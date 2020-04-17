DaBaby And NBA YoungBoy Practice Social Distancing In “Jump” Music Video

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Residents in Kenya’s capital city of Nairobi may have received bottles of alcohol to help them during the global pandemic. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is facing criticism after including small bottles of Hennessy to coronavirus care packages distributed to residents on Tuesday (April 14).
According to Sonko, “research” conducted by the World Health Organization and “various health organizations,” concluded that “alcohol plays a very major role in killing the coronavirus or any type of virus.”
“We will have some small bottles of Hennessy in the food packs that we will be giving to our people…” - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Note: WHO warns that drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous pic.twitter.com/vuSuVAb8dy
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 14, 2020
Cognac might make it easier to endure quarantine, but it’s definitely not a vaccine for COVID-19. In fact, the WHO has said that drinking alcohol may increase the risk of contracting coronavirus as over consumption can weaken a person’s immune system and overall health.
With 255 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya, Sonko caught backlash for potentially endangering the lives of residents by spreading false information. Dr. Githinji Gitahi, CEO of the medical nonprofit Amref Health Africa, urged residents not to listen to Sonko and asked that Kenya’s ministry of health condemn his words.
The Kenyan Medical Association tweeted a “myth busters” graphic reiterating that, “Drinking alcohol DOES NOT protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous.”
#KomeshaCorona Myth busters pic.twitter.com/W6yq8LUQ4S
— Kenya Medical Association (@KenyaMedics_KMA) April 17, 2020
Hennessy also denied Sonko’s claims. “Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,” the company said in a statement.
“In line with the WHO and Ministry of Health of Kenya, Hennessy advises on washing hands regularly with soap and water or hydro-alcoholic gels, wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and staying at home.”
Cyntoia Brown is making it clear that she had no part in an upcoming Netflix documentary on her life. Earlier in the week, the streaming giant unveiled the trailer for Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, but Brown says that the documentary is “unauthorized.”
“While I was still incarcerated, a producer who has old footage of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORIZED documentary, set to be released soon,” Brown explained on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). “My husband and I were as surprised as everyone else when we first heard the news because we did not participate in any way.”
Brown, 32, revealed that she is in the process of sharing her story “the right way,” in a way that reflects the woman that she is today. “While I pray that this film highlights things wrong in our justice system, I had nothing to do with this documentary.”
The Tennessee native was released from prison last summer after spending nearly half of her life behind bars on a murder conviction. A onetime victim of child sex trafficking, Brown has become an advocate for victims of sex trafficking, and for criminal justice reform.
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story is scheduled to debut on April 29. Watch the trailer below.
Colin Kaepernick is helping black and brown communities disproportionately affected by the global pandemic. The former NFL player donated $100,000 to launch the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund, he announced on Thursday (April 16).
The fund will provide food, shelter, personal protective equipment (PPE), support incarcerated populations, educate communities, and more. The campaign has so far raised over $155,000 and counting.
“Black and brown communities are being disproportionally devastated by Covid-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick said in a video announcing the relief fund. “That’s why we’ve established the ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp Covid-19 Relief Fund to help address these issues.”
Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. @kaepernick7 launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Donate: https://t.co/drZYeE3a3O pic.twitter.com/vZwsu38nro
— Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) April 16, 2020
The Know Your Rights website also outlines states like Louisiana, Chicago, and New York, where and black and brown resident are being unevenly affected by the pandemic.
“Time and again, a state or country releases racial data. Time and again, those numbers reveal a sizeable racial disparity,” said Ibram X. Kendi, Founder and Executive Director of the Antiracist Research Policy Center in a statement on the Know Your Rights website. “Time and again, black Americans are overrepresented among the infected and dead. America’s newest infection seems to be mating with America’s original infection, reproducing not life, but death.”