Flavor Flav Responds To Chuck D’s Public Enemy “Hoax”

Flavor Flav took to Twitter to share his side of the story.

On April 1, Chuck D decided to walk back his previous comments on Public Enemy’s split with Flavor Flav, claiming it was a “hoax” meant to serve as a “wake-up call.” Now, Flav returned to his Twitter account to reassure fans that he wasn’t part of the decision and called for our attention to be focused on what’s happening in the world given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am not part of your hoax, @mrchuckd…there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool’s jokes and dropping records…the world needs better than this…you say we are leaders so act like one,” Flav wrote before linking to MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

I am not a part of your hoax .@mrchuckd,,,there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool's jokes and dropping records,,,the world needs better than this,,,you say we are leaders so act like one,,,donate to those in need here: https://t.co/7hioasSwuV — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) April 1, 2020

In a lengthy statement, Chuck D said Donald Trump's controversial decision-making served as part of the catalyst for what he was about to do next. "Hearing the confused mush of political talk while under the bowels of Trumpotus made me use a presidential stage as my platform," Chuck D wrote. "Out of this storm came a plan between Flav and me to remind people that what’s important should have as much, if not more, value than just what’s popular. Thus came the HOAX, our ‘War Of The Worlds.’ Believe half of what you hear and NONE of what you see."

Additionally, Public Enemy Radio released a new album titled Loud Is Not Enough plus its lead single "Food As A Machine Gun."

Reportedly, Flav’s lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Public Enemy Radio was scheduled to perform at a rally for the senator but Flav claims the campaign used his likeness in promotional ads without his permission. That’s when statements on the legendary group and Flav’s split began to take form.

"While Chuck is certainly free to express his political views as he sees fit—his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy," attorney Matthew H. Friedman wrote, via Rolling Stone. "The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav."