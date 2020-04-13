Drake Shares Details On His Upcoming Album

"It’s the most excited I’ve been about an album in a long time.”

Although Drake recently fed the masses with new tunes in the form of “Toosie Slide” or “Chicago Freestyle,” the Toronto native is currently putting together his forthcoming album. While details are still on the hush, the 33-year-old rapper is letting fans in on his excitement.

During an Instagram Live with Diddy for the latter’s dance-a-thon to raise money for COVID-19 relief programs (April 12), Drizzy said this global pause to help stop the virus’ spread helped him to sit and refine his craft. He recalled the time when he ruptured his ACL in 2009 and viewed that as God’s way of slowing him down, for good reason. “I made a great album out of that,” he said, presumably speaking on his debut Thank Me Later, which was released in 2010. “Obviously, God has us all inside the houses right now. It’s the most excited I’ve been about an album in a long time.”

He assured listeners that the album will host “fresh” songs and nothing along the lines of what we’ve heard so far. “This is probably the most music I’ve ever been sitting on.” Hopefully, a release date will soon follow.

Drake says this is the most excited he’s been about an album in a long time. pic.twitter.com/Pb8Y0cGDzV — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) April 13, 2020

In 2018, Drake released Scorpion, his fifth studio album. The project featured legendary production from No I.D., DJ Premier, DJ Paul, and Drake’s confidants Boi-1da and Noah “40” Shebib. Stay locked in as details are made public.