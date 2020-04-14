Boosie Badazz Claims Jay Z Wanted Him To Apologize To Dwyane Wade

The Louisiana rapper says he declined an alleged apology meeting.

Boosie Badazz claims Jay Z attempted to get him to apologize to Dwyane Wade over his comments about the retired basketball player supporting his 12-year-old trans daughter, Zaya's, gender identity.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club this morning (April 14), Boosie touched on the backlash that he received, which included his own mother telling him that he was wrong, but he refused to change his stance. “I said what I said and I really meant it,” the Louisiana rapper told Charlamagne Tha God.

When asked if he would ever consider apologizing to Wade, Boosie revealed Hov’s alleged involvement. “They were trying to hook up some s**t with a meeting with Jay Z. They say Jay Z was going to get him [Wade] on the phone and all that s**t. ‘I need to apologize to save this and save that.’”

Boosie declined the offer. “I’m not apologizing for s**t,” he reiterated. “I don’t give a f**k if Jesus call and tell me to apologize. I felt that was right and I said what I said.”

Watch the full clip below.