While the internet remains divided over whether or not The Weeknd inspired “Climax,” Usher and the song’s producer, Diplo, are weighing in on the matter.

In response to all the hoopla, Diplo took to Twitter on Thursday (April 9) to confirm The Weeknd’s assertion that his House of Balloon mixtape inspired Usher’s 2012 hit single. “The production on Climax lends itself to House of Balloons era @theweeknd,” tweeted Diplo. “When I heard those early records they blew my mind - soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher.”

The Weeknd replied by accusing the media of blowing the story “out of proportion” and noted, “Usher is king and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on ‘Climax.’”

Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context. Usher is a King and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on climax. XO https://t.co/GdLX4xD58a

Usher hasn’t directly responded to The Weeknd but he tweeted an analogy for fans to decipher.

Have you ever seen the moon bark back at the dog?

On Wednesday (April 8), the “Don’t Waste My Time” singer took to his Instagram Stories to kick off the #ClimaxChallenge with an acapella performance.

[email protected] joined in on the #ClimaxChallenge on Instagram. But first, let’s hear some of the entries, shall we? 👀👂🏾 pic.twitter.com/B7rEC8j5tQ

The Weeknd made mention of Climax during an interview with Variety magazine where he stated that his House of Balloons mixtape “literally changed the sound of pop music” right before his eye.

“I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f**k that’s a Weeknd song,” said the Toronto native. “It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

The 2012 Diplo-produced track, which was co-written by Elijah Blake, was the lead single off Usher’s Looking 4 Myself album. When “Climax” first dropped many assumed that song was a sexual reference. Usher later explained that the track was actually a break up story wrapped in a double entendre.

“When you’re in a relationship, or what you figure to be a relationship, and it’s kinda reached the climax of where it could go, you gotta’ let it go if you’re not going to commit,” he shared in an interview with Atlanta’s V103 radio station. “It’s not about sex, it’s about an out of control experience and the person has reached the peak of that experience.”