Essence Fest 2020 Canceled After New Orleans Mayor Suggests Ban On Large Events

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
YNW Melly’s attempt at getting out of prison while he awaits trial for double murder has been denied. The 20-year-old rapper tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the month and filed an emergency motion to be released to a hospital for treatment but a judge shot down the request.
Melly will remain incarcerated at one of Florida’s Broward County Jail facilities as he battles the virus, TMZ reports.
“It’s a scary situation for all inmates in the jails, as I believe most jails think they can handle this outbreak and my opinion is they cannot,” Melly’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, wrote on Instagram on April 3. “They must loosen the regulations on soap, hand sanitizer and wipes. They currently are [banned] because of alcohol content. Jails and prisons need to get ahead of this curve if it already isn’t to late.”
Melly, whose birth name is Jamell Demons, was one of the first inmates in Broward County jails to catch COVID-19. A 64-year-old inmate died from coronavirus last week.
Broward County's jail population dropped below 3,000 after at least 400 inmates were released in the past month amid concerns over the viral outbreak.
Cardi B welcomed Bernie Sanders for an Instagram Live discussion on Tuesday (April 14). The duo covered the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak, Joe Biden's presidential bid, priorities for young voters, and more.
“Listen, I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important,” Cardi wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). “I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133k viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world.”
The “Money” rapper added that her goal is to “make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE!”
View this post on Instagram
Listen I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and I don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important. I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133K viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world. I want to make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE! And a special thank you to Bernie, you’ll always be my favorite candidate!
Cardi has had discussed social and political topics with Sanders in the past. The Bronx native endorsed the Vermont senator’s 2020 presidential campaign, partnered with for a campaign video last year, and referred to him as “Uncle Bernie” on Instagram Live.
See more from Bardi’s most recent talk with Sanders below.
Sen. @BernieSanders joined @IamCardiB for a frank conversation about why he endorsed Joe Biden and how the country can heal during COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/P3XDBCqSph
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 15, 2020
A Michigan woman lost her family to coronavirus. Sandy Brown's beloved husband, 59-year-old Freddie Brown Jr., and her 20-year-old son, Freddie Brown III, died within three days of each other.
Sporting a bedazzled face mask and gloves, Brown held a private funeral ceremony for father and son last Friday (April 10). The ceremony was streamed on Facebook Live and in the age of social distancing, mourners were required to stay in their cars while paying respects. Brown plans to hold a larger ceremony after the pandemic ends.
“My two men are gone. I am standing here in the strength of the Lord, not no strength of my own,” the grieving wife and mother told CBS Affiliate WWMT-TV.
After a trying three weeks, Sandy Brown laid her husband and son to rest after losing them to #COVIDー19.
As the “Queen of Bling” she wore a bedazzled mask and gloves to the private visitation.
Dozens showed up to sit in the parking lot and show support. @midmichigannow pic.twitter.com/8eJGoFSJrF
— Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) April 11, 2020
Freddie III, Brown’s only child, was a student at Mott Community College and planned to attend Michigan State University this fall. A Michigan State jersey was draped over his casket.
Although its unclear how the men caught the virus, Brown's family belonged to a church community that lost three people to COVID-19 between the end of March and the first week of April. One of the deceased was a church elder who attended the same church as Brown.
Around three weeks ago, the elder Freddie, who was a kidney transplant recipient, fell ill and was turned away from the hospital because he didn’t meet CDC testing criteria. His wife described him as having severe body chills, vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. She took him back to the emergency room at Ascension Genesys, unaware that it would be her last time seeing him alive.
Freddie Jr’s condition worsened rapidly. He was placed on a ventilator and later died. Brown's son became ill the night that his father passed away. Brown, whose niece also contracted COVID-19 but recovered, rushed her son to the hospital. His condition worsened within 24 hours.
“There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable,” said Brown. “In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague. I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days.”