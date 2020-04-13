The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Justin Beiber, Magic Johnson, Yo Gotti, and more have signed on for the #AllInChallenge, a viral campaign aimed at raising money to feed those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With help from celebrity participants auctioning off different experiences and personal items, the campaign -- which was launch by Michael Rubin, owner of the sports gear manufacturer Fanatics -- has raised over $2 million thus far. The lot of items and experiences includes Meek’s Roll Royce Phantom (bidding starts at 200,000), Gotti’s pre-owned platinum Rolex Presidential watch, courtside tickets to a Lakers game with Johnson, a double date with Russell Wilson and Ciara, a customized love ballad from Robin Thicke, an all-access concert experience with Miguel, and winemaking with Dwyane Wade.
JUST IN: @MeekMill is going ALL IN! Meek is donating his 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom and you can bid now! Visit https://t.co/K1pgbCkwkM to learn more and help raise tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. #ALLInChallenge pic.twitter.com/ubaVR1mKws
— Fanatics (@Fanatics) April 14, 2020
Fans can also enter for a chance to win a spot in Hart’s next movie, and a one-on-one meet and greet and performance from Justin Bieber. Quavo is expected to joint the campaign, according to a “coming soon” teaser on the campaign’s website.
The All in Challenge benefits Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund, which is directly benefiting Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.
Lifetime debuted the trailer for the upcoming Salt-N-Pepa biopic on Saturday (April 11). The three-hour saga stars GG Townson as Cheryl “Salt" James, Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Monique Paul as Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper.
Filmed in Toronto, the authorized biopic chronicles the hip-hop group’s groundbreaking career. The miniseries offers a look into the rap icons’ lives as they transitioned from being students at Queens Community College, to hitting it big in the music industry and making history as the first female rap act to go platinum.
The film will feature “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Shoop,” and more of Salt-N-Pepa’s hits.
Directed Mario Van Peebles, the project also stars Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor and Jemel Howard as Pepa's ex husband, “Treach,” from Naughty by Nature. The biopic is executive produced by Salt and Pepa, Azor, Queen Latifah, and her producing partner Shakim Compere, and James “Jimmy” Maynes.
Peep the trailer below.
Barack Obama is potentially passing the torch over to his onetime vice president in his bid for president. The former commander in chief officially endorsed Joe Biden in a 12-minute video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday (April 14).
Obama opened with a statement on the global pandemic where he thanked medical professionals, public servants, health officials, “workers taking risks everyday to keep our economy running,” and everyone making sacrifices during the viral outbreak.
“But if there’s one thing we’ve learned it’s that the spirit of looking out for each other can’t be restricted to our homes, or our work places, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship, it also has to be reflected in our national government,” said Obama. “The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace. That kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitals and mayors offices, it belongs in the White House. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.”
Obama added that picking Biden for VP was one of his best decisions. “I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”
Biden is the presumed Democratic nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race last week, and endorsed his former opponent.
Watch Obama’s full endorsement below.
I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020