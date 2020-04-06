Fred The Godson Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Many artists are coming together to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Today (April 6), actress and singer Rita Wilson joined forces with Naughty by Nature for the "Hip-Hop Hooray (Remix)."
While recovering from COVID-19, Wilson posted an Instagram video of her rapping the classic record. She also sent it to the New Jersey rap group. Impressed with Wilson's microphone skills, and inspired by her recovery, Naughty reached out to Wilson for the remix.
View this post on Instagram
See it to believe it
“We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well,” the rap group said via press release.
“’Hip Hop Hooray’ is like modern-day Shakespeare,” Wilson adds. “It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing OK and to make them smile. When Naughty by Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it,” she continued.
Back in March, actor Tom Hanks, Wilson's husband, released a statement saying that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia.
Listen to the Wilson remix above.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is heading back to Starz with another television series.
After the success of Power, the hip-hop icon-turned-entrepreneur-turned television executive producer is set to have a hand in Black Mafia Family. The crime series is inspired by the true-life story of Detroit drug lord Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and his brother Terry "Southwest T," who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late '80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country." According to Starz, the series will touch on the subjects of “love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.”
"I told you Black Mafia Family was coming and it’s going to be the biggest show on television," said Jackson in the announcement. "Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz."
Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch added: “This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life.
“Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”
No word on who will star in the series or when it will premiere. 50 Cent's current ABC drama, For Life—about former-inmate-turned-lawyer Isaac Wright Jr.—reportedly tallied the "biggest playback increase for any new broadcast midseason debut — scripted or unscripted."
Jackson's multi-million dollar deal with Starz includes another series titled, Vanguard, as well as other upcoming Power sequels: Powerbook II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.
The families of a married couple are grieving after a 54-year-old Illinois man shot and killed his 59-year-old partner before turning the weapon on himself over assumptions they both contracted the coronavirus.
In a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office on Friday (April 2), police arrived at the home of Patrick Jesernik and Cheryl Schriefer and found the couple dead in separate rooms. Family members who arrived at the scene confirmed Patrick was worried he and his wife contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Cheryl was tested two days prior to her death after she complained about shortness of breath. "The family stated that to their knowledge, she had not received the test result.”
An autopsy report confirmed that Cheryl's death was a homicide and that she was shot in the back of the head at close range. Patrick died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. They also both tested negative for COVID-19.
Although the couple had little contact with the police over the years and no reports of domestic violence, the sheriff's office did warn the public about the surge in domestic violence cases. “During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of service calls that Deputies have been responding to, involve domestic disputes and crisis intervention calls,” the sheriff's office said. As other departments are shut down in the wake of the pandemic, the sheriff's office has urged those in need of order of protection and any other resources to contact Will County Sheriff’s Office Police Social Worker, Bonnie McPhillips at 815-724-1878.
Elsewhere, the numbers continue to rise. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, pointed out how responses to domestic violence cases should be part of the national response to the pandemic.
"For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest — in their own homes," he said, via NPR. "We know lockdowns and quarantines are essential to suppressing COVID-19, but they can trap women with abusive partners. Over the past weeks, as the economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying surge in domestic violence."
In South Africa, authorities claimed there were close to 90,000 reports of violence against women in the first week of their lockdown. Australia also experienced a 75 percent increase in Google searches related to help for domestic violence victims.
Peace is not just the absence of war. Many women under lockdown for #COVID19 face violence where they should be safest: in their own homes.
Today I appeal for peace in homes around the world.
I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PjDUTrMb9v
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 6, 2020