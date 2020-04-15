Kanye West- Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Getty Images

Kanye West Talks Losing Kobe Bryant, Voting For Donald Trump And More

April 15, 2020 - 6:45 pm by VIBE Staff

The 42-year-old father of four discussed a bunch of topics with 'GQ' magazine.

Kanye West got candid about the death of Kobe Bryant, voting for Donald Trump’s re-election, architecture, fashion, music, religion and more in a new cover story for GQ magazine's May 2020 issue.

West spoke with the publication during a series of interviews, the first of which took place days after Bryant’s death in January. The 42-year-old recording artist called Bryant “one of my best friends,” and revealed that he lives near the site where the NBA legend and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash.

“So now there’s no way for me not to be determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It’s game time. There’s no move that we can’t make, or that we’ll wait to make. Everyone in our life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe’s championship teams. The way that Kobe would say that we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I look at life now. To an infinite, other level.

“This was a game changer for me,” continued West. “He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that’ facts! We got the commercials to prove it. No one else can say this. We came up at the same time, together. And now it’s like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things but I’m not taking any mess for an answer now. We’re about to build a paradigm shift for humanity. We ain’t playing with ‘em. We bringing home the trophies.”

The interview included West’s political views, namely that he plans to vote for Trump, in part because the real estate market is “better now than when Obama was in office.”

“I’m definitely voting this time,” West proclaimed. “And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me, and the people that have their agenda, that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here! 'Jesus Is King' was No. 1! I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her [Hilary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if Obama’s campaign was like ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”

Speaking on being a born-again Christian, West explained that he was once serving his ego, “which his like working for the devil.” He has since turned his life over to Jesus and surrounds himself “with the highest level of healing possible: singing about Jesus Christ with my friends.” West went on to state that he’s a billionaire, but was discouraged from publicly claiming the title. “What is the point of being a billionaire if you can’t even say it out loud? We’re not completely free yet."

The father of four also talked about his battle with alcoholism, not wanting to rap anymore (“I rapped for the devil so long that I didn’t even know how to rap for God”), and his infamous “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” moment after Hurricane Katrina, which he now sees as a “victim statement.”

“This white person didn’t do something for us. That is stemmed in victim mentality. Every day I have to look in the mirror like I’m Robert De Niro and tell myself, ‘You are not a slave.’ As outspoken as I am, and the position that I am in, I need to tell myself.”

In This Story:

Popular

Vocalist Ceybil Jefferies