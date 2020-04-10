B2K Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Millennium Tour In New Documentary

‘The Millennium Tour Live’ premieres on Zues Network on April 12.

Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look into B2K’s 2019 Millennium Tour. A new documentary chronicling Omarion, Raz B, Lil Fizz and J Boog’s life on the road will premiere on The Zues Network this Sunday (April 12).

In the trailer for The Millenium Tour Live, B2K showcase their journey of reuniting on stage after 15 years apart, including fan meet-and-greets, rehearsals, and performance footage.

TZN is a subscription-based network that charges $3.99 per month, or $39.99 per year. Omarion teamed with the network to release the documentary, according to Billboard.

The 35-year-old singer posted a message on Instagram on Friday (April 10) urging fans to tune into the documentary to witness “history unraveling.”

B2K’s Millennium Tour, which featured Mario, Pretty Ricky, Bobby Valentino, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, and Chingy, became one of the most successful jaunts of 2019 raking in just over $5 million. The 2020 Millennium Tour, headlined by Omarion and Bow Wow, has been rescheduled for the summer in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Millennium Tour Live debuts on TZN on April 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full trailer below.