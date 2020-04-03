Inductee Bill Withers speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nile Rodgers, Lenny Kravitz And More React To Bill Withers' Death

"The world lost a legend."

Bill Withers, an acclaimed vocalist known for songs like "Lean On Me," "Lovely Day," and "Grandma's Hands," passed away from heart complications on Monday (March 30). He was 81.

With a legendary pen that wrote three Grammy Awards, an NAACP Image Award, and an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Heritage Award into his trophy case, Withers’ melodies served as the soundtrack for many listeners across generational lines. The Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee was later bestowed with the title of a soul legend by the masses given his striking lyrics.

Here, those who were touched by his music share their reactions on social media.

One day I will play this song again because it IS a lovely day. For now, Rest In Peace dear man. Your music cheered my heart and soothed my soul.

https://t.co/wdqebBRFkW — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) April 3, 2020

Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2020

View this post on Instagram Rest well Bill Withers. A post shared by Raekwon The Chef (@raekwon) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

Bill Withers was part of the soundtrack to Saturday mornings when it was time to clean the house. I know my mom is crushed right now. 😔 So many positive childhood memories. #billwithers — sheena. (@raneehs) April 3, 2020

The world lost a legend. Soul singer Bill Withers' song Grandma's Hands is one of my favorites and reminds me of my grandmother and so many other mother-figures in my life. Let's all continue to live by his cherished lyrics during these times and lean on each other. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 3, 2020

will miss bill withers’ sweet baritone. growing up, my family spent many a sunday morning getting ready for church listening to his music. his music is as familiar to me as buster brown shoes and bacon frying in a casket iron skillet. gah, we lost a good one! — jaredmichaelowe (@jaredmichaelowe) April 3, 2020

#LeanOnMe was the first song i sang in school choir. it introduced me to the heartbeat of my own grandparents. rest dear #billwithers and thank you for the gift of so much peace. https://t.co/YSQujz5hDj — mobrowne (@mobrowne) April 3, 2020

My heart is demolished . 💔💔💔

I loved Bill Withers like a father.

I promised Bill last time we spoke I would always look out for his son Todd-who has autism.🙏🏽 My deepest heartfelt condolences to his beautiful wife Marcia, Kori and of course Todd. I HATE 2020. I swear 😞 pic.twitter.com/VKdH1Ou011 — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) April 3, 2020

Ellis Marsalis and now Bill Withers, all these libraries burning 💔 — Diana Armstrong (@SimbaFiasco_) April 3, 2020

REST IN LOVE Bill Withers 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/V4oPJDbPyZ — Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) April 3, 2020

Ain’t No Sunshine is forever one of my favorite songs.

It has such a special place in me and my brother’s heart.

Sleep in power, Bill Withers. — dique a phantom thief (@voodewchild) April 3, 2020

RIP to this National Treasure .. Bill Withers 🙏🏾😪 pic.twitter.com/NoMj2fiM3T — Kaelynn KK Harris (@kaelynnharris) April 3, 2020

Heaven gained another angel 😇 RIH Bill Withers 1938-2020 pic.twitter.com/qY6mqK4Rai — Effortless Beauty ♊ (@ladybear83) April 3, 2020

Oh no my friend Bill Withers has died. One of the best songwriters and lovely humans ever. Fuck U 2020 U suck — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) April 3, 2020

bill withers has one of those voices that moves me. i always felt like he was speaking from a place I could identify with my soul. we lost a legend today. — bad n bruja (@geminisunvenus) April 3, 2020

Ask any songwriter in the world and they will tell you Bill Withers was a genius whose life's work was a gift. Rest in peace. You are beloved.pic.twitter.com/3rbXxVs7jt — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 3, 2020

“He’s the last African-American Everyman,” musician and band leader Questlove told Rolling Stone in 2015. “Bill Withers is the closest thing black people have to a Bruce Springsteen.” — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers. RIP. Thanks for all the magic. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) April 3, 2020

R.I.P. Bill Withers 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Super Legend — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 3, 2020