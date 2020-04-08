Kanye West, Mariah Carey And Tyler Perry To Join Joel Osteen For Virtual Easter Sunday Service

The Lakewood Church pastor says he hopes to uplift people during the pandemic.

Joel Osteen is amping up the star power for Easter Sunday. Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry will join the Lakewood Church pastor’s virtual church service to be streamed online this Sunday (April 12).

“I don’t know that I did it too much. It just all came in to place,” Osteen told TMZ Live on Wednesday (April 8). The 57-year-old faith leader revealed that he’s known Carey “from years past” and that she reached out to him about paying tribute to healthcare workers and to do her part to “uplift the nation” during the coronavirus pandemic. Perry will be submitting a five-minute inspirational message, according to Osteen.

Although it’s unclear how West will contribute to the service, Osteen implied that the rapper’s Sunday Service choir will be involved. “I’m not so sure exactly what he’s going to do but he sent me a couple of pictures where it looks like they’re going to keep with the social distancing,” Osteen said of West and his choir. “He’ll figure out some way to do it. He just talked about wanting to partner with us on Easter to bring hope and inspiration to people.

“Especially when people are down and afraid I think this is a good time to lift people up,” added Osteen.

West and Osteen have teamed up before. The “Jesus Is King” rapper made an appearance at Lakewood Church last November where he addressed the congregation about his spiritual journey. The religious duo were reportedly planned to take the show on the road for a tour of some sort.