and can write a new chapter in their strained relationship. It also sounds like Swizz is down to facilitate the battle but as long as intentions remain pure.

View this post on Instagram 👀Stupid #fryfestival A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Apr 13, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

Another battle that fans will be in tune for if it were to happen is between 2 Chainz and Fabolous. However, in an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Fabolous said there “needs to be an even playing field” between the two people battling.

“Chainz is my guy, too,” he said. “Me and Chainz hang out, we talk. I go to Atlanta, I go to Chainz’s restaurant. Chainz came to my dinner. Chainz is my guy.” Fabolous added that he believes Chainz should battle another artist, noting “I think his music is in a different direction than my music.”