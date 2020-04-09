The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Colin Kaepernick is reportedly looking to return to the NFL by the start of the new football season. Kaepernick was trending on Twitter on Thursday (April 9) after a Sports Center parody account tweeted that he inked a one-year $9 million deal with the New York Jets.
The story was fake, but according to TMZ Sports, Kaepernick could be interested in becoming a member of the Jets team. While it’s not clear if the Jets would consider adding Kaepernick to the roster, the website claims that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback plans to reach out to the Jets and other teams with hopes of getting him back on the field in time for the 2020 NFL season, which begins in September.
The 32-year-old athlete hasn’t played on a team since becoming a free agent in 2017, and devoting much of his time to social activism. In November, Kapernick participated in an ill-fated workout in front of multiple NFL teams.
“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” Kaepernick said at the time. “So we are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We are ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere.”
While the internet remains divided over whether or not The Weeknd inspired “Climax,” Usher and the song’s producer, Diplo, are weighing in on the matter.
In response to all the hoopla, Diplo took to Twitter on Thursday (April 9) to confirm The Weeknd’s assertion that his House of Balloon mixtape inspired Usher’s 2012 hit single. “The production on Climax lends itself to House of Balloons era @theweeknd,” tweeted Diplo. “When I heard those early records they blew my mind - soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher.”
The Weeknd replied by accusing the media of blowing the story “out of proportion” and noted, “Usher is king and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on ‘Climax.’”
Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context. Usher is a King and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on climax. XO https://t.co/GdLX4xD58a
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 9, 2020
Usher hasn’t directly responded to The Weeknd but he tweeted an analogy for fans to decipher.
Have you ever seen the moon bark back at the dog?
— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 9, 2020
On Wednesday (April 8), the “Don’t Waste My Time” singer took to his Instagram Stories to kick off the #ClimaxChallenge with an acapella performance.
[email protected] joined in on the #ClimaxChallenge on Instagram. But first, let’s hear some of the entries, shall we? 👀👂🏾 pic.twitter.com/B7rEC8j5tQ
— Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 9, 2020
The Weeknd made mention of Climax during an interview with Variety magazine where he stated that his House of Balloons mixtape “literally changed the sound of pop music” right before his eye.
“I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f**k that’s a Weeknd song,” said the Toronto native. “It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”
The 2012 Diplo-produced track, which was co-written by Elijah Blake, was the lead single off Usher’s Looking 4 Myself album. When “Climax” first dropped many assumed that song was a sexual reference. Usher later explained that the track was actually a break up story wrapped in a double entendre.
“When you’re in a relationship, or what you figure to be a relationship, and it’s kinda reached the climax of where it could go, you gotta’ let it go if you’re not going to commit,” he shared in an interview with Atlanta’s V103 radio station. “It’s not about sex, it’s about an out of control experience and the person has reached the peak of that experience.”
In celebration of her latest FENTY release, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) awarded Rihanna with its Compassion in Fashion Award. The title was given in honor of the businesswoman’s latest collection of faux-leather clothing.
In a statement, PETA’s Senior Vice President Lisa Lange thanked the highly-decorated singer for her luxury clothing brand’s latest move. “Rihanna should take a bow for this stunning cruelty-free collection. With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for.”
She proves that #VeganFashion can make you shine bright like a diamond!
PETA is awarding @rihanna the Compassion in Fashion award for her JAW-DROPPING leather-free @FentyOfficial capsule collection! https://t.co/0FJRTkCr0a pic.twitter.com/ruuj8fXG8f
— PETA (@peta) April 9, 2020
The drop features corset dresses, pants, shirts and more in neutral tones. In 2019, the "Work" singer debuted her collection, adding to her Fenty empire that includes makeup, lingerie, and in a cover story for British Vogue, a possible skincare line.
In the beginning of launching her clothing line, Rihanna shared with Vogue that working with designers in the past informed her navigation of this sector of fashion. “I started off by being an endorser of brands, lending my likeness and my face to fashion brands, but this is totally different,” she said. “Everything I’ve learned so far has led me to this moment.”
Buttoned up in comfort. Faux Leather Corset Dress with snap buttons in new Café Latte color. Available online only. FENTY.com #FENTY
@badgalriri in our latest Faux Leather ensemble. Oversized Shirt and Baggy Pants in Café Latte. FENTY.com
For our Faux Leather capsule we partnered with London-based artist @rosannawebster who used our campaign images to highlight a core element of this collection: the contrast between the strength of the silhouettes and the softness of the fabric. Discover the capsule now on FENTY.com - Campaign images by @lucieroxxx
For our Faux Leather capsule we partnered with London-based artist @rosannawebster who used our campaign images to highlight a core element of this collection: the contrast between the strength of the silhouettes and the softness of the fabric. Discover the capsule now on FENTY.com and through link in bio. - Campaign images by @lucieroxxx
For our Faux Leather capsule we partnered with London-based artist @rosannawebster who used our campaign images to highlight a core element of this collection: the contrast between the strength of the silhouettes and the softness of the fabric. Discover the capsule now on FENTY.com and through link in bio. - Campaign images by @lucieroxxx
Baggy Pants 2.0 in Faux Leather. This pant design debuted in our 2-20 release in a quilted burnt orange and camo green. Now seen minus the quilting in Café Latte.⠀ #FENTY