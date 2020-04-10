Babyface Reveals He And His Family Recovered From Coronavirus

Babyface Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The legendary producer explained the delay of his Instagram Live battle against Teddy Riley.

Now that his health is on the mend, Babyface is opening up about why his Instagram Live battle against Teddy Riley got postponed. The legendary producer tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed in a birthday message posted to his social media accounts on Friday (April 10).

“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the many birthday wishes today. I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote. “I tested positive for Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

Babyface goes on to officially accept an invitation to go up against “my brother Teddy Riley” for the latest installment of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s “Versus” battle. After the digital bout was postponed, Riley told fans that Babyface was ill, but didn’t go into detail about his health condition.

Babyface vs. Teddy Riley has been moved to Saturday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).