Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia Announce Instagram Live Battle

The digital face off goes down on April 27.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia are preparing for an Instagram Live event later this week. The super groups will go head-to-head for a “celebration between homies of over 50 years,” DJ Paul announced on Instagram on Monday (April 27).

DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone will play cuts from the Bone Thugs and Three 6 music catalogs, in addition to offering up “limited edition” merchandise for fans to purchase.

“Don’t miss the celebration,” Krayzie Bone added in a separate Instagram post promoting the digital showdown.

It's unclear if the event is officially affiliated with the VERZUZ battle curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The most recent and most successful of the VERZUZ battles featured Babyface and Teddy Riley, and garnered a whopping 4 million viewers. A collective of 40 songs were played during the battle, many of which received a streaming boost as a result.

Instagram Live has become a go-to-location for music bouts and other forms of entertainment while many states remain under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the first week since launching the Stay Home sticker was used over 100 million times globally,” Instagram’s Fadia Kader told VIBE. “That just lets me know the power of Instagram. It’s a global platform and even when we have an initiative that is global like this with the Stay At Home sticker, it’s really impactful and connects the dots between us all.”

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia’s Instagram Live face-off is scheduled to go down on Thursday, April 30, at 8 p.m. EST.