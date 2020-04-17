Cyntoia Brown Calls Out Netflix Over “Unauthorized” Documentary

'Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story' debuts on April 29.

Cyntoia Brown is making it clear that she had no part in an upcoming Netflix documentary on her life. Earlier in the week, the streaming giant unveiled the trailer for Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, but Brown says that the documentary is “unauthorized.”

“While I was still incarcerated, a producer who has old footage of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORIZED documentary, set to be released soon,” Brown explained on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). “My husband and I were as surprised as everyone else when we first heard the news because we did not participate in any way.”

Brown, 32, revealed that she is in the process of sharing her story “the right way,” in a way that reflects the woman that she is today. “While I pray that this film highlights things wrong in our justice system, I had nothing to do with this documentary.”

The Tennessee native was released from prison last summer after spending nearly half of her life behind bars on a murder conviction. A onetime victim of child sex trafficking, Brown has become an advocate for victims of sex trafficking, and for criminal justice reform.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story is scheduled to debut on April 29. Watch the trailer below.