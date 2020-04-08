Drake Takes ‘Architectural Digest’ On Tour Of His Toronto Manor

“I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born.”

In his hometown of Toronto, Canada, Drake is living life like a king within his expansive and glitzy manor. The 50,000 square-foot home, or “The Embassy,” is a source of infinite “high luxury” from his 3,200-square-foot master bedroom to a basketball court on par with the NBA’s hardwood.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” Drake said in a profile by Architectural Digest for its May issue. “I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Part of the design was spearheaded by interior designer Ferris Rafauli. Describing the final product of the entire mansion as “modern Art Deco,” Rafauli was able to install eye-catching marble to customizing a grand piano through the artistry of Bösendorfer and artist Takashi Murakami.

“In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion. But the exterior profiles are more minimal and the lines are a bit cleaner,” Rafauli said. “This isn’t stucco, paint, and fake gold. That’s not what Drake wanted, and that’s not what I do.”

View this post on Instagram @archdigest @ferrisrafauli A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 8, 2020 at 4:16am PDT

Near the beginning of April, Drake released the visuals for his new dance song “Toosie Slide.” It was shot inside his home as the world is under social distancing orders, serving as a walk-through of where he lays his head equipped with a fireworks show in his backyard, if you can even refer to that amount of land as such.