Barack Obama Releases Video Endorsing Joe Biden For President

“I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

Barack Obama is potentially passing the torch over to his onetime vice president in his bid for president. The former commander in chief officially endorsed Joe Biden in a 12-minute video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday (April 14).

Obama opened with a statement on the global pandemic where he thanked medical professionals, public servants, health officials, “workers taking risks everyday to keep our economy running,” and everyone making sacrifices during the viral outbreak.

“But if there’s one thing we’ve learned it’s that the spirit of looking out for each other can’t be restricted to our homes, or our work places, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship, it also has to be reflected in our national government,” said Obama. “The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace. That kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitals and mayors offices, it belongs in the White House. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.”

Obama added that picking Biden for VP was one of his best decisions. “I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

Biden is the presumed Democratic nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race last week, and endorsed his former opponent.

Watch Obama’s full endorsement below.