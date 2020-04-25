Mobb Deep Recording Session
Prodigy (L) and Havoc (R) during their Mobb Deep Recording Session at Battery Studios in New York City, New York, United States.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Interview: Mobb Deep's Havoc Speaks Candidly On The 25th Anniversary Of Their Classic 'The Infamous' Album

April 25, 2020 - 4:09 pm by Datwon Thomas

Mobb Deep's The Infamous Album Influenced NYC's Street Core And Shines 25 Years Later

There are many albums that define the grimy mid-90s New York scene, but it will be a hard find that can match the intensity and true feel of what it was like to be a teenager going into your 20s in NYC like Mobb Deep's The Infamous album. Havoc and Prodigy, the quintessential hood dudes from Queens and Long Island respectfully, spoke their own style of speak dubbed the ‘Dunn Language,’ and made the world hip to the goings on of their crew that was hunkered down in the Queensbridge housing projects they were based out of in Long Island City.

Released on April 25th, 1995 on Loud Records,  the album entered the Billboard 200 at #15 and the R&B/Hip-Hop chart at #3 and went on to sell over 500,000 (gold) copies. Musically, the sinister beats and murderous melodies were the perfect backdrop for their venomous rhymes of violence and victory over other squads that had no business being in their way. Their imagery was stark and moody, attitudes on tilt and boozed up from quarts of beer and liters of liquor. Morbid visions of life and those that passed on were in tandem, as the duo and their frequent rap partner, Big Noyd, expounded on the bleakness of better days ahead. Life was of the moment back then, and if you got hit on the way to the future, that would be the start of your ending.

All of this sounds grim beyond belief, how could something so dreaded sounding be heralded as a classic? So menacing from the youth of the times be looked at as great? Because we lived through it to see better days. Havoc explains in this interview that we were lucky to survive those hard times and live to enjoy the fruits of our labor. Even with Prodigy passing on, he was able to live a cleaner, healthier lifestyle in his later years. Going as far as writing books (an autobiography My Infamous Life and jail food recipe book Commissary Kitchen: My Infamous Prison Cookbook) and educating people on higher elevation methods and looking into things in the world much deeper than face value. Rest forever in peace, P.

So there is a collective regal status held for this LP (a term for my old heads out there). It’s an album that encapsulates an era of New York City that will never be again. One that brought two men together that gave us their talent in hip-hop form and helped a section of their infamous neighborhood by taking their friends around the world with them. Just check the pics of the dudes all around them in the album packaging, it is a visual 1000 words of what the music represents on this project...just that, the mentality of the project that invaded the mainstream and held down the real in this here game of life called hip-hop.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the magnum opus album, a reissued release titled "The Expanded Edition" is here and it has five bonus tracks including two instrumentals for all you DJs out there. Hearing the original "Shook Ones" and the feel of previous rare leaks are glorious offerings to Mobb Deep fans. Here, Havoc talks more about the times and people surrounding the project. Thank you for your service, Dunn.

--

VIBE: A lot of the extra tracks that are on the special edition were leaks on various underground radio shows of the time for us that grew up with this album over the years. There are a few that are super rare though.

Havoc: Yeah, definitely. You know how it is.

But it was cool, 'cause by the time the full project came out the tracks were sounding a lot tighter and polished.

Right and that was the assistance of [Loud Records executives of A&R] Matty C and Schott Free. They were kinda making us go in there and doing things over and polishing things a little bit better before it was album worthy.

I was already a fan as your first album, Juvenile Hell, came out while I was in high school just like y'all. The album cover had yall with sickles and shit. If people didn’t know about your Queensbridge alliance they might have thought y'all were on the emerging horrorcore wave of the time.

We were trying to find ourselves, trying to find a little niche, something that would make us stand out. You know Treach [of Naughty by Nature] was running around with the machete, we were like, “Aighit, let’s go get some sickles (laughs).” You know? But it was all done in the name of trying to be different and trying to find ourselves. 

My girlfriend back when Juvenile Hell came out is my wife now and she couldn’t stand when I’d play “Hit It From The Back” when she came over…

(Laughs uncontrollably) Riiiight!!

Anytime that record comes on she says, “I hated you when you would play that.” I used to do it, being stupid! But that’s why y'all made it, for dudes that were our age back then and that’s where our minds were. Which is crazy to me now…

(Laughing still) Just some young teenagers full of testosterone, just trying to, you know, get busy! We were like, “yeah, let’s make one of those.” It was a Queens thing at the time.

Y'all worked with Large Professor on that first album a bit more so and DJ Premier did some as well.

Yep. Preemo made “Peer Pressure” and Large Professor came and remixed it.

At that time were you heavy in production? 

Not at all. I was just more trying to learn how to do it and figure out the elements to it. I’m just fresh watching Preemo make beats. Watching Large Professor make beats. Not asking questions, but just observing, ya know? My production game was in its infancy. I wasn’t even confident enough to say, ‘Let me do a whole album.’ No.

But then going into The Infamous, you were like, ‘let me go ahead and get busy.’

Yeah, because at that point, the Juvenile Hell album was sort of a let down for us. A learning moment…

I thought it was hard through bro. I hear you say that in a lot of interviews, but I love that album.

Thank you. I appreciate it, but I loved it too, 'cause it was our first piece of work that we tried to do and it was an attempt. But I say it was a let down in a commercial sense. It didn’t get the video plays, it didn’t get the radio spins. I don’t know whether the music wasn’t good enough for the people or whatever it was...but it definitely wasn’t promoted. [The record label] 4th & Broadway was probably on their last leg. They didn’t know what they was doing. Yeah, they had Eric B. & Rakim at one point, but that was then. Now we in the '90s...it was sort of a letdown, but we needed that let down to give me the boost to say, “you know what? If anything f**k up again, it’s gonna be on our watch, our fault.”

