Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia Announce Instagram Live Battle

The governor of Kentucky issued an apology for accusing a man named Tupac Shakur of playing a prank. Gov. Andy Beshear personally called Shakur on Tuesday (April 28) to offer his apologies after Shakur’s unemployment claim had yet to be approved.
Shakur, a 46-year-old cook at Kentucky’s Alfalfa restaurant and Lynagh’s Irish Pub & Grill, initially said that he was “embarrassed” by the incident. After the call with Beshear, Shakur expressed compassion for the governor. “I understand, he’s dealing with a lot. Mistakes happen,” he said according to Kentucky's Herald-Leader.
Shakur, who filed for unemployment on March 13 and again on March 17, said that he has been “struggling for like that last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills.”
Shakur whose father was a Muslim, became interested in the religion after his father died. Shakur goes by his middle name “Malik,” but legally changed his last name to “Shakur” sometime around 1998. The rap legend, Tupac Shakur, died two years earlier.
Beshear addressed what he assumed was a hoax at a press conference Monday (April 27). “We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky,” he said. “And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims.”
The state of Kentucky is currently working on Shakur's unemployment claim.
Instead of reopening for dine-in service, 2 Chainz’s opened up a restaurant location to give back to those in need. Chainz and his business partner, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, were spotted feeding the homeless at Escobar Restaurant on Monday (April 27).
The Grammy-winning rapper sported black gloves and a face mask while handing out around 120 meals, TMZ reports. Those in need of meals practiced social distancing by standing six feet apart as they waited in line.
Instead of opening Escobar Restaurant up today we decided to feed the homeless pic.twitter.com/K9eOvpFCRz
— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) April 27, 2020
The Atlanta native owns two Escobar locations, both of which were reportedly slated to reopen on Monday after more than a month of take-out only service due to Georgia’s stay-home order. The state’s Gov. Brian Kemp has since relaxed the order allowing restaurants, beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo shop, gyms and more to reopen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlanta reported more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,036 deaths, 100 of which occurred over the last two days.
Netflix has unveiled the first-look at Michelle Obama’s forthcoming, Becoming, documentary due to premiere on May 6. The film, which is directed by Nadia Hallgreen, “shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” Mrs. Obama tweeted on Monday (April 27).
“During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” she added of the global pandemic.
The trailer opens with the former first lady having a candid conversation with group of young black girls during an event in Philadelphia. “I crave some longer experiences with young people through the community events. The [ 'Becoming' book] tour could do a great job of giving me a little taste of it,” Mrs. Obama says in the clip.
At one point in the teaser, one of the girls asks Mrs. Obama how she got “back on track” after life in the White House.
“What I've learned is it's a whole new track,” she replies. “It's not going back, it's all different, and it's different forever. So it's not 'getting back on track' but it's creating my next track. I'm doing what you're doing, I'm figuring out 'What do I want to do?' 'What do I care about?' It takes time to process your life and figure out what it all means.
“So little of who I am happened in those eight years [in the White House],” she continues. “So much more of who I was happened before.”
Watch the trailer below.