The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Quarantine has most people stuck inside, but at least there’s new music to add to your playlist. Doja Cat joins forces with Nicki Minaj for the highly-anticipated remix to “Say So,” released on Friday (May 1).
Minaj takes the lead, while Doja rides shot gun on the remixed version of the disco-inspired track.
As a longtime fan of Minaj, Doja has no problem giving the Queens rapper her props. In an interview with Power 105.1 last year, Doja named Minaj among her Top 5 female rappers, and questioned why she doesn’t receive more respect in the rap game.
“It’s the weirdest thing and I have yet to understand,” Doja said at the time. “I feel like she deserves a lot more, absolutely. Since I was like 13, I’ve been the biggest fan ever. When she said she quit music I’m like ‘No you didn’t!’ and I’m very happy she didn’t [quit].”
Listen to the “Say So” remix below.
Brandy is back! The Grammy-winning singer dropped her new single, “Baby Mama,” featuring Chance the Rapper on Friday (May 1).
The song is an ode her daughter, Sy’rai, and an anthem for all mothers. “The inspiration for 'Baby Mama' was of course my daughter and how she makes me a better person,” Brandy wrote on her YouTube page after the song was released.
“I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that. I have to give Chance The Rapper a huge shout out, he spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it.”
“Baby Mama” will presumably be featured on Brandy's long-awaited studio album. The multi-platinum selling singer opened up the project in an interview with TrueExclusives earlier this week.
“I’m super excited, like I can’t believe it,” she admitted. “I’m so nervous. How can I not be nervous? This is crazy! I haven’t felt like this in so long.”
The music video for “Baby Mama” drops on Monday (May 4). In the meantime, listen to the song below.
Kelly Rowland's new "Coffee" music video is here and clearly she did not come here to play. The singer-songwriter released the stunning visual for her latest single on Thursday night (April 16) with a quote breaking down the meaning of the song's title and who it's meant to resonate with.
"To me, COFFEE is about embracing your individuality, sexuality, or imperfections. Not comparing yourself to others," notes Rowland in the video's YouTube description. "We need to celebrate ourselves more often — with this song, I want you to have yourself in mind. I want to remind women all over to reignite their magic!"
The Steven Gomillion-directed video features Rowland and a plethora of black women of different shapes and sizes, dressed in various nude tones. Afros, braids, black and white color schemes flow throughout the video, accentuating the beauty that is #BlackGirlMagic.
Watch the warm visual above. You can also catch Kelly occasionally chatting about love, sex, and more grown folks topics on her Instagram Live series Coffee with Kelly.