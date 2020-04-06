Fred The Godson Tests Positive For COVID-19

It was all good two weeks ago. That's when the Bronx-bred Fred The Godson released his Big Payback mixtape. But today (April 6), the Fat Boy Fresh rapper announced on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat," Fred said in Tweet.

I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb — FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020

FTG isn't the only rapper to be hit with Coronavirus. Houston rapper Slim Thug recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was definitely surprised because I was trying to be precautious way earlier than a lot of people," the "I Ain't Heard Of That" rapper said during an interview with VIBE. "I started to feel a headache and a fever and I've never had those symptoms so I thought, 'Man this Corona time, it's got to be something.' But at the end of the day, I haven't felt severe sickness or nothing."

"I have high blood pressure, I already do this. I run three miles at the park and go to the gym every day, so I'm pretty healthy," Thug continued." You know, I never felt like I wouldn't be able to fight this off, I never really felt really sick or crazy sick, just kind of felt like a sinus infection."

Also, YMW Melly recently tested positive for the virus while in jail awaiting trial for double murder. The "Suicidal" rapper has plans to file a motion for his release.

Also, Yo Gotti and Team Roc filed a motion demanding that inmates in Parchman Penitentiary receive testing for COVID-19.