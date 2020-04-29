Janet Jackson Biopic Reportedly In Development

The rumored project is said to be delayed over the coronavirus outbreak.

Janet Jackson could be the next legend whose story will be chronicled in a biopic. According to The Jasmine Brand, the top-secret project is in the early stages of development but production on the film was allegedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the 53-year-old music icon announced her Black Diamond album and an accompanying world tour. “I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a world tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond,’” Jackson tweeted in February. “I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”

It’s unclear if Jackson’s album and tour will also be postponed as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of several concerts, tours, and music festivals.

After officially kicking off her music career in the 1980s, Jackson went on to become one of the top-selling female recording artists in history.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and boasts a massive catalog of hits that include,“That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Anytime, Any Place,” “If” “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” and “The Pleasure Principle.”