How were yall living at the time of The Infamous being put together? What was life like? Where were y'all staying?

During that time we were back and forth from Prodigy’s crib to Queensbridge. We came up with the notion of let’s just take all the equipment to Queensbridge, hopefully, to just have that vibe. We didn’t have a lot of money. P comes from a good family. They had money, the [family] dance school, and all of that, but it wasn’t his money, personally. So he kinda opted to live in Queensbridge with us. So we lived out there, we partied, we worked on the music. We didn’t have all the bread like that, and a lot of drama was still happening. It was a real humble time.

When you hear the rhymes, aside from the music 'cause y'all describe the music in that one interview on the extended track as the underground sound...that sound was starting to come with Nas establishing it, Wu-Tang, all that. But y'all rhymes were about taking, "this is ours, yall coming for it we hurtin’ you and, if we like what YOU got we hurtin’ you."

Right, lay down or get down...get down or lay down. That was the mood of the hood, period. We just translated it to the songs and that’s how it was. Unfortunately, if somebody had it, we were coming to get it.

It was a different era. 

It really was a different era. I think a lot of us need to give ourselves a pat on the back for even surviving that era. 'Cause a lot of things could have just gone wrong, but the stars were lined up for us to even be talking today about it.

I look at your career, outside of it with Prodigy, you were the foundation of...as angry as you sound in those days, you are on top of the beat. You are on top of them. You can hear a different kind of vigor within what you’re saying. You also seem like the one that would tell everybody, “yo, yo, yo, chill, chill, I got something to say.”

You know why? 'Cause everybody wants to listen to the calm one. Everybody has their own personality and muthafu**as ain’t trying to listen to nobody [laughs]. But when they see sense being spoken and a goal that needs to be approached...dudes listen. They’ll be like, “yo, let’s not f**k this up. We all have an opportunity here.” So brothers kinda calm down. I mean there were a couple of incidents where we were at radio stations and shit got stolen (laughs), but for the most part people adhered to the goal like, “Aight, let’s just do this.” I’d be the one like, “Let’s not get kicked out of this studio.”  I’m thankful that brothers kinda paid attention.

That’s commendable. I also have to give it to you for allowing Big Noyd aka The Rapper Noyd, to come into the crew. I felt like he was the third member for real and I felt like he played a major part in balancing out you and P. Whenever he would come on it would be like a good addition, rather than, “oh, here go their man…” He was actually dope.

We were lucky enough to even have him be in the circle for us to tap him at some point. As soon as we heard him we were like, “What?! This is a diamond in the ruff right here.” He’s not your average homie jumping on a record that don’t really have that many skills. He brought energy to the record. Me and P were calm, a little bit, but he brought that energy.

He was like the cool hood dude that you could talk to, he might be a hothead, but at least he could be talked to.

Exactly! You just described Noyd to a T. Noyd was that hot head. That kid that, you thought he listened to you, but then went somewhere and shot somebody over something, you know what I mean? Like, “Yo bro! What you doing?!? You a rapper now!!”

His acapella rhyme on the album, "Just Step Prelude," “I’m going to court for three cases, in three places/one in Queens, Manhattan, one in Brooklyn/the way shit is looking I’ma see central booking,” every kid in New York was going through [some form of] that…

Right! He just embodied the whole probation system in one freestyle. He didn’t just make this up.

How did y'all meet Noyd?

Noyd and my mother were best friends, forever. My mother would go over to Noyd’s house, Aunt Patricia - his mother, and I would have dinner over there. Noyd would come to my house, so we always had that connection. We might have not hung with each other all the time, but it was a personal connection where him and my Moms were cool. So when it came time for this hip-hop stuff and Noyd lived in the building next to me...we were all hanging out anyway and it was just unspoken. His Moms and my Moms were mad cool. It wasn’t something that we always had to talk about. We knew, the closeness of the family...it was like, the universe just working in that way. Like years later, me being 11 years old, seeing him at the age, I wasn’t a rapper at that time. I’m sure he probably wasn’t either. Then you fast-forward to like 17-18 years old and it’s like, “Oh sh*t, you rhyme? Oh yeah, I rap.” Boom. I don’t know man, some things are just meant to happen.

His name is wild and a lot of people might not know where his name comes from but was it the “Noid” from Domino's Pizza commercial?

[Laughs] Yes. He’ll laugh about it. 'Cause of his nose, they’ll be like, “Noyd!” The kids today probably think it comes from paranoid or p-noid...no, no, no. That’s the Noid, the character from Domino’s.

Another noticeable theme of the album was the R&B tints it had without it being full-on R&B, especially with the vocals of Crystal Johnson on some tracks.

 Absolutely. That was a total created idea brought to the table by [A Tribe Called Quest’s] Q-Tip. We were making the album and happened to be doing “Temperature's Rising.” The original sample I did, they were saying, “Temperature’s riiiiisiiing...and it’s not surprising.” I believe it was a Quincy Jones record or something like that. For whatever reason, Q-Tip brought in Crystal Johnson and she just sung over it and we just were like, yeah, that’s the element we kinda need even though it wasn’t an R&B sounding track. Q-Tip had that ear.

At what point do you feel like Q-Tip came into the album process?

He came in from the start, from the inception. Ok, we get the record deal. We got the budget. I made like one or two songs. We were like, “this is cool, but maybe we should hit up Tip and have him come and assist you and like help you out.” And I was like, “Heeellll yeah. I can do that.” It wasn’t one of those things where I was like, “No, no, I’m doing it all by myself.” Nah, I was looking for somebody that could come in and kinda guide me and show me. 'Cause he was a vet, not too much of a vet, but he was seasoned already. And [in 1994] Tribe Called Quest was still poppin’. To get Q-Tip was just an honor man and a blessing. He was just so humble with it, I couldn’t even ask for more.

