Janet Jackson Biopic Reportedly In Development

Netflix has unveiled the first-look at Michelle Obama’s forthcoming, Becoming, documentary due to premiere on May 6. The film, which is directed by Nadia Hallgreen, “shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” Mrs. Obama tweeted on Monday (April 27).
“During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” she added of the global pandemic.
The trailer opens with the former first lady having a candid conversation with group of young black girls during an event in Philadelphia. “I crave some longer experiences with young people through the community events. The [ 'Becoming' book] tour could do a great job of giving me a little taste of it,” Mrs. Obama says in the clip.
At one point in the teaser, one of the girls asks Mrs. Obama how she got “back on track” after life in the White House.
“What I've learned is it's a whole new track,” she replies. “It's not going back, it's all different, and it's different forever. So it's not 'getting back on track' but it's creating my next track. I'm doing what you're doing, I'm figuring out 'What do I want to do?' 'What do I care about?' It takes time to process your life and figure out what it all means.
“So little of who I am happened in those eight years [in the White House],” she continues. “So much more of who I was happened before.”
Watch the trailer below.
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first Friday film, Ice Cube posted nostalgic photos from the film on Friday (April 24). The images include fan art and behind-the-scenes flicks of Regina King, Chris Tucker, the late Bernie Mack and John Witherspoon, Nia Long, Anna Maria Horsford, and more.
Written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh, and directed by F. Gary Gray, the first installment in the Friday trilogy was released on April 27, 1995.
Daaaamn, 25 years went fast. pic.twitter.com/8Z1DiLkFRZ
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
The cult classic spawned the sequel Next Friday in 2000, and Friday After Next in 2002. A fourth installment in the film series was reportedly in development but according to Cube, film distributor New Line Cinema delayed the project.
“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made. It’s not my fault. Some dumb people in Hollywood, at New Line Cinema,” Cube reportedly said during Witherspoon’s funeral. The 77-year-old comedian, who played Cube’s father died from a heart attack last October. “We were tryin’ to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories.”
See photos from Friday below.
Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/1lUj2qXCcL
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/We4w3z5xNY
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/iUvG0ZVuQ7
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/I9vWAKJsFn
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
Happy Anniversary (miss you boy) pic.twitter.com/rLQXjVXiBt
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/uaFjixMTei
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/Pm4jgEKjG8
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/QlhaO59mP1
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
Happy Anniversary (miss you) pic.twitter.com/65v4uBJSsY
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
Russell Simmons accusers speak out in the first look at the upcoming On the Record documentary premiering on HBO Max next month. The nearly three-minute teaser, unveiled on Wednesday (April 21), follows music executive and producer, Drew Dixon, as she grapples with her decision to come forward with sexual assault accusations against Simmons.
Dixon worked as an A&R at Def Jam Records, which was founded by Simmons and Rick Rubin. The sneak peek takes viewers back to the start of Dixon’s career as a 20-something aspiring to work in music industry. The music world offered up a fast-paced and enticing lifestyle for Dixon who worked with the biggest acts in hip-hop, from her former neighbor, the Notorious B.I.G. to Tupac Shakur, Method Man, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.
But Dixon says that her life changed while working at her dream job. “I didn’t tell that many people about what happened with Russell,” she explains in the trailer. “He just grabbed me and I am saying ‘no.’ I was reduced to nothing in that moment. Nothing about anything that makes me who I am mattered.”
The documentary trailer includes footage of Simmons denying misconduct allegations and commentary on the plight of Black female sexual assault survivors during the #MeToo movement.
Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, On the Record, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past January and was originally billed to debut on Apple TV+ before Oprah Winfrey dropped out of producing the film due to creative differences. Simmons and 50 Cent posted messages on Instagram questioning Winfrey’s involvement in the film. In addition to Dixon, the documentary chronicles the stories of Simmons other accusers, Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher.
On the Record premieres on HBO Max on May 27. Watch the trailer below.