Rev. Al Sharpton Holds News Conference At National Action Network's Office
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Al Sharpton Calls On Black Churches To Cancel In-Person Services Amid Pandemic

April 1, 2020 - 10:48 pm by VIBE Staff

The reverend and activist reached out to church leaders around the nation.

With Easter and Palm Sunday coming up soon, Rev. Al Sharpton called leaders of the nation’s largest historically Black churches, and other faith leaders, to urge them not to hold in-person services during the global pandemic.

In a video conference call on Wednesday (April 1), Sharpton spoke with several Black church leaders about discontinuing “services that are not online.” The conference call was fueled in part by a Louisiana megachurch pastor being arrested for holding a church service and a funeral over the last week.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church, was charged with six counts of disobeying power of government after holding a funeral last week with more than 100 mourners, and a church service on Tuesday (March 31) evening.

Spell “willfully” violated the “local coronavirus stay-at-home order,” Sharpton reportedly said on Wednesday.

“I have been arrested over thirty times for civil rights & civil disobedience — twice for ninety days & another forty-five days for standing up for people’s civil and human rights,” Sharpton tweeted. “These separate incidents involving leaders of faith putting people’s lives in danger is not a matter of civil or human rights, nor is it a testament of faith.”

Florida megachurch pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was also arrested for holding two church services this past Sunday (March 29). Following his arrest, Howard-Browne said that he had no choice but to temporarily shut the church down. “I have to do this to protect the congregation — not from the virus but from a tyrannical government.”

Howard-Browne could have the two misdemeanor charges against him dropped after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed places of worship as “essential business” in a mandatory statewide stay-at-home order issued Wednesday.

In This Story:

Popular

Kiely Williams Explains Fallout With Adrienne Bailon Houghton And Alleged Fight With Raven-Symonè

From the Web

More on Vibe

mannie-fresh-scott-storch-1585772668
Getty Images

Mannie Fresh And Scott Storch Go Toe-To-Toe In Instagram Live Battle

Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch went up against each other on Wednesday (April 1), for the latest Instagram Live competition commissioned by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Fresh and Storch each played 20 of the many hits in their respective catalogs which included, Juvenile’s “Back That A** Up,” Mary J. Blige’s “No More Drama,” “Still Fly” by the Big Tymers, Lil Wayne’s “Go DJ,” “Lean Back” by Fat Joe featuring Remy Ma, Beyonce’s “Naughty Girl,” “Baby Boy” and “Me Myself,” 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.,” and B.G.’s “Bling Bling” featuring Big Tymers and the Hot Boyz.

More than 200,000 viewers signed on to watch the epic battle, and although Swizz declared Storch the winner, the internet is still debating over which producer came out victorious. Either way though, the true winners were the fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Score card from the people !! Thank you @scottstorchofficial & @manniefresh for doing it for the people at home aka the culture ! We also hit 202k tonight VERZUZ !!! Scott won tonight but so did the culture ! @timbaland it’s a wrap 🙌🏽

A post shared by No Breaks In 2020 (@therealswizzz) on Apr 1, 2020 at 7:38pm PDT

Storch versatility is too crazy, and he had hit after hit after hit. But Mannie legit created a sound for one of the most influential record labels ever. A sound. Like “Rich N’s” off 400 Degreez never made the top of the charts, but that’s a bonafide classic record.

— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) April 2, 2020

Other than like 2-3 songs, Mannie played music from one label. One label! Cash Money Records. One of the greatest record labels of all time, any genre. What a run.

— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 2, 2020

Back That Azz Up is a negro spiritual and because of that, the ancestors are PROUD. We salute the legend, Mannie Fresh.

— Maura Chanz (@maurachanz) April 2, 2020

SCOTT STORCH JUST HUMBLY WASHED MANNIE FRESH THIS ENTIRE BATTLE!!!!