He gets shouted out 'cause he helped on the music side, was there a point where he helped on some of the rhymes as well, as far as suggesting things? Like with “Drink Away The Pain” he was converting to Muslim and people were wondering why he was rhyming about clothing brands while y'all rhyming about drinks…

For me it was more of...he just sounded like somebody that came from his group, A Tribe Called Quest, was working with Mobb Deep and didn’t want to compromise his sound or try to change just because he was rapping with these two kids who were cursing all the time. I felt like he was just being him on the record. And then he was in transition [on becoming a Muslim] at that time, but I felt like it was more of a thing where he was confident in who he was and what he brought to the table, and didn't... It would've sounded phony anyway if he would have tried to have been like, "Yo, I shot this dude and we're going to rob you." We would've been like, "Nah-" You know what I mean? So, he rapped about the clothes, and me and P kind of scratched our heads, but it was such a beautiful thing just to have Q-Tip on the record. So we did not complain at all, and it just turned into one of those songs that, yeah, just... I can't say classic, but it's just one of those different songs.

It's a classic, Hav.

That's right.

You have way too many classics.

What I'm trying to say is that it's one of those songs that... You know, artists need to try to make something different sometimes and not be scared to do it, because it will withstand the test of time. People might be like, "Wow, where did that come from?" Or, "Why did you do it?" Just like, no, no, no, no. Sometimes you got to do different things, and that was one of those records.

And y'all made it seamless, man. When you think about the fact that there's a photo that's just infamous, no pun intended, of you, Nas, Raekwon, I think Ghostface Killah is in there, P, at that legendary studio session when y'all were recording the joints. I've heard different stories like y'all do two or three tracks that night?

I don't remember doing two or three joints that night, but it's definitely possible. It's definitely possible because when you got that kind of energy in the room, just to do one song would be a travesty. So I'm sure we probably did do a few songs in there. But one thing I do remember about that session, it is making the track that ended up on the album on the spot that night, in front of everybody, was something that I rarely do now, but it was just of the time, like let me just make this beat.

“Boom, I'm going to do it now.”

Yeah, like fuck it. The pressure was no, but the pressure was welcomed.

Yeah. And a lot of that happened because y'all already had a relationship through the label, which was Loud Records at the time.

Yeah, pretty much. They were label mates speaking on Rae and Ghostface. They was already label mates. We already clicked ahead of time, so that was a no-brainer, and Nas was from QB. So those element was a recipe for that to happen.

Yeah, man. And your relationship with Nas, did it go from childhood friends to industry guys going through stuff, and then it got fixed in the end? Just being able to go through all that, how has that been in that relationship with Nas?

Childhood friends, industry peer, industry relationship, but also had a personal side to it always. And though we might not have hung out as much as we did before we embarked on the artist thing, every time we saw each other, it was that silent "I know you, you know me," the personal, the struggle, the come up. I knew his Moms. I knew his Pops, [the] jazz musician. His Moms was the nicest lady, to this day, I ever met. And that always was in the background. I didn't have to say anything, in particular, to remind him of that because just the look was just like, “what up.” It's just love, and wow, look what we did. You know what I mean?

Yep.

So yeah, it was two different relationships there, but they all were kind of combined in some kind of weird way, like industry dude... I'm not going to take advantage of the fact that I know him personally and ask him for a million fucking favors.

Exactly.

And vice versa, but I always kept that artist respect there. Like yeah, he's an artist. Because a lot of dudes haven't even tried to do a different kind of relationship with it. But nah, I treated him as an artist, knowing that I probably personally could ask him for more of him, but I always kept it like that.

And I would imagine, man, that sensibility came from also understanding you being in that same position with other people like that. Because I was going to say, Queensbridge is its own world. You could have that particular instance just in Queensbridge, forget the rest of the industry.

Right, and that's facts. We had a lot of MCs out there that was dope. You got Nature, you got Tragedy. You got Nas.

Yeah, Mega. You got-

Cormega, you know what I'm saying? So we could have just featured alone with that, and been good. You know what I mean? In-depth. 

All the way.

And it was just... Man, I don't know. It was a beautiful time, and I definitely felt blessed to be a part of that, you know?

When do you feel like you and P were clicking at your highest level, what was y'all highest level to you?

Oh, man, the highest level of us clicking? Sh*t, man. It would have to be... I would say Hell on EarthI would have to say Hell on Earth. Because at some point, sometimes it's inevitable for industry shit just to get in the way, egos and ambition. They come through and nobody's not trying to hurt anybody on a personal level, but different elements just start coming in. And then not to mention that time creates a different person. It's the same person, but you start growing into your own. So the most time that we mostly... our clicking was at its highest was Hell on Earth. And the reason why I say that is, we just came off The Infamous album, we were like, "We can do this." So we working on Hell on Earth, and these tragedies just start happening.

Oh, man.

You understand what I'm saying? Which naturally will bring people together to console one another, and say look, we are upset, we're angry, we're sad, but we still got to keep this train moving. And in order for that train to move, you have to be clicked up at its highest level.

And I feel as though y'all did that, man. Y'all had the 25th anniversary of Loud Records a few [months] ago it was dope to see the whole Mobb come up. And y'all actually killed it. The highlight for me was seeing you rock with P's children.

That was me paying homage to P, that was me not trying to take over the narrative of Mobb Deep. That was me incorporating his full legacy, and that was the family being active in wanting to be a part of it. You understand what I'm saying? They wouldn't have let me leave them out if I wanted to, and I never would.

Of course.

