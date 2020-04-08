kanye-west-joel-osteen-getty-1573786185
Getty

Kanye West, Mariah Carey And Tyler Perry To Join Joel Osteen For Virtual Easter Sunday Service

April 8, 2020 - 11:08 pm by VIBE Staff

The Lakewood Church pastor says he hopes to uplift people during the pandemic.

Joel Osteen is amping up the star power for Easter Sunday. Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry will join the Lakewood Church pastor’s virtual church service to be streamed online this Sunday (April 12).

“I don’t know that I did it too much. It just all came in to place,” Osteen told TMZ Live on Wednesday (April 8). The 57-year-old faith leader revealed that he’s known Carey “from years past” and that she reached out to him about paying tribute to healthcare workers and to do her part to “uplift the nation” during the coronavirus pandemic. Perry will be submitting a five-minute inspirational message, according to Osteen.

Although it’s unclear how West will contribute to the service, Osteen implied that the rapper’s Sunday Service choir will be involved. “I’m not so sure exactly what he’s going to do but he sent me a couple of pictures where it looks like they’re going to keep with the social distancing,” Osteen said of West and his choir. “He’ll figure out some way to do it. He just talked about wanting to partner with us on Easter to bring hope and inspiration to people.

“Especially when people are down and afraid I think this is a good time to lift people up,” added Osteen.

West and Osteen have teamed up before. The “Jesus Is King” rapper made an appearance at Lakewood Church last November where he addressed the congregation about his spiritual journey. The religious duo were reportedly  planned to take the show on the road for a tour of some sort.

Rapper And Model Chynna Rogers Dies at 25

baltimore-police-cars
MANDEL NGAN

Baltimore Cop Under Investigation For Intentionally Coughing At Residents In Public Housing Complex

The Baltimore Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer was filmed intentionally coughing at residents while walking through a public housing complex in Southeast Baltimore.

“The Department takes COVID-19 very seriously and we do not condone any action by our members which may be perceived as making light of the COVID-19 pandemic, ” the Department said in a statement on Monday (April 6) according to CNN.

Video footage of the incident picks up as the officer walks towards a woman who addresses him as “officer friendly with the cherry cheeks.” The officer doesn’t respond verbally but begins coughing at the woman and continues coughing without covering his mouth as he walks past numerous residents.

Baltimore police investigating video showing officer cough near residents of a housing project; at least 8 cops in the department have tested positive for coronavirus

*Language Warning*

pic.twitter.com/wnhfM0AnkM

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2020

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the footage “disturbing.”

“It is not only disturbing, but incomprehensible, especially considering the high-level of strong and clear guidance that we have provided from the beginning, regarding COVID-19,”  Harrison said in the statement. “Members are always expected to be sensitive and professional to the community, but what we saw in the video is alarming because this pandemic is affecting lives not only nationally, worldwide, but right here in our own police department.”

The BPD confirmed on Monday that at least eight police officers and two civilian employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to WBAL-TV, 94 officers have been cleared to return to work after the department quarantined 305 officers amid the pandemic.

chynna-rogers-rapper-1477679921-669x975-1586397213 chynna-rogers-rapper-1477679921-669x975-1586397213
Artist

Rapper And Model Chynna Rogers Dies at 25

Philly MC and model, Chynna has died, sources close to rapper confirmed.

“I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” her manager John Miller told Stereogum via email. He added that her family said, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed”.

The 25-year-old got her start in the industry after she signed to Ford Models when she was 14-years-old. On weekends, she'd travel New York City with the late A$AP Yams. It was the producer and creative who inspired the "seasonal depression" rapper to pursue her music career.

In the 2013, made waves with her single, "Selfie," followed by the hard-knocking "Glen Coco," before releasing her EP, I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening in 2015. Two years later, Ms. Rogers released her EP, Music 2 Die 2 .

It's no secret that she struggled with opiate addiction. Back in 2017, the late rapper told VIBE that she was three years sober.

"I felt crazy. I didn't want to be a statistic. I didn't want to go out that way and people be like: 'I told you so," or glamorize it [drugs], because I don't feel like that," Chynna said to VIBE. "It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it's good to have some kind of example of someone you didn't expect to be going through it."

Chynna went on to explain how having a support system was instrumental in her battling addiction. "It was hard," she said. "I had to go away for a minute and I did detox, but it was a matter of having a really good support system of family and friends."

chynna you were fuckin hilarious bro... today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to

i love you. so very much.

my heart is officially iced.

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020

 

Damn it’s true 😔 her cousin confirmed on IG 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/S9yGblZjUc

— PSMIITH (@BoomFuego) April 9, 2020

https://twitter.com/ASAPMOB/status/1248084153377177600

 

queen-latifah-GettyImages-546314478-1586390270
Getty Images

Queen Latifah Transforms Into Hattie McDaniel For Netflix Series

Queen Latifah takes on the role of Hattie McDaniel, the groundbreaking actress who made history as the first Black person to win an Academy Award, in a new Netflix miniseries. Entertainment Weekly published first-look images from the forthcoming show, Hollywood, on Wednesday (April 8).

Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Janet Mock are behind the seven-part series, which debuts on May 1.  Hollywood takes place during post-World War II Tinseltown and follows an “ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers” who will do “almost anything” to make it big in show business.

The series stars David Cornerswet, Darren Criss, and Laura Harrier with a slew of supporting actors that include Queen Latifah, Rob Reiner, Mira Sorvino, and Katie McGuiness as Gone With the Wind’s Vivien Leigh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It's time to meet the supporting players of Ryan Murphy's #Hollywood! 🌟 We have your exclusive first look at many of the supporting characters in the upcoming Netflix series, including real-life Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel as portrayed by Queen Latifah. Tap the link in our bio to see all the photos. 📷: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:24am PDT

McDaniel’s historic Oscar win was of course shrouded in controversy given her role as Mammy in Gone With the Wind, a film that was boycotted and criticized over its blatant racism.

As for Queen Latifah, she has been busy both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Aside form Hollywood, the Queen joins Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige as executive producers of the upcoming Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters airing on Saturday (April 11).

