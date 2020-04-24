Ice Cube Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘Friday’

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Russell Simmons accusers speak out in the first look at the upcoming On the Record documentary premiering on HBO Max next month. The nearly three-minute teaser, unveiled on Wednesday (April 21), follows music executive and producer, Drew Dixon, as she grapples with her decision to come forward with sexual assault accusations against Simmons.
Dixon worked as an A&R at Def Jam Records, which was founded by Simmons and Rick Rubin. The sneak peek takes viewers back to the start of Dixon’s career as a 20-something aspiring to work in music industry. The music world offered up a fast-paced and enticing lifestyle for Dixon who worked with the biggest acts in hip-hop, from her former neighbor, the Notorious B.I.G. to Tupac Shakur, Method Man, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.
But Dixon says that her life changed while working at her dream job. “I didn’t tell that many people about what happened with Russell,” she explains in the trailer. “He just grabbed me and I am saying ‘no.’ I was reduced to nothing in that moment. Nothing about anything that makes me who I am mattered.”
The documentary trailer includes footage of Simmons denying misconduct allegations and commentary on the plight of Black female sexual assault survivors during the #MeToo movement.
Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, On the Record, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past January and was originally billed to debut on Apple TV+ before Oprah Winfrey dropped out of producing the film due to creative differences. Simmons and 50 Cent posted messages on Instagram questioning Winfrey’s involvement in the film. In addition to Dixon, the documentary chronicles the stories of Simmons other accusers, Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher.
On the Record premieres on HBO Max on May 27. Watch the trailer below.
An authorized biopic on Whitney Houston’s life and career is officially in the works. The film, tentatively titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, will be produced by Pat Houston on behalf of Houston’s estate, along with Clive Davis, and Primary Wave.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten will pen the script. The film will reportedly be helmed by Stella Meghie, whose directing credits include, The Photograph, Insecure, Grown-ish and and BET’s First Wives Club.
Houston, who died in 2012 at age 48, holds the title as one of the most successful recording artists in history with 200 million records sold. Her self-titled debut was certified 9x platinum in the U.S., and became the first solo album by a female artist to earn a diamond certification in Canada.
The multi-Grammy winner’s catalog features timeless hits like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “Greatest Love Of All,” “Saving All My Love,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” and “I Look To You.” Additionally, Houston’s remake of “I Will Always Love You” became the best-selling single by a female artist, and sold a record-breaking 630,000 copies in its first week. The love balled, from The Bodyguard soundtrack, spent 14 weeks at No. 1 and sold more than 4 million physical copies, making Houston the first and only female recording artist to achieve the sales milestone.
The upcoming biopic will be the latest project from Houston’s estate since partnering with Primary Wave last year and announcing a hologram tour.
Issa Rae and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are among the team of executive producers behind a new HBO series about backyard wrestling. According to Variety, the hip-hop centric 30-minute series titled, Tre Cnt (Trey Count), follows the story of Cassius Jones, a young dock worker and struggling pro-wrestler from Houston’s Third Ward.
Jones uses money from a life-insurance inheritance, and the deed to his grandfather’s house, to help fund his dream. With assistance from his working-class family, neighbors and friends, Jones builds a backyard-wrestling empire from the ground up.
Tre Cnt is created by Mohamed El Masri, who will also executive produce the series along with Johnson and Hiram Garcia and under their Seven Bucks Productions imprint. Rae will produce through her Issa Rae Productions banner, along with Montrel McKay. Rounding out the list of executive producers are Dave Becky, Tom Lassally, and Jonathon Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment.
Rae and Johnson both have long relationships with HBO as the former stars on Insecure, and the latter leads the sports dramedy, Ballers.
It's unclear when Trey Cnt will premiere on the cable network.