Beyonce Donates $6 Million To Mental Health Services During Pandemic

The COVID-19 relief effort is in collaboration with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

After appearing on Disney's singalong event, and the Together At Home special last week, Beyonce is spearheading a new initiative aimed at COVID-19 relief. Queen Bey's BeyGOOD Foundation teamed with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall campaign to help organizations providing mental wellness services.

“BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a message posted on Beyonce.com on Thursday (April 23). “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

The charity effort, which is also in partnership with UCLA, will benefit the United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, Dia De La Mujer Latina, No Kid Hungry, and other organizations. The initiative has also partnered with the National Alliance in Mental Illness to offer mental health support in Bey's hometown of Houston, as well as New Orleans, New York and Detroit, all of which are among the regions hardest hit by COVID-19.