So it was like one of those moments where I felt like I was looking at my own kids on stage. And I know that even though they was on that stage performing, and I was blessed to have P's kids on the stage, that you know there is pain behind those eyes. So anything that I could do to help them feel a part of their father's legacy, even though they're part of his legacy without the music. You know what I mean? But to add them, to make sure, to solidify that, “Yes, this is your father, and get on that stage,” was priceless.

It was amazing to see, man. I stood up the whole time, I rapped every word. They was like, "Yo, man, we thought you were from Brooklyn, man." I was like, "I live in Queens now though too." [Laughs]

Not to cut you off- whenever Mobb Deep performs a song, I think everyone in the crowd becomes an honorary Queens member.

Yes. Automatic. And that was dope that you had Lil’ Kim and Dave East come out. It was just beautiful, man. I guess to wrap up, we have these [Instagram] battles that are going on right now. All the greats are coming out. Everybody's throwing these names around. Yours came up as well...

Yes, yes. Yeah, I see. I see it. I see it.

One, do you feel as though you're going to do it at some point? And two, who do you think people are trying to line you up with the most?

Okay, number one, I already hit Swizz Beatz. I seen this stuff going around. I said, "I want to be a part of that conversation." So I hit Swizz. I gave him my 20 songs. I said, "Here's my paperwork." He responded back, he said, "All right, I got you." So I'm just waiting. I told him, I said, "Put me against anybody. I don't even care who it is." 

Ah, yes, my man Hav!!

Not to be arrogant or cocky! I don’t even care...I don’t think so, but even if I lose, it’s for the sportsmanship. Like if I battled a DJ Premier or a RZA...I don’t know! Just to be honest with myself [laughs] I think it would be fun to just be like, “Hey, remember this? Remember that? Remember this?” Whoever he puts me up against is fine, but if he don’t put me up against somebody soon, Swizz better know, I’ll start my own version called, “Dat Smoke! They don’t want dat smoke!” (Laughs)

Nick Cannon's Wild N Out Celebrates 15 Years
Courtesy of VH1

Inside 'Wild 'N Out,' Nick Cannon's Half A Billion Dollar Baby

Nick Cannon has a shocking idea. It consists of an electric chair and quick thinking. It’s pretty simple: you’re strapped in the chair, showcasing your best freestyling skills, but if you hesitate you get zapped. Nothing major besides an intensified static shock, right? Although Cannon thought it would be a hit with viewers, his Wild ‘N Out castmates weren’t on the same wavelength. Back to the blank slate they went.

From the producers to the cast, Wild ‘N Out’s collective input aids in its staying power. MTV’s 15-year-old improv comedy show, which films at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, enters its new season on April 21. Its first episode featured a blend of new school and old school entertainers, a theme that’ll be amplified this coming season. Actor/comedian Orlando Jones, rapper Cassidy, and legendary hip-hop figure Biz Markie were the names etched on the Hollywood premiere’s bill. As some celebrities who took the stage throughout the seasons continued to get bigger, a few cast members eventually established their own fame: Kevin Hart, Randall Park, Nyima Funk, Affion Crocket, DeRay Davis, and Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day to name a few.

At 22, that was Cannon’s vision: create a platform that offers his friends jobs, but also sets the stage for their respective careers. In 2003, he gathered his fellow comedians—and his own funds—to shoot a pilot episode for MTV. It didn’t take long for the network to give Cannon’s “baby” the green light. In a past statement promoting the news of Wild ‘N Out’s creation, executive Tony DiSanto (the senior vice president of production development and animation for MTV at that time) said as the Nickelodeon audience matured, so did Cannon. “With Wild ‘N Out, they’ll get to see a whole new side of Nick as he flexes his improv and sketch comedy skills alongside this great cast he helped assemble,” DiSanto said. “We’re thrilled to be in business with Nick, and to bring our viewers comedy and hip-hop in a fresh way.”

Since he was a teen, Cannon has been a cornerstone of Viacom (owner of VH1, Nickelodeon, BET, CBS, and other cable networks). At 17, the San Diego native became the youngest staff writer in television history as a writer for Nickelodeon’s iconic sketch comedy show All That, and later his self-titled television series. Kneading his “college years” within Viacom’s lattice, Cannon briefly hosted Total Request Live (TRL) on MTV in 2003. His Viacom reign continued to elevate. In 2009, he became TeenNick’s chairman and created fresh programming for its youthful audience, which included a sketch comedy show named Incredible Crew (Mikey Day was also one of the show’s writers). Experience in front of the camera to working behind-the-scenes at a senior level helped Cannon take Wild ‘N Out from a pilot episode to a national brand.

“I always knew how to operate from a business aspect and seeing an idea start from its conception to its fruition. Now, with having this almost half a billion-dollar brand that I built, I get the concept of being able to get as much out of the brand as possible but still staying true to it without over-exploiting it,” Cannon says in an interview with VIBE. “I think that’s what we’ve done extremely well with Wild ‘N Out from the careers that it’s helped birth to the marketing to the branding from everything that we do with the tours, the restaurants, barbershops, we’re doing so many things with the brand. It’s because I had the opportunity of seeing how one of the biggest brands with Nickelodeon or Viacom operated.” Witnessing how shows like “Spongebob, The Rugrats, or The Ninja Turtles” churned out movies and accessories encouraged the Howard University student to operate Wild ‘N Out with a similar mindset. The show was an immediate hit with viewers, but after airing nearly 50 episodes, life off-stage began to take form.

The show went off-air after four consecutive seasons from 2005-2007. MTV wanted to do more with the show despite its growing costs, but Cannon opted to focus on his marriage after tying the knot in 2008 to world-renowned artist Mariah Carey. “My focus went in a different direction,” he says, adding that he also wanted to start a family. ”As much as I loved the show, I felt I needed at least a moment to step away to re-evaluate what I really wanted to do. Once I did, I said, ‘Alright, I’m back at it. Let’s keep it rocking.’”

