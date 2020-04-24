Ice Cube Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘Friday’

“Daaaamn, 25 years went fast.”

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first Friday film, Ice Cube posted nostalgic photos from the film on Friday (April 24). The images include fan art and behind-the-scenes flicks of Regina King, Chris Tucker, the late Bernie Mack and John Witherspoon, Nia Long, Anna Maria Horsford, and more.

Written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh, and directed by F. Gary Gray, the first installment in the Friday trilogy was released on April 27, 1995.

Daaaamn, 25 years went fast. pic.twitter.com/8Z1DiLkFRZ — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020

The cult classic spawned the sequel Next Friday in 2000, and Friday After Next in 2002. A fourth installment in the film series was reportedly in development but according to Cube, film distributor New Line Cinema delayed the project.

“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made. It’s not my fault. Some dumb people in Hollywood, at New Line Cinema,” Cube reportedly said during Witherspoon’s funeral. The 77-year-old comedian, who played Cube’s father died from a heart attack last October. “We were tryin’ to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories.”

See photos from Friday below.