His Range Is Too Elite For Mannie

— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) April 2, 2020

Nobody ever got ass thrown on em to still DRE.. mannie won to me 😂

— Le$ 🥩x🦐™ (@SteakxShrimp) April 2, 2020

Scott won.... Mannie fucked around with some bullshit too many times https://t.co/m1Em2C3XjW

— Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 2, 2020

The digital fracas was of course all in good fun as both sides complimented each other, and vowed to work together. Scott also plugged his forthcoming album and teased a new single with Ozuna and Tyga. Mannie promoted his “Virus Killaz” DJ live stream mix and Sunday gospel mix.

“After this, let’s get together and change the world,” Fresh told Storch. “There is no harm in this. We will love each other as brothers….We love you and your crew.”

T-Pain and Lil Jon are apparently next in line for an Instagram live music bout scheduled for Saturday (April 4) at 9 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, peep a snippet from the tonight's battle below.

Y’all wanna see a dead body.... Scott Storch Won. pic.twitter.com/30rm8DaWjQ

— The Academy Music Business (@BenjaminEnfield) April 2, 2020

Continue Reading
devon-leah-still-GettyImages-509608680-1585788302
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Devon Still Celebrates Daughter, Leah’s, Cancer Being In Remission For 5 Years

Former NFL player Devon Still has lots to celebrate after his 9-year-old daughter reached a milestone in her previous battle with cancer. Leah Still recently marked five years of being cancer-free and to honor the achievement, her doting dad whipped up a gourmet dinner since many restaurants are closed in an attempt to calm the spread of COVID-19.

“Leah didn’t get to go to the steakhouse she wanted to to celebrate so I put on my chef hat and brought the steakhouse to her,” the ex-professional athlete wrote on Instagram last week alongside a video of a smiling Leah seated at a table with homemade steak, lobster tails, and asparagus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Leah didn’t get to go to the steakhouse she wanted to to celebrate so I put on my chef hat and brought the steakhouse to her. #CancerFree #LeahStrong

A post shared by Devon Still (@stillinthegame) on Mar 25, 2020 at 8:03pm PDT

In a follow-up post, Still shared an image of Leah sleeping with a mustache and beard drawn on her face. “This is why we fought so hard..to be able to have these moments,” he captioned the photo. “#QuarantinePrankWars start now. Parents 1…Kids -0.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is why we fought so hard..to be able to have these moments 😂😂 #QuarantinePrankWars starts now. Parents - 1....Kids - 0. Where the rest of my parents at? It’s time to show our kids who’s boss. Tag me in your photos lol.

A post shared by Devon Still (@stillinthegame) on Mar 26, 2020 at 7:12am PDT

At just 4 years old, Leah was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer typically found in young children that usually develops in nerve cells and affects small glands, but can spread to different organs. Leah underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in 2015. Last year, she shared some advice for other children fighting cancer. “I would say stay strong and it doesn’t matter what’s on the outside, it matters what’s on the inside,” Leah told the TODAY show. “And you’re not fighting this alone, ever.”

Continue Reading
Samuel L. Jackson -- Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson Is Reminding Everybody To “Stay The F**k At Home”

Samuel L. Jackson is doing his part to promote social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. The 71-year-old actor read a poem by Go the F**k to Sleep author Adam Mansbach’s on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (March 31) kindly urging viewers  to “stay the f**k at home.

“I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach,” Jackson explained to Kimmel. “He wanted to do something new that would remind people [about] social distancing and where we are in these times. He wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public.”

The poem included a disclaimer, “Now technically, I’m not a doctor but motherfu**ers listen when I read a poem so here I am, so here I am Sam Muthaf**king Jackson, imploring you [to] keep your ass at home.”

Jackson also discussed his experience with home quarantine during the pandemic and how his life has changed. The Banker star also revealed  that he's canceling his annual trip to Italy with Magic Johnson.

Watch Jackson’s poetic presentation below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

ESPN's Michael Jordan Docuseries Gets New Air Date

Vixen

1d ago

Kiely Williams Explains Fallout With Adrienne Bailon Houghton And Alleged Fight With Raven-Symonè

Movies & TV

1d ago

Exclusive: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Discuss "Odd Couple" Energy For 'Bad Boys For Life'