Drake Takes ‘Architectural Digest’ On Tour Of His Toronto Manor

April 8, 2020 - 10:34 am by VIBE Staff

“I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born.”

In his hometown of Toronto, Canada, Drake is living life like a king within his expansive and glitzy manor. The 50,000 square-foot home, or “The Embassy,” is a source of infinite “high luxury” from his 3,200-square-foot master bedroom to a basketball court on par with the NBA’s hardwood.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” Drake said in a profile by Architectural Digest  for its May issue. “I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Part of the design was spearheaded by interior designer Ferris Rafauli. Describing the final product of the entire mansion as “modern Art Deco,” Rafauli was able to install eye-catching marble to customizing a grand piano through the artistry of Bösendorfer and artist Takashi Murakami.

“In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion. But the exterior profiles are more minimal and the lines are a bit cleaner,” Rafauli said. “This isn’t stucco, paint, and fake gold. That’s not what Drake wanted, and that’s not what I do.”

 

@archdigest @ferrisrafauli

Near the beginning of April, Drake released the visuals for his new dance song “Toosie Slide.” It was shot inside his home as the world is under social distancing orders, serving as a walk-through of where he lays his head equipped with a fireworks show in his backyard, if you can even refer to that amount of land as such.

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison

Quavo Launches Honcho Records And Announces New Signees

While fans await the delivery of Culture 3 from Migos, its group member Quavo dropped off another surprise by announcing his new record label, Honcho Records.

The 29-year-old made the announcement on his social media account. The label's first three artist include, Bed-Stuy's Pop Out Boys, Street Bud and 904 ReeBock.

Street Bud, the first artist signed to the label, released the Quavo-assisted record, "Open House" back in February. The 14-year-old MC also released his rookie project, Back 2 the Lab in February.

 

You Can Rap, Produce, Or Be A Athlete. Be All You Can Be! @hunchorecords

Hottest Group Out NEW YORK @popoutboyz__ @joeyfettuccinnee_pob @fleazibambino_pob @apeybaby_pob @staymaccin_pob

Youngest In Charge @streetbud_ Back To Lab The Album Out Now Link In Bio #HunchoRecords

The Debut Of 904 ReeBock 3 Days Away @worldstar Exclusive ROCKY FT. @yrnmango_foo #HUNCHORECORDS

It's been a busy week for Quavo, too. Also, this week, the rapper joined for forces with streetwear brand BoohooMan for an exclusive 200-piece collection for 2019's spring and summer. The collection will include pieces like tracksuits, double denims, t-shirts, velour two pieces, and much more.

 

"Bad Boys For Life" Madrid Photocall
Getty Images

Will Smith Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘Bad Boys’

Will Smith celebrated the 25-year anniversary of Bad Boys on Tuesday (April 7) with a special shout out to his co-star, Martin Lawrence, and the film’s director, Michael Bey, and producer, Jerry Bruckheimer.

“Today is 25 years since the first ‘Bad Boys’ came out!!! We really putting this ‘for life’ thing to the test,” Smith captioned a video of him and Lawrence promoting the film in 1995 along with their recent Bad Boys for Life promo run.

 

Today is 25 years since the first @badboys came out!! We really putting this “for life” thing to the test @martinlawrence 🙂 @michaelbay @jerrybruckheimer

The first Bad Boys film was a box office hit raking in more than $140 million. The 2003 sequel nearly doubled the numbers of its predecessor.

Lawrence and Smith reprised their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Barnett in Bad Boys for Life, which grossed $425 million worldwide.

Speaking to VIBE during the film’s premier in January, the duo revealed the secret to maintaining a flow on screen after all these years. “A great deal of respect and love for each other,” said Lawrence.

Smith noted that their friendship contributes to why they work so well together. “You can’t really love somebody you don’t understand. If you don’t known what makes them laugh, what makes them cry, if you don’t understand what somebody needs, you can’t really love them and that’s what I was noticing about the two of us, we just understand each other.”

Watch the full interview below.

 

Former President Obama And Former Attorney General Eric Holder Campaigns With Michigan Democrats
Getty Images

Barack Obama Marks World Health Day With A Message For Healthcare Workers

In honor of World Health Day on Tuesday (April 7), former President Barack Obama sent out a message of gratitude to health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our medical professionals,” tweeted the onetime commander in chief. “They’re still giving their all for us every day, at great risk to themselves and we can’t thank them enough for their brevity and their service.”

It’s World Health Day, and we owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our medical professionals. They’re still giving their all for us every day, at great risk to themselves, and we can’t thank them enough for their bravery and their service.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2020

With more than 18 million workers across the U.S., healthcare remains the fastest growing industry in the U.S. economy. Many healthcare professionals remain on the front lines caring for patients battling coronavirus, despite facing an increased risk of catching the viral disease due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The American Hospital Association launched a campaign to secure 1 million masks for health care workers, including doctors, nurses and caregivers of COVID-19 patients. “Our health care heroes on the front lines have an immediate need for personal protective equipment and we have to push on all cylinders to get these items produced and into the field,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack.

The AHA is one of many efforts to get PPE to workers in need. McDonalds vowed to donate 1 million N95 masks to health care workers in Chicago, Apple announced a donation of 10 million masks to the medical community, Nordstrom has commissioned its tailors to sew masks, and Nike is making full face-shields and powered, air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses to protect healthcare workers against COVID-19.

NBA legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, donated 900 pairs of goggles to health care professionals in Southern California, Future and his The FreeWishes Foundation are also donating masks to hospital workers. A school in Baltimore City donated over 150 gloves and masks to the University of Maryland Medical Center, and a multiple Brooklyn schools banded together to donate gloves, goggles and hand sanitizer to local hospitals in desperate need of supplies.

