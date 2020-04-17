Cyntoia Brown Calls Out Netflix Over “Unauthorized” Documentary

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Residents in Kenya’s capital city of Nairobi may have received bottles of alcohol to help them during the global pandemic. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is facing criticism after including small bottles of Hennessy to coronavirus care packages distributed to residents on Tuesday (April 14).
According to Sonko, “research” conducted by the World Health Organization and “various health organizations,” concluded that “alcohol plays a very major role in killing the coronavirus or any type of virus.”
“We will have some small bottles of Hennessy in the food packs that we will be giving to our people…” - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Note: WHO warns that drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous pic.twitter.com/vuSuVAb8dy
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 14, 2020
Cognac might make it easier to endure quarantine, but it’s definitely not a vaccine for COVID-19. In fact, the WHO has said that drinking alcohol may increase the risk of contracting coronavirus as over consumption can weaken a person’s immune system and overall health.
With 255 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya, Sonko caught backlash for potentially endangering the lives of residents by spreading false information. Dr. Githinji Gitahi, CEO of the medical nonprofit Amref Health Africa, urged residents not to listen to Sonko and asked that Kenya’s ministry of health condemn his words.
The Kenyan Medical Association tweeted a “myth busters” graphic reiterating that, “Drinking alcohol DOES NOT protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous.”
#KomeshaCorona Myth busters pic.twitter.com/W6yq8LUQ4S
— Kenya Medical Association (@KenyaMedics_KMA) April 17, 2020
Hennessy also denied Sonko’s claims. “Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,” the company said in a statement.
“In line with the WHO and Ministry of Health of Kenya, Hennessy advises on washing hands regularly with soap and water or hydro-alcoholic gels, wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and staying at home.”
DaBaby dropped a new visual to accompany his Blame It On the Baby album released on Friday (April 17). The 28-year-old rapper teams up with NBA YoungBoy for “Jump.”
In the five-minute video, directed by Reel Goats, Da Baby and NBA Youngboy offer up a comedic take on maintaining social distancing during the global pandemic.
“Jump” is the latest single off Blame It On the Baby after “Find My Way,” which debuted with a 10-minute short film that snagged more 11 million views on YouTube. The 13 track-album features guest appearances from Future, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and Ashanti, Jetsonmade, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and London On Da Track.
“This album shows that no one is as versatile as me in the game right now, especially this early in their mainstream career,” the North Carolina native said in a statement. “During the creative process of 'Blame It on Baby,' I made sure that every single song had the potential to be a hit.”
Watch the “Jump” music video below.
Colin Kaepernick is helping black and brown communities disproportionately affected by the global pandemic. The former NFL player donated $100,000 to launch the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund, he announced on Thursday (April 16).
The fund will provide food, shelter, personal protective equipment (PPE), support incarcerated populations, educate communities, and more. The campaign has so far raised over $155,000 and counting.
“Black and brown communities are being disproportionally devastated by Covid-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick said in a video announcing the relief fund. “That’s why we’ve established the ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp Covid-19 Relief Fund to help address these issues.”
Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. @kaepernick7 launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Donate: https://t.co/drZYeE3a3O pic.twitter.com/vZwsu38nro
— Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) April 16, 2020
The Know Your Rights website also outlines states like Louisiana, Chicago, and New York, where and black and brown resident are being unevenly affected by the pandemic.
“Time and again, a state or country releases racial data. Time and again, those numbers reveal a sizeable racial disparity,” said Ibram X. Kendi, Founder and Executive Director of the Antiracist Research Policy Center in a statement on the Know Your Rights website. “Time and again, black Americans are overrepresented among the infected and dead. America’s newest infection seems to be mating with America’s original infection, reproducing not life, but death.”