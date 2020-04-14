Barack Obama Releases Video Endorsing Joe Biden For President

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Bernie Sanders had decided to drop out of the 2020 presidential campaign, he announced today (April 8).
The Vermont senator's 2020 election started off strong. He barely missed first place in Iowa before excelling in New Hampshire and Nevada. Also, Sanders campaign continued to bring in millions in donations and filled rallies with supporters.
Running as a progressive against Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders popularized the plan for Medicare for All. In 2020, however, many candidates ran on similar policies, and he faced another prominent progressive in Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was the first to propose canceling some student debt in April. Warren surged above Sanders in the fall, before he suffered a heart attack in October.
Sanders 2020 bid, saw him working to gain more support among Latino voters. But despite years of support among the Black community, the senator failed to earn large votes. He also lost some of his white working-class supporters to Biden.
Sanders also hit a roadblock with women voters, after facing accusations of sexism in January after tensions between his and Warren's campaigns spilled out into the open. For the most part, Sanders and Warren were allies while campaigning for the nomination, however leaks to the media of both senators accusing the other camp of dirty tricks concluded with Warren saying in a statement that Sanders once told her he didn't think a woman could win the presidency.
Sanders denied the claim, but he was flogged with further criticism of his supporters who were dubbed the "Bernie Bros" after female union leaders in Nevada who spoke out against his candidacy said they were attacked by his fans.
Biden capitalized on all of this, and easily won in five of the six states that voted, included Michigan, which was a state Sanders was popular in.
Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on. https://t.co/MYc7kt2b16
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020
The 49-year-old brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo announced in a tweet today (March 31) that he tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to people who are infected. Cuomo has extensively covered the coronavirus pandemic on the cable news network during his show titled, Cuomo Prime Time.
"Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath," Cuomo wrote in aTweet.
The New York governor said in a press conference Tuesday (March 31) that his brother "is going to be fine."
"Even for essential workers, people have to be careful. Again, I've been trying to communicate that everyone – everyone – is subject to this virus," the governor said. "This virus is the great equalizer. My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning. Now, he is going to be fine. He's young, in good shape, strong – not as strong as he thinks – he will be fine. But there's a lesson in this. He's an essential worker, a member of the press, so he's been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you'll get infected is very high."
Cuomo says his brother “is going to be fine.”
He said he’s young and strong, but jokes not as much as he thinks.
Chris will be quarantined in his basement and worried about his kids.
"He's just worried about his daughter and his kids and he hopes he didn't get them infected," the governor continued. "You don't really know Chris – you see Chris on his show at night … but you just see one dimension," Gov. Cuomo added.
According the New York Times, Cuomo plans to continue shooting his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from his basement, where he is quarantining himself.
D-Nice set Instagram on fire over the weekend, spinning music at 'Club Quarantine' that attracted celebrities like Oprah, Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, and 100,000 other streamers to his Instagram Live hear him play a set for the ages. Now, he's about to follow it up with more music, with the former first lady Michelle Obama by her side.
On his Instagram page, D-Nice has announced that he'll be working with Michelle Obama for Couch Party, a collaboration with Obama's nonprofit organization When We All Vote. During the set, which lasts from 6 pm to 9 pm, volunteers across the country will be sending texts to help eligible voters register to vote.
View this post on Instagram
Ready for another party? Excited to team up with @MichelleObama's @WhenWeAllVote this Wed. Starting at 6:30pm ET on IG Live to play a set while volunteers across the country text eligible voters to help them register to vote. You can sign up to help too: weall.vote/couchparty
If you'd like to help, visit weall.vote/couchparty.
"As our reality continues to change in the wake of the coronavirus’s ongoing impact on individuals and our community, it’s important that we check on our people and look out for one another. So we are coming together, virtually, to reach potential voters where they are….at home! YOU are invited to our first official #CouchParty to help register voters," the page reads.
"We are calling on your roommates, your family, your virtual happy hour clique, your sweet babies and even pets to join our #CouchParty next Wednesday, March 25, starting at 6pm ET. From a safe distance, we can still make an impact together to ensure that people are registered and ready to vote!"