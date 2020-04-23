Rapper Fred The Godson Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Frederick “Fred The Godson” Thomas has succumbed to the battle against the coronavirus that is currently taking the lives of so many.

On April 6th, the 35-year-old posted a photo on his Instagram account that he was at the hospital, with a caption reading “...in here wit this Crovus [sic] 19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!!” The hip-hop community flooded his comments with support and words of encouragement.

Over the last few weeks, word about Fred was circulating about his improving health status. His wife, LeeAnn Jerrmont, spoke on his progress shortly after he was admitted and mentioned how the ventilator he was on helped his condition and things were looking up (April 10). Although his kidneys were damaged, he had started dialysis to get on the road to recovery.

This afternoon, however, the word began to spread that Fred had passed away. One of the first celebs/close friends to Fred and fellow Bronx native, Fat Joe, confirmed the news with a post on his Instagram page: “My little brother ooooh how sad am i [sic], i prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long...God bless your wife your family your kids...”

Fred was an all-star lyricist. He was named to XXL Magazine’s 2011 Freshman Class along with Meek Mill, Mac Miller, and Kendrick Lamar. His career took a long road to recognition as he maintained an underground following, churning out mixtape after mixtape since the early aughts with the likes of 2010’s Armageddon to his most recent drop, the nine-track banger, Payback.

As with a lot of deaths that happen way too soon to our elite artists that don’t necessarily get the props they deserve in life, Fred is sure to wake people up to his incredible skills in the wake of his life. Follow up on the career of this one man rhyme wrecker and keep his family in prayer.

Respect to your life, Gordo.