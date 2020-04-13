Ja Rule Says He’s Interested In A “Verzuz” Battle With 50 Cent

“I’ll behave."

Ja Rule and 50 Cent’s strain has been well documented since the 2000s, but in the spirit of putting differences aside, Rule is interested in going up against the fellow Queens native for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's "Verzuz" battle on Instagram Live.

“I’ll behave,” Rule said during a Live between Fat Joe and Swizz Beatz, to which the latter stated the intentions need to be pure. He and 50 have traded jabs over the years, leading Rule to state he’s finished engaging in beef with the “Window Shopper” rapper. “I’m saying all this to say I will not be engaging in any more back and forth with this goofy a** ni**er Curtis Ratson!!! #BootlickingkneekissingCOON#cloutchasingclown you can have all the money in the world, can’t buy class.”

Given social media’s response to Rule’s comments, most people are down to see him and 50 face-off. In a VIBE interview with Swizz Beatz, the mega producer him and Timbaland have people on their wishlist, but it's not as easy getting artists to agree as one may think.

“What people don’t understand is, they can be home and type up a wish list. If they don't think we don't want the same wishes they do? They crazy! But everybody not coming outside. It's hard. When we get these people to agree, it's a celebration man cause it's not an easy thing to do. It’s a lot on the line.”

The Verzuz battles have pinned RZA against DJ Premier, Lil Jon against T-Pain, Ne-Yo against Johnta Austin, Sean Garrett against The Dream, and Boi-1da against Hit-Boy.