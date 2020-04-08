The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The Baltimore Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer was filmed intentionally coughing at residents while walking through a public housing complex in Southeast Baltimore.
“The Department takes COVID-19 very seriously and we do not condone any action by our members which may be perceived as making light of the COVID-19 pandemic, ” the Department said in a statement on Monday (April 6) according to CNN.
Video footage of the incident picks up as the officer walks towards a woman who addresses him as “officer friendly with the cherry cheeks.” The officer doesn’t respond verbally but begins coughing at the woman and continues coughing without covering his mouth as he walks past numerous residents.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the footage “disturbing.”
“It is not only disturbing, but incomprehensible, especially considering the high-level of strong and clear guidance that we have provided from the beginning, regarding COVID-19,” Harrison said in the statement. “Members are always expected to be sensitive and professional to the community, but what we saw in the video is alarming because this pandemic is affecting lives not only nationally, worldwide, but right here in our own police department.”
The BPD confirmed on Monday that at least eight police officers and two civilian employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to WBAL-TV, 94 officers have been cleared to return to work after the department quarantined 305 officers amid the pandemic.
Philly MC and model, Chynna has died, sources close to rapper confirmed.
“I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” her manager John Miller told Stereogum via email. He added that her family said, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed”.
The 25-year-old got her start in the industry after she signed to Ford Models when she was 14-years-old. On weekends, she'd travel New York City with the late A$AP Yams. It was the producer and creative who inspired the "seasonal depression" rapper to pursue her music career.
In the 2013, made waves with her single, "Selfie," followed by the hard-knocking "Glen Coco," before releasing her EP, I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening in 2015. Two years later, Ms. Rogers released her EP, Music 2 Die 2 .
It's no secret that she struggled with opiate addiction. Back in 2017, the late rapper told VIBE that she was three years sober.
"I felt crazy. I didn't want to be a statistic. I didn't want to go out that way and people be like: 'I told you so," or glamorize it [drugs], because I don't feel like that," Chynna said to VIBE. "It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it's good to have some kind of example of someone you didn't expect to be going through it."
Chynna went on to explain how having a support system was instrumental in her battling addiction. "It was hard," she said. "I had to go away for a minute and I did detox, but it was a matter of having a really good support system of family and friends."
Queen Latifah takes on the role of Hattie McDaniel, the groundbreaking actress who made history as the first Black person to win an Academy Award, in a new Netflix miniseries. Entertainment Weekly published first-look images from the forthcoming show, Hollywood, on Wednesday (April 8).
Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Janet Mock are behind the seven-part series, which debuts on May 1. Hollywood takes place during post-World War II Tinseltown and follows an “ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers” who will do “almost anything” to make it big in show business.
The series stars David Cornerswet, Darren Criss, and Laura Harrier with a slew of supporting actors that include Queen Latifah, Rob Reiner, Mira Sorvino, and Katie McGuiness as Gone With the Wind’s Vivien Leigh.
It's time to meet the supporting players of Ryan Murphy's #Hollywood! 🌟 We have your exclusive first look at many of the supporting characters in the upcoming Netflix series, including real-life Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel as portrayed by Queen Latifah. Tap the link in our bio to see all the photos. 📷: Saeed Adyani/Netflix
McDaniel’s historic Oscar win was of course shrouded in controversy given her role as Mammy in Gone With the Wind, a film that was boycotted and criticized over its blatant racism.
As for Queen Latifah, she has been busy both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Aside form Hollywood, the Queen joins Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige as executive producers of the upcoming Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters airing on Saturday (April 11).