Justin Timberlake And Anderson .Paak Annoy Anna Kendrick In Funny "Don't Slack" Video

April 7, 2020 - 2:01 pm by Darryl Robertson

Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak have shared the music video for "Don’t Slack,", their latest collaboration from the Trolls: World Tour soundtrack.

Featuring Anna Kendrick, the clip sees the Pitch Perfect star getting her day started inside of her home, when .Paak suddenly starts singing in the shower.

In an effort to escape .Paak's crooning, Kendrick is met in the hallway by a dancing Timberlake.  Kendrick's eventually relents after bumping into the pair at various locations throughout her house.

The pair sing on the track: “The Okay, now don’t slack, I need all my racks, No, we don’t hold back, Act like you know that, Go tell your old man, Go get your whole fam’, Fly like the ghost man, Taking all I can.”

This video comes after Trolls: World Tour arrived on PPV yesterday (April 6), having been forced to shelve its cinema release as a result of COVID-19.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Timberlake previously said of the collaboration: “I hope he [Paak] doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too.

“I told him as well, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro.’ He played me new stuff the other day. That dude is so gifted. He’s so good.”

Watch the video above.

