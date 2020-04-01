Al Sharpton Calls On Black Churches To Cancel In-Person Services Amid Pandemic

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch went up against each other on Wednesday (April 1), for the latest Instagram Live competition commissioned by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.
Fresh and Storch each played 20 of the many hits in their respective catalogs which included, Juvenile’s “Back That A** Up,” Mary J. Blige’s “No More Drama,” “Still Fly” by the Big Tymers, Lil Wayne’s “Go DJ,” “Lean Back” by Fat Joe featuring Remy Ma, Beyonce’s “Naughty Girl,” “Baby Boy” and “Me Myself,” 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.,” and B.G.’s “Bling Bling” featuring Big Tymers and the Hot Boyz.
More than 200,000 viewers signed on to watch the epic battle, and although Swizz declared Storch the winner, the internet is still debating over which producer came out victorious. Either way though, the true winners were the fans.
Score card from the people !! Thank you @scottstorchofficial & @manniefresh for doing it for the people at home aka the culture ! We also hit 202k tonight VERZUZ !!! Scott won tonight but so did the culture ! @timbaland it’s a wrap 🙌🏽
Storch versatility is too crazy, and he had hit after hit after hit. But Mannie legit created a sound for one of the most influential record labels ever. A sound. Like “Rich N’s” off 400 Degreez never made the top of the charts, but that’s a bonafide classic record.
— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) April 2, 2020
Other than like 2-3 songs, Mannie played music from one label. One label! Cash Money Records. One of the greatest record labels of all time, any genre. What a run.
— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 2, 2020
Back That Azz Up is a negro spiritual and because of that, the ancestors are PROUD. We salute the legend, Mannie Fresh.
— Maura Chanz (@maurachanz) April 2, 2020
SCOTT STORCH JUST HUMBLY WASHED MANNIE FRESH THIS ENTIRE BATTLE!!!!
His Range Is Too Elite For Mannie
— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) April 2, 2020
Nobody ever got ass thrown on em to still DRE.. mannie won to me 😂
— Le$ 🥩x🦐™ (@SteakxShrimp) April 2, 2020
Scott won.... Mannie fucked around with some bullshit too many times https://t.co/m1Em2C3XjW
— Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 2, 2020
The digital fracas was of course all in good fun as both sides complimented each other, and vowed to work together. Scott also plugged his forthcoming album and teased a new single with Ozuna and Tyga. Mannie promoted his “Virus Killaz” DJ live stream mix and Sunday gospel mix.
“After this, let’s get together and change the world,” Fresh told Storch. “There is no harm in this. We will love each other as brothers….We love you and your crew.”
T-Pain and Lil Jon are apparently next in line for an Instagram live music bout scheduled for Saturday (April 4) at 9 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, peep a snippet from the tonight's battle below.
Y’all wanna see a dead body.... Scott Storch Won. pic.twitter.com/30rm8DaWjQ
— The Academy Music Business (@BenjaminEnfield) April 2, 2020
Former NFL player Devon Still has lots to celebrate after his 9-year-old daughter reached a milestone in her previous battle with cancer. Leah Still recently marked five years of being cancer-free and to honor the achievement, her doting dad whipped up a gourmet dinner since many restaurants are closed in an attempt to calm the spread of COVID-19.
“Leah didn’t get to go to the steakhouse she wanted to to celebrate so I put on my chef hat and brought the steakhouse to her,” the ex-professional athlete wrote on Instagram last week alongside a video of a smiling Leah seated at a table with homemade steak, lobster tails, and asparagus.
Leah didn’t get to go to the steakhouse she wanted to to celebrate so I put on my chef hat and brought the steakhouse to her. #CancerFree #LeahStrong
In a follow-up post, Still shared an image of Leah sleeping with a mustache and beard drawn on her face. “This is why we fought so hard..to be able to have these moments,” he captioned the photo. “#QuarantinePrankWars start now. Parents 1…Kids -0.”
This is why we fought so hard..to be able to have these moments 😂😂 #QuarantinePrankWars starts now. Parents - 1....Kids - 0. Where the rest of my parents at? It’s time to show our kids who’s boss. Tag me in your photos lol.
At just 4 years old, Leah was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer typically found in young children that usually develops in nerve cells and affects small glands, but can spread to different organs. Leah underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in 2015. Last year, she shared some advice for other children fighting cancer. “I would say stay strong and it doesn’t matter what’s on the outside, it matters what’s on the inside,” Leah told the TODAY show. “And you’re not fighting this alone, ever.”
Samuel L. Jackson is doing his part to promote social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. The 71-year-old actor read a poem by Go the F**k to Sleep author Adam Mansbach’s on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (March 31) kindly urging viewers to “stay the f**k at home.
“I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach,” Jackson explained to Kimmel. “He wanted to do something new that would remind people [about] social distancing and where we are in these times. He wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public.”
The poem included a disclaimer, “Now technically, I’m not a doctor but motherfu**ers listen when I read a poem so here I am, so here I am Sam Muthaf**king Jackson, imploring you [to] keep your ass at home.”
Jackson also discussed his experience with home quarantine during the pandemic and how his life has changed. The Banker star also revealed that he's canceling his annual trip to Italy with Magic Johnson.
Watch Jackson’s poetic presentation below.