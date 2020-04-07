African-Americans Are At A Greater Risk To Contract Coronavirus

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Will Smith celebrated the 25-year anniversary of Bad Boys on Tuesday (April 7) with a special shout out to his co-star, Martin Lawrence, and the film’s director, Michael Bey, and producer, Jerry Bruckheimer.
“Today is 25 years since the first ‘Bad Boys’ came out!!! We really putting this ‘for life’ thing to the test,” Smith captioned a video of him and Lawrence promoting the film in 1995 along with their recent Bad Boys for Life promo run.
Today is 25 years since the first @badboys came out!! We really putting this “for life” thing to the test @martinlawrence 🙂 @michaelbay @jerrybruckheimer
The first Bad Boys film was a box office hit raking in more than $140 million. The 2003 sequel nearly doubled the numbers of its predecessor.
Lawrence and Smith reprised their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Barnett in Bad Boys for Life, which grossed $425 million worldwide.
Speaking to VIBE during the film’s premier in January, the duo revealed the secret to maintaining a flow on screen after all these years. “A great deal of respect and love for each other,” said Lawrence.
Smith noted that their friendship contributes to why they work so well together. “You can’t really love somebody you don’t understand. If you don’t known what makes them laugh, what makes them cry, if you don’t understand what somebody needs, you can’t really love them and that’s what I was noticing about the two of us, we just understand each other.”
Watch the full interview below.
In honor of World Health Day on Tuesday (April 7), former President Barack Obama sent out a message of gratitude to health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our medical professionals,” tweeted the onetime commander in chief. “They’re still giving their all for us every day, at great risk to themselves and we can’t thank them enough for their brevity and their service.”
It’s World Health Day, and we owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our medical professionals. They’re still giving their all for us every day, at great risk to themselves, and we can’t thank them enough for their bravery and their service.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2020
With more than 18 million workers across the U.S., healthcare remains the fastest growing industry in the U.S. economy. Many healthcare professionals remain on the front lines caring for patients battling coronavirus, despite facing an increased risk of catching the viral disease due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The American Hospital Association launched a campaign to secure 1 million masks for health care workers, including doctors, nurses and caregivers of COVID-19 patients. “Our health care heroes on the front lines have an immediate need for personal protective equipment and we have to push on all cylinders to get these items produced and into the field,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack.
The AHA is one of many efforts to get PPE to workers in need. McDonalds vowed to donate 1 million N95 masks to health care workers in Chicago, Apple announced a donation of 10 million masks to the medical community, Nordstrom has commissioned its tailors to sew masks, and Nike is making full face-shields and powered, air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses to protect healthcare workers against COVID-19.
NBA legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, donated 900 pairs of goggles to health care professionals in Southern California, Future and his The FreeWishes Foundation are also donating masks to hospital workers. A school in Baltimore City donated over 150 gloves and masks to the University of Maryland Medical Center, and a multiple Brooklyn schools banded together to donate gloves, goggles and hand sanitizer to local hospitals in desperate need of supplies.
Tory Lanez had the most popular show on Instagram Live and now it’s gone, temporarily. After peaking with over 350,000 viewers, Instagram shut down Lanez’s popular Quarantine Radio show on Tuesday (April 7).
The Toronto native is blocked from using Instagram until April 14. “I can’t go on right now they won’t let me… they [don’t] want me to win damn b,” Lanez captioned an Instagram post detailing the weeklong digital quarantine.
He also encouraged fans to spread the hashtag #FreeTory until he’s allowed back on Instagram Live.
THIS IS ME CURRENTLY .... 😭😭😢😢😢 even if I wanted to ..... I won’t be back on quarantine radio till the 14th ..... 😪😪😥 ... EVERYBODY HASHTAG #FreeTory SO I CAN GET OUT OF HERE MAN !!!! lmao Instagram stop hating . We can be friends man ! 📸: @midjordan
Although Lanez created a separate Quarantine Radio account, the plan to hop back on Instagram Live was abruptly foiled after reaching 100,000 viewers, he explained in a follow-up post.View this post on Instagram
Stay tuned...
Over it’s short but memorable run, Quarantine Radio welcomed a long list of guests including Drake, Timbaland, Chris Brown, DMX, T-Pain, and a bunch of NSFW content.
In other news, Lanez apologized on Tuesday for a year-old tweet calling himself the “best rapper alive right now.” But it appears that he may have had a change of heart as he apparently deleted the apology and added a promo for his forthcoming The New Toronto 3 mixtape out later this week.
HOWEVER ..... THE NEW TORONTO 3 COMES OUT IN 2 DAYS ...... AND I AM SPITTING ON THAT !!!!!!!! 😈🔥😈🔥😈🔥😈🔥😈
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) April 7, 2020