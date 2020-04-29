Beyonce And Megan Thee Stallion Join Forces On "Savage (Remix)"

Issa H-Town connection that's also giving back.

If you haven't already heard, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce have teamed up for a remix of Stallion's hit, "Savage." On the J. White Did It-produced track, Queen Bey flexes her rapping chops on two verses while talkin' her sh*t about being a bad b*tch and boss in her own right.

"Queen B, want no smoke with me, Then turn this motherfucker up eight hundred degree/ Team eat, chef's kiss, she's a treat, Oh, she so bougie, bougie, bon appetite," she opens with on the track. "I heard they askin' for the Queen to buy some cameras in here/ I'm a bad bi**h, she's a savage, no comparison here," she later rhymes in another verse.

What you may also know is that they've done it for a cause. Hot Girl Meg and Queen Bey have decided to donate proceeds from this song to their hometown of Houston by way of Bread of Life, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding the homeless men and women in the sanctuary of St. John’s United Methodist Church.

Since the beginning of today's coronavirus pandemic, Bread of Life has delivered 14 tons of produce, shelf-stable food, and other supplies to 500 families each week. An average of 100 homebound seniors has received food while more high-risk individuals were assisted with gaining access to telehealth services and more.

Hear "Savage (Remix)" below and visit Bread of Life's official website for more information.