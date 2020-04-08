Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of The 2020 Election

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
The 49-year-old brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo announced in a tweet today (March 31) that he tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to people who are infected. Cuomo has extensively covered the coronavirus pandemic on the cable news network during his show titled, Cuomo Prime Time.
"Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath," Cuomo wrote in aTweet.
pic.twitter.com/e9Ym9jeT2R
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 31, 2020
The New York governor said in a press conference Tuesday (March 31) that his brother "is going to be fine."
"Even for essential workers, people have to be careful. Again, I've been trying to communicate that everyone – everyone – is subject to this virus," the governor said. "This virus is the great equalizer. My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning. Now, he is going to be fine. He's young, in good shape, strong – not as strong as he thinks – he will be fine. But there's a lesson in this. He's an essential worker, a member of the press, so he's been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you'll get infected is very high."
Cuomo says his brother “is going to be fine.”
He said he’s young and strong, but jokes not as much as he thinks.
Chris will be quarantined in his basement and worried about his kids.
“He’s my best friend,” the governor said. pic.twitter.com/gmsIi9Qao8
— Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) March 31, 2020
"He's just worried about his daughter and his kids and he hopes he didn't get them infected," the governor continued. "You don't really know Chris – you see Chris on his show at night … but you just see one dimension," Gov. Cuomo added.
According the New York Times, Cuomo plans to continue shooting his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from his basement, where he is quarantining himself.
--
D-Nice set Instagram on fire over the weekend, spinning music at 'Club Quarantine' that attracted celebrities like Oprah, Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, and 100,000 other streamers to his Instagram Live hear him play a set for the ages. Now, he's about to follow it up with more music, with the former first lady Michelle Obama by her side.
On his Instagram page, D-Nice has announced that he'll be working with Michelle Obama for Couch Party, a collaboration with Obama's nonprofit organization When We All Vote. During the set, which lasts from 6 pm to 9 pm, volunteers across the country will be sending texts to help eligible voters register to vote.
View this post on Instagram
Ready for another party? Excited to team up with @MichelleObama's @WhenWeAllVote this Wed. Starting at 6:30pm ET on IG Live to play a set while volunteers across the country text eligible voters to help them register to vote. You can sign up to help too: weall.vote/couchparty
If you'd like to help, visit weall.vote/couchparty.
"As our reality continues to change in the wake of the coronavirus’s ongoing impact on individuals and our community, it’s important that we check on our people and look out for one another. So we are coming together, virtually, to reach potential voters where they are….at home! YOU are invited to our first official #CouchParty to help register voters," the page reads.
"We are calling on your roommates, your family, your virtual happy hour clique, your sweet babies and even pets to join our #CouchParty next Wednesday, March 25, starting at 6pm ET. From a safe distance, we can still make an impact together to ensure that people are registered and ready to vote!"
Cardi B’s next career move could be politically motivated. The Grammy-winning rapper pondered the idea of going back to school and potentially joining Congress in a series of tweets over the weekend.
“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [Government],” Cardi tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 12). “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”
The political posts triggered a bunch of trolling responses from Trump supporters, but Cardi says she’s open to hearing opinions from different sides of the political spectrum, within reason.
“Every time I post anything political I get [attacked] all type of crazy. If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK ( unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.”
Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy .If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion...
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020
Meanwhile, Cardi already has an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. The 77-year-old presidential hopeful threw his support behind the Bronx native telling TMZ, “Cardi is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”
Sanders tapped Cardi for a campaign video last summer addressing issues such as student loan debt, minimum wage, and climate changes.