WNO returned to the small screen in 2013, but on MTV2 for seasons 5-8. Formed in 1996, MTV2 was known for its music video-centered programming like Sucker Free Sunday, Chart2Chart, and MTV2 Rock. Although the channel trekked into original programming by airing shows that initially premiered on MTV, it wasn’t until 2011 when the network caught audience attention with Guy Code. A year later, the sports-focused X Games debuted in March, three months before Hip-Hop Squares entered the roster. For WNO, 2013 was a historic return; it became MTV2’s highest-rated telecast when season 5’s first episode garnered 1.1 million viewers. Cannon says the show also aired a few episodes on BET and Comedy Central, proving that his creation could thrive on multiple platforms. “It’s probably the only show that can air across four or five of Viacom’s networks and still be a huge digital brand that hits the top numbers on Instagram and YouTube and all of those places,” Cannon says. “It’s just one of those things that works everywhere.” WNO’s social media presence has garnered over 18.4 million followers across its accounts. It’s also responsible for 44 percent of views on MTV’s YouTube channel and accounts for “10 percent of MTV’s revenue,” Cannon says.

In season 5, the teams changed colors from the red squad to platinum but kept the black squad until it changed to gold for season 8. Cannon shares the color schemes are a part of branding, revealing this new season will usher in “neon and hyper colors” to bring more energy to the show. Introducing games like “In The Classroom” or “Got Damned” continues to boost the “lightning improv” skills the cast own, but one thing that remained consistent throughout the seasons is Wildstyle. Cannon says its concept primarily inspired the show, reminiscing on his days at the comedy clubs backstage with his friends, freestyling and taking comedic jabs at each other. Incorporating the battle rap aspect of the show was a no-brainer, enlisting those from the community like Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, Conceited, and more.

“I became a big fan of watching those different battles and I was like once we bring the show back we have to bring those types of cats onto the show along with the comedians that were already there,” Cannon says. “But one of the prerequisites for being on the show when I created it was being able to freestyle and know how to battle. Obviously the art form shifted and changed over the years so it was only right that those guys like the Conceiteds, the Charlie Clips, and the Hitman Hollas would thrive in this environment because they had been doing it on their own.”

Through workshops, the cast form “synergistic chemistry” before hitting the mainstage as a method of blending the battle rappers with the comedians. Making sure there’s a balance of male and female representation is also a goal, name-dropping the OGs like Nyima Funk to B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, and Pretty Vee. However, Cannon states that when it comes to casting, he doesn’t look at gender in terms of “‘Oh, we need this,’ or ‘We need that.’ Whoever is the most talented and funniest those are the people that I want.”

Developing a thick skin is also ideal, even for the host himself. In the beginning, jokes about his career or relationship with Carey garnered slap-knee reactions from the audience, but Cannon believes it’s been overdone at this point. “I know it’s a joke but it’s over 10 years since I was married to Mariah Carey (Laughs). You’re kind of just showing your weakness by even bringing that up,” he says. “The only people who even really say stuff about Mariah are probably people who come on the show and think that’s going to hit. It doesn’t hit anymore and you kind of feel bad for them (Laughs).”

Although you’ll probably hear crickets if you still decide to mention Cannon’s previous marriage or music, he says no joke is off-limits, adding that WNO gets away with a lot of controversial jabs because of its diverse cast. “I always tell people Wild ‘N Out is probably the most progressive show on television and it’s probably the only place that’s left where comedians can come and speak their mind and not have to worry about cancel culture or people getting offended,” he says. “The one reason is because we actually offer a platform where everyone is welcomed. It’s the only place where you’ll actually see someone who is homophobic battle rap someone from the transgender community and at the end of the day they hug it out.”

While the cast operates under the premise of having fun, lines have unexpectedly been crossed. During an August 2018 taping of Azealia Banks’ episode, a back-and-forth between the rapper and comedian DC YoungFly took place that unraveled from the show’s studio to social media. Cannon adds that there was a prior discussion to ensure if anything shouldn’t be said, to which Cannon says Banks had no issues, but as the cameras were rolling and jabs were flying, things took a turn. “She did the entire episode and we talked afterwards and she was cool, and then the next day I think that’s when she put the battery in her back and was talking about her experience,” Cannon says. “We let it be known what really happened and the world saw it for what it was. I would welcome her back and I got nothing but respect for her.”

A few artists have returned like Chance the Rapper, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg, a feat Cannon says adds to the show’s biggest moments. “This is a show where people get the opportunity to show that they have a great sense of humor and they don’t take things too seriously,” Cannon says. One episode that shocked the businessman was Chrissy Teigen’s. “She came to wild out for real,” he says. “I remember in the Wildstyle battle where Karlous Miller picked her up and said he and her were going to do some things backstage and he didn’t care what John Legend said. That was pretty out of pocket (Laughs).”

Outside of WNO, which has already been renewed for season 16, Cannon is working on his upcoming daytime talk show premiering this September, continuing his hosting duties on The Masked Singer, and producing a documentary on herbalist Dr. Sebi. For the latter, Cannon says he’s picking up where the late Nipsey Hussle left off.

“That was Nip’s sentiments and that’s what I’m going to see through, that we have to be curators and the narrators of our own stories and control our narratives in a way where we’re the ones telling the story and we don’t allow the system to tell our story.” When asked if all aspects of Dr. Sebi’s practices and beliefs will be analyzed, given investigative reports, Cannon states both sides will be represented. “That’s where I try to bring it back home to where ‘Yeah we’re going to talk about everything because we have to. We have to talk about people who believe and people who don’t believe.’ We talked to people who believe it’s possible and we talked to people who believe that it’s not possible,” he says. “It’s in that scenario where I encourage people to think for themselves and don’t take anything for face value. You have to understand to dig deep, do the research on your own. That’s why this process has become this process for me because I’m not going to say, ‘Hey, somebody just told me this’ and I’m going to believe it. I’m going to go research for myself and we lay it all the way out there in a very investigative way.”

