Kanye West Talks Losing Kobe Bryant, Voting For Donald Trump And More

YNW Melly’s attempt at getting out of prison while he awaits trial for double murder has been denied. The 20-year-old rapper tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the month and filed an emergency motion to be released to a hospital for treatment but a judge shot down the request.
Melly will remain incarcerated at one of Florida’s Broward County Jail facilities as he battles the virus, TMZ reports.
“It’s a scary situation for all inmates in the jails, as I believe most jails think they can handle this outbreak and my opinion is they cannot,” Melly’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, wrote on Instagram on April 3. “They must loosen the regulations on soap, hand sanitizer and wipes. They currently are [banned] because of alcohol content. Jails and prisons need to get ahead of this curve if it already isn’t to late.”
Melly, whose birth name is Jamell Demons, was one of the first inmates in Broward County jails to catch COVID-19. A 64-year-old inmate died from coronavirus last week.
Broward County's jail population dropped below 3,000 after at least 400 inmates were released in the past month amid concerns over the viral outbreak.
Cardi B welcomed Bernie Sanders for an Instagram Live discussion on Tuesday (April 14). The duo covered the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak, Joe Biden's presidential bid, priorities for young voters, and more.
“Listen, I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important,” Cardi wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). “I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133k viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world.”
The “Money” rapper added that her goal is to “make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE!”
Cardi has had discussed social and political topics with Sanders in the past. The Bronx native endorsed the Vermont senator’s 2020 presidential campaign, partnered with for a campaign video last year, and referred to him as “Uncle Bernie” on Instagram Live.
See more from Bardi’s most recent talk with Sanders below.
Sen. @BernieSanders joined @IamCardiB for a frank conversation about why he endorsed Joe Biden and how the country can heal during COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/P3XDBCqSph
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 15, 2020
The 2020 Essence Fest has been cancelled after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recommended that no large events take place in the city for the remainder of the year.
“After continued monitoring of the evolving developments in the COVID-19 global pandemic and remaining in close contact and collaboration with our partners in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana, we are confirming today that we will no longer move forward with the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture live experience—and look forward to returning to New Orleans in 2021,” festival organizers announced on Wednesday (April 15).
Ticket holders will be offered full refunds.
In place of the annual music and wellness event, Essence will host its first-ever virtual festival over July Fourth weekend. The multi-day extravaganza doubles as a benefit celebration and will extend the festival experience to communities around the globe offering up interactive and “live opportunities to be inspired,” and entertained. The virtual festival will be coupled with a benefit celebration honoring the Big Easy, which has been home to the Essence Festival for 26 years.
“ESSENCE and the City of New Orleans have a partnership that thrives in good times and is made even stronger in challenging times,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We share an uncompromised commitment to the best interest of our local community and our tourist community, and the priorities right now are providing support to those who have been affected by the disproportionate impact of the pandemic here in New Orleans and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our great city in 2021 for the return of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture and to once again helping to create such an unmatched and magical experience.”
Over the last month, New Orleans has confirmed more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, the brunt of which are centered in Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish. In an effort to curb the spread, Mayor Cantrell extended the city’s stay-home order until May 16.