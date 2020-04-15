Cardi B And Bernie Sanders Get Political on Instagram Live

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
YNW Melly’s attempt at getting out of prison while he awaits trial for double murder has been denied. The 20-year-old rapper tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the month and filed an emergency motion to be released to a hospital for treatment but a judge shot down the request.
Melly will remain incarcerated at one of Florida’s Broward County Jail facilities as he battles the virus, TMZ reports.
“It’s a scary situation for all inmates in the jails, as I believe most jails think they can handle this outbreak and my opinion is they cannot,” Melly’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, wrote on Instagram on April 3. “They must loosen the regulations on soap, hand sanitizer and wipes. They currently are [banned] because of alcohol content. Jails and prisons need to get ahead of this curve if it already isn’t to late.”
Melly, whose birth name is Jamell Demons, was one of the first inmates in Broward County jails to catch COVID-19. A 64-year-old inmate died from coronavirus last week.
Broward County's jail population dropped below 3,000 after at least 400 inmates were released in the past month amid concerns over the viral outbreak.
The 2020 Essence Fest has been cancelled after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recommended that no large events take place in the city for the remainder of the year.
“After continued monitoring of the evolving developments in the COVID-19 global pandemic and remaining in close contact and collaboration with our partners in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana, we are confirming today that we will no longer move forward with the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture live experience—and look forward to returning to New Orleans in 2021,” festival organizers announced on Wednesday (April 15).
Ticket holders will be offered full refunds.
In place of the annual music and wellness event, Essence will host its first-ever virtual festival over July Fourth weekend. The multi-day extravaganza doubles as a benefit celebration and will extend the festival experience to communities around the globe offering up interactive and “live opportunities to be inspired,” and entertained. The virtual festival will be coupled with a benefit celebration honoring the Big Easy, which has been home to the Essence Festival for 26 years.
“ESSENCE and the City of New Orleans have a partnership that thrives in good times and is made even stronger in challenging times,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We share an uncompromised commitment to the best interest of our local community and our tourist community, and the priorities right now are providing support to those who have been affected by the disproportionate impact of the pandemic here in New Orleans and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our great city in 2021 for the return of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture and to once again helping to create such an unmatched and magical experience.”
Over the last month, New Orleans has confirmed more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, the brunt of which are centered in Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish. In an effort to curb the spread, Mayor Cantrell extended the city’s stay-home order until May 16.
A Michigan woman lost her family to coronavirus. Sandy Brown's beloved husband, 59-year-old Freddie Brown Jr., and her 20-year-old son, Freddie Brown III, died within three days of each other.
Sporting a bedazzled face mask and gloves, Brown held a private funeral ceremony for father and son last Friday (April 10). The ceremony was streamed on Facebook Live and in the age of social distancing, mourners were required to stay in their cars while paying respects. Brown plans to hold a larger ceremony after the pandemic ends.
“My two men are gone. I am standing here in the strength of the Lord, not no strength of my own,” the grieving wife and mother told CBS Affiliate WWMT-TV.
After a trying three weeks, Sandy Brown laid her husband and son to rest after losing them to #COVIDー19.
As the “Queen of Bling” she wore a bedazzled mask and gloves to the private visitation.
Dozens showed up to sit in the parking lot and show support. @midmichigannow pic.twitter.com/8eJGoFSJrF
— Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) April 11, 2020
Freddie III, Brown’s only child, was a student at Mott Community College and planned to attend Michigan State University this fall. A Michigan State jersey was draped over his casket.
Although its unclear how the men caught the virus, Brown's family belonged to a church community that lost three people to COVID-19 between the end of March and the first week of April. One of the deceased was a church elder who attended the same church as Brown.
Around three weeks ago, the elder Freddie, who was a kidney transplant recipient, fell ill and was turned away from the hospital because he didn’t meet CDC testing criteria. His wife described him as having severe body chills, vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. She took him back to the emergency room at Ascension Genesys, unaware that it would be her last time seeing him alive.
Freddie Jr’s condition worsened rapidly. He was placed on a ventilator and later died. Brown's son became ill the night that his father passed away. Brown, whose niece also contracted COVID-19 but recovered, rushed her son to the hospital. His condition worsened within 24 hours.
“There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable,” said Brown. “In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague. I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days.”