Cardi B And Bernie Sanders Get Political on Instagram Live

The rapper spoke with Sanders about coronavirus, the 2020 presidential campaign, and more.

Cardi B welcomed Bernie Sanders for an Instagram Live discussion on Tuesday (April 14). The duo covered the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak, Joe Biden's presidential bid, priorities for young voters, and more.

“Listen, I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important,” Cardi wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). “I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133k viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world.”

The “Money” rapper added that her goal is to “make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE!”

Cardi has had discussed social and political topics with Sanders in the past. The Bronx native endorsed the Vermont senator’s 2020 presidential campaign, partnered with for a campaign video last year, and referred to him as “Uncle Bernie” on Instagram Live.

See more from Bardi’s most recent talk with Sanders below.