Citing inspiration from legend Quincy Jones, who tapped into all forms of entertainment, Cannon wants to establish Wild ‘N Out Films, another piece in cementing the show’s legacy as a fortified brand from apparel to restaurants in Miami and Hollywood, with Las Vegas being the next destination. It’s safe to say Cannon’s baby is in good hands.

“I think a lot of that stuff is going to branch off in a big way to where the brand actually truly matters for generations,” Cannon says. “We’re trying to take it all over the world. We’re starting here but the brand can go as far as we can take it.”

The new season of 'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out' premieres Tuesday, April 21 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.

Teenage boy in record store shopping for music
Tony Anderson

The Record Store: What Used To Be

Monday nights used to be unique. The anticipation for Tuesday mornings could barely be contained. Plans were made on how to ensure you could get to the mall and still make it to class on-time. Or, in many cases, how you were going to skip school altogether to sit with your newfound treasure. At one time, Tuesday mornings were the most significant moment each week for the music industry and music fans as new albums hit record store shelves. And unlike modern-day music consumption, decisions would need to be made. You couldn't purchase every new release at $15 per CD. What album would sustain the listener's insatiable music hunger until the next payday or allowance?

In the "old days," the second day of the week was about more than half-price movies; it was also the day that curious music fans found out who Cam'ron was or what this mysterious white boy from Detroit was all about. If the office water cooler was the place to discuss politics and internal politics, the record store was the high school locker where jocks, hip-hop heads, goths, and others gathered to purchase the music of the day.

In the late 80s, Tuesday's became the standard release day for the music business driven primarily by the need to ensure distributors could get stock to stores over the weekend and at the beginning of the week to provide the runway for a full week of sell-through. The timing of music releases changed in 2015 when the world's "global release day" shifted to Fridays. The release day change to Fridays impacted what on the surface was just a day of the week to release music but more profoundly was a musical institution and habit that would ultimately die alongside the record stores that supported it. It also created not-so-friendly deadlines for music critics. "I work as a critic, and albums hitting at midnight Friday creates some wild deadlines from time to time," states Vulture/NYMag Pop Critic Craig Jenkins.

As streaming’s dominance grew, and as physical music sales continued to die down, the considerations for shipping times and stock availability at stores went the way of music downloads -- down the drain. What was it like to plan your day around the purchase of a new album?

The 90s and early 2000s in music were a time of extreme fandom and cross-pollination of musical genres. Many hip-hop fans born in the 80s can recollect skipping school as teenagers to buy Wu-Tang's new double CD Wu-Tang Forever when it was released on Tuesday, June 3, 1997. Or for a more recent memory, who can forget the Tuesday release of Jay-Z's classic The Blueprint, which hit record store shelves on 9/11. Despite that day being one of the worst tragedies in the history of the world, the album still debuted at #1 selling north of 400k copies as fans continued to hit record stores in droves. Rolling Stone said that fans were "unfazed and unconfused" by the events of that week, speaking not only to Jay-Z's dominance at the time coming off multiple platinum albums but the habit that had been ingrained in music fans minds of hitting record stores on Tuesdays.

Memories are all music fans have now as most record stores have shut their doors. The exception is Canada where the Sunrise Records chain is by all accounts thriving despite a vastly different musical climate. The Canadian company rescued several HMV locations in 2019 and purchased US retailer FYE in early 2020 for $10M USD. The difference now is the chances of someone in junior high remembering a physical music purchase years later in a Friday release climate and the new musical landscape is slim to none. "I remember being in maybe 6th or 7th grade and Big Pun's second album dropped," remembers music manager Hovain Hylton. "My sister grabbed it for me on the way home and I played the CD on the way to school all week."

Anticipation was one of the most excellent marketing tools of the record store era. Pre-internet music magazines largely fueled the excitement for upcoming releases, both via feature stories and through label ads teasing out forthcoming albums.

Outside of songs that had been serviced to radio, there wasn't much in the way of "leaks" or "previews" to speak of. "What I miss about Tuesday releases was the anticipation," recalls producer Djay Cas (credits include Nipsey Hussle, Jeezy, and Tory Lanez). "The release day was monumental. It was an event. Right now somebody might quietly release a surprise album and two weeks later...it's on to the next. You knew everybody was going to the mall for that one specific album. You were jealous of the kid who was first in line to get this album because he got to read the credits before you. Now albums...you can just get to them whenever you're ready. It's a lot more convenient but there's no urgency."

It was anticipation that got you there, but the real draw of new release Tuesdays was a visit to the record store. It's hard to believe that there was a time when a hotly anticipated new album release would see a queue forming outside the record store. In 2020, there is no such thing as an album "selling out" because we're in the all-you-can-eat model of the music business. But in the 90s and 2000s, store stock mattered, and if you weren't at the record store early, an album might sell out, and it might not be back in stock until later in the week. It was being first that mattered too. Being the first one of your group of friends to cop that new album was necessary. "You were jealous of the kid who was first in line to get this album because he got to read the credits before you," adds Cas. It's safe to say that during the record store era, many skips from school were driven by the need for music. Former Okayplayer managing editor Kevin L. Clark remembers putting aside social studies to study the "god MC." "I remember when Rakim (dating myself a bit) came out with The 18th Letter. He was away from the game for a while and this was a rare chance to get new music from OG God MC before any of my friends. I broke out of AP Social Studies and ran to Sam Goody to cop two copies: one to play and the other to have The R sign for me. I never did get a chance for him to sign it though."

But along with the anticipation at times came disappointment. The risk of a CD purchase back then was exponentially higher than adding a new album digitally today, which you can easily delete and not be out $15. What if the album didn’t live up to the hype? What if those one or two songs you loved were the only one or two good songs on the album? Such was the case for Tuma Basa, Director of Urban Music, YouTube back in the Summer of 1996. “I’ll never forget is when Nas’ “It Was Written” came out. I bought it the day it came out,” reminisces Basa. “I didn’t have his first album, Illmatic, because I was still in Zimbabwe when it came out and never got around to buying it or borrowing it. So, going straight to Nas’ second album was a leap-frog for my CD binder. Played it in my 1988 Toyota Camry and pow, I’m disappointed. There were only like three good songs on there (including the joint with Lauryn Hill). Unlike Friday mornings now on streaming services, Tuesdays back then were a big risk.”

And then there was the struggle around parental advisory stickers. The warning on albums was instituted by Tipper Gore’s Parents Music Resource Center back in the 80s after Gore bought a copy of Prince’s Purple Rain for her daughter. Originally intended to warn parents about albums with explicit content, teenagers started holding it as a badge of honor of sorts. “Best thing about all those releases back then...you literally couldn’t buy explicit rap albums unless you were a certain age,” recalls music industry entrepreneur Noah Williams. “I was a young kid who didn’t even look old enough to be in the mall alone trying to get these CDs and the cashier was like nope need an adult, fun times.  It's like not only do they have to take you, they have to go in like you're buying cigarettes or something.”

A natural exploration happened with albums when they were released on Tuesdays where music fans could digest the release through the course of the work or school week and know whether it was an album that would be in regular rotation by the weekend or returned to the store later in the week. There was a time record stores would take albums back with a receipt prior to the influx of CD burning and bootlegging. "I remember Tuesday giving us the rest of the week to listen to all the new music instead of cramming to listen to it on the weekends," recalls Adrian Swish, manager of rapidly rising viral artist RMR. Despite the social media excitement of Friday drops, Swish adds that it complicates promotion and marketing for the music business as well. "Music marketing on the weekends, if you’re not a major artist, can be very tough for independent artists to get visibility."

But maybe the most crucial thing that was lost from the record store era was the sales battles. It's impossible to forget the showdown set up to spike sales of 50 Cent and Kanye West's new albums in 2007. "The 50/Kanye tiff stands out in my mind as one of the first times that buying an album was presented as a kind of vote," remembers Jenkins. "I made sure to get a copy of Graduation. It felt like the future of rap was being decided...50 could be the architect of the current state of hip-hop fans using sales as a sticking point which is ironic because the tide kinda turned on him after his hardest push." The end results of the showdown were Kanye West besting 50 Cent, with West's Graduation album selling 960k+ copies the first week vs. 50 Cent selling 690k+ copies of his Curtis album. “It truly represented David Vs. Goliath,” says music writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy. “That was a great moment where we really saw culture and commerce come together.” And despite best efforts by armchair record executives on social media, this isn't very easy to replicate in the streaming era.

Artists can trumpet streams as a measuring stick, but the effort, and quite frankly, dollars being committed by fans to support their favorite artists isn't the same. There is a connection that used to happen when someone got dressed, took the bus or drove to the mall, found the album they wanted to buy, checked out at the cash register and drove home to spend quality time with whatever new album they purchased. Justin Tinsley of ESPN's The Undefeated recalls a specific instance where the connection that new release Tuesdays and record stores used to have with fans. "It's the summer of 2005, right after my freshman year at Hampton University. Before I go into work, I stop at Circuit City to cop Jeezy's TM101 and Trey Songz's first album. Trey is from the same part of VA that I am, so he was doing a meet and greet at the Circuit City...I remember it being a madhouse. The whole city was out there on that Tuesday." In a way, new music Tuesdays were just part of the fabric of life. "Looking back on it Tuesday release dates were like comfort food," Tinsley continues. "You always knew when the new albums dropped. It was never a shock. It was just as much a part of the routine of life as Monday Night Football.

The effort level and tangible connection found in the record store era was significantly higher than clicking play on a song on your phone when every song ever made is at your fingertips.

In 2020, new music can't be physically touched. The discussion around the latest albums doesn't happen at the mall or in the hip-hop section of the record store but rather online via Twitter, where new music is reviewed in short bursts and projects are immediately hailed as "trash" or "instant classics" mere hours after release. Albums used to be something to be cherished and discussed for weeks sometimes months. Back then, the listener's new favorite song wasn't communicated to them by a 'New Music Friday' curator, but rather tipped off by a friend or uncovered after listening to the same album over and over again. This isn't to say that young music fans don't get excited about new music releases but there was something special about holding that hotly anticipated release on Tuesday mornings -- and that will likely never be replicated again.

RZA RZA
Kyle Christy

RZA Talks 'Verzuz' Battle With DJ Premier On IG Live

Fans of music have had a field day with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's "Verzuz" series, which has revered producers and songwriters squaring up on IG Live to play 20 of their best songs and leaving it up to the fans to pick a winner. But this weekend, there's perhaps the biggest lineup yet: RZA vs. DJ Premier. The leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, arguably the greatest group in hip-hop history, will face off against DJ Premier, who has provided his signature scratches and warm golden era sound to everyone from Jay-Z and Nas to Christina Aguilera and D'Angelo.  

RZA has spent much of recent years working on film and TV, but his musical catalog is undeniable. His dusty drums and eccentric samples made the Wu-Tang Clan a global institution, and he's also produced gems for Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun and Kanye West. Two days before his Verzuz battle, The Abbot took some time on the phone with VIBE to speak about how the battle came to be, explained how it continues a years-long relationship with him and Premier, and who he would want to see battle from the all-time pantheon of musicians.

VIBE: Tell me how this conversation with Swizz and Timbo happened.

RZA: Swizz didn’t have my number, so Buck had my number. Buck shouted me out, he connected me and Swizz three-way. We chopped it up, Swizz explained to me he was doing with Verzuz and what it means for the culture. I’ve been absent a little bit from the culture, in the sense of music – I’ve been strictly making films and TV shows and bringing the culture to another chamber, in all reality. He felt we could reflect back on the foundation of what I brought to hip-hop, that it would be ideal, iconic, timely, and I agree with him. Hip-hop is my foundation. The music itself. I don’t care how many movies I make or how many TV shows I do, it took this to get me where I’m at.

A lot of these battles, what’s made them so interesting is that the producers and songwriters bring out so many songs people don’t know what they did. Do you think there’s a good understanding of what you’ve done, or that people don’t know what you can bring out?

I don’t know, to be honest with you. I haven't given thought to that, in all reality. I’ve got a vast catalog, some you know, some you don’t know. You gotta keep in mind, I’ve been doing sh*t for a minute. From Gravediggaz, to--I’ve done all types of crazy shit at the end of the day, if I’m going to dig in my own crates. 

One thing I can say is this though, DJ Premier is an elite type of producer. Of course, he’s part of the legendary Gang Starr, rest in peace to Guru. Him in Gang Starr alone is something special for hip-hop that we appreciated, nah mean. Even myself striving to get on, I had all their records. But he also, as a producer, has the ability of not being in a group, and producing for so many iconic names in our industry. I think that’s a blessing because he got a chance to spread that foundation of hip-hop into a lot of arenas. For me, I was able to be one of those producers who produced entire albums. You don’t find a lot of producers like that. Maybe you’ll find five us us -- Dre, Rico Wade -- that can produce the whole sound of a movement. I think those are the two different degrees of what we’re having here. He could have produced for a couple of dozen MCs -- but, I’ve definitely got those nine dope Wu-Tang MCs. We’ve got a lot of stuff in our catalog.

Have you ever considered a battle like this before?

Nah, because to be honest with you--I came from battling in hip-hop, that’s how I started. I used to go to the Bronx to ni**as houses to battle them, I used to travel on the trains just for a battle. This is definitely being called a battle, but at the end of the day, what has me involved and taking my time to stop what I do every day, is this is really a celebration of the culture. This is a format that Swizz and Timbaland figured out how to make it work. When Swizz shouted me out, he was very clear -- hip-hop is about fun. What we do and what we’ve done should be celebrated in any form or fashion, and this is part of that celebration. I said you know what, I’ve got to agree with you. I agree that this is cool for the culture. Ni**as wanna be like, “oh sh*t, they’re putting their gloves on.” Whatever, hand me the gloves.

I’m going to give you a boxing analogy real quick. I was going for Wilder, nah mean? (laughs) And Fury took him out of there, right? I was pissed off that he lost the fight, but I was impressed that he spoke up for the sport of boxing, for the culture of what it means. Not only for his greatness, but the greatness of everyone else before him, and of everyone that’s gonna come after him. I’m happy that hip-hop is in that phase right now. You have so many great young hip-hop artists now rocking the world, doing it, touching new grounds and new lands and building economics for their family. Then you got those who came in the 90s who helped it become a world phenomenon as well by being the first ones to break in certain countries. Then you got the forefathers who sat right there in the Bronx, who started with these parks and people would travel to the Bronx to go to a block party, or travel to Queens or travel to Brooklyn to go to these block parties. Now, that culture, you find it in everything. You find it in TV commercials, you find it in movies. For me, as a guy who has now expanded to the movies, this call for me is, “hold on, let me put my foot back in the water to the foundation of the culture, dig through catalogs and have some fun.” That’s what I’m here to do, yo.

Have you watched any of the other battles?

He sent me a link to check out a couple. I haven’t gotten a chance to watch all of them, just some snippets or whatever. It’s definitely on.

So, are you making a bet, yo? (laughs)

(Laughs) People are definitely making their bets. Like you said, I always go to Premier for individual bangers, and I always go to you for full albums. So I’m trying to see how that’s going to materialize itself in the battle.

I’m interested too, yo. The best part about this is, of course Premo was in the game before me, and I was trying to get in the game and I’d hang out with him, Keith and Guru. I remember playing tracks to them, just trying to get in. That gave me an out of how to get in for myself. Once I got in, we had a lot of the same friends: Jeru, Afu, Masta Killa. That’s the East New York crew, all known each going back to 18 and 19. But when I was coming with the Wu, and I was on my producing swordsmanship, I could always come up to him and challenge him, “yo I’m going to hit you with this and hit you with that.” We kinda got a history of talking sh*t back and forth to each other. And of course we’re friends, and we toured together, and it’s all love. But this is an ongoing thing that me and him have been involved with, directly indirectly, for a while. Seems like it was done when one summer, we were laughing about the youth mentality that we had. And here we are, about to rekindle it. It’s going to be very fun and very interesting.

If you had a chance to see another battle like this, between any two musicians of all time, who would those two artists be?

I’m not going to be able to give you a spontaneous answer on that, but I’ma put it sideways for you. Who they put on the pedestals as the top two guitar players, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Let those two go battle, even though I know who my money’s on. 

So who’s your money on? 

Hendrix revolutionized what that instrument could do. At the end of the day, Clapton, remember he played on the Beatles songs. But Hendrix revolutionized it, and he world popularized it. Everybody plays a part in these chambers, bro.

