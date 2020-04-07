The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
The Weeknd’s new album After Hours arrived last month. Today (April 7), Abel Tesfaye shared the new music video for “Until I Bleed Out,” which is the closing track on the album.
The clip finds The Weeknd at a confetti-covered party in an old movie palace. As he struggles to stand upright amid all the papier-mache, he finds that the ground is moving in circles.
After Hours follows 2016’s Starboy. Previous visuals from the LP include “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” “After Hours” and “In Your Eyes.”
The Weeknd has also shared a deluxe version of the album with three new bonus tracks — “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Final Lullaby” — as well as four new remixes from Oneohtrix Point Never, Chromatics, the Blaze and DaHeala.
After checking out what fans are tweeting about the video, watch the clip above.
The Until I Bleed Out video feels like an overindulgence of House of Balloons life. With The Weeknd trying to escape it and ultimately running towards a clean slate. pic.twitter.com/qDBNbeyPCE
— mars (@mar1narasauce) April 7, 2020
I can't get my shit together after watching Until I Bleed Out video. this Mv was so sad and heartbreaking.. the talent this man has is UNMATCHED. @theweeknd thank you for another masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/p39ilB3moq
— (@LdrYosemite) April 7, 2020
Alright The Weeknd got my emotions all Fuck up.. my soul hurts with this music video.. Until I Bleed Out is so powerful
— (@__rosae__) April 7, 2020
Until I Bleed Out by The Weeknd make you wanna cry in the shower. Brb pic.twitter.com/nCdhuZqNfv
— Deucalion (@___FRANKO) April 6, 2020
WEEKND i didnt get my xo tat yet but check out my drawing to 'until I bleed out' too... had my in my feels!!! pic.twitter.com/jJucqMKzOs
— Danny Walker (@skywalksxo) April 2, 2020
Watch the video above.
In his new video for "Toosie Slide," Drake gives his fans a new dance to enjoy with another one of his undeniably catchy songs.
The video, directed by Theo Skudra, shows a masked Drizzy galavanting around what appears to be his home, since one of the rooms has his Grammy trophies on display. Between verses, he showcases a dance called the Toosie Slide: "right foot up, left foot slide, left foot up, right foot slide."
Watch the video for "Toosie Slide" above.
Joyner Lucas' music video for "Will" has racked up millions of views in less than a couple of days, and now the Hollywood A-lister who inspired the song is giving Lucas his props.
"Joyner Lucas! That joint is crazy! I'm humbled and honored," Will Smith said on his Instagram. "It has been my intention from day one to go into the world positive energy, and use my creations to inspire and elevate and elevate and empower."
The music video for "Will" is a one-shot visual that shows Joyner Lucas re-enacting scenes from Will Smith's most renowned and popular works: Fresh Prince is Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men In Black, and more. Lyrically, Lucas uses wordplay right reference those works in the same fashion. At the time of this story, the video – directed by Ben Proulx and Joyner Lucas – has already garnered 3.7 million views on YouTube in about 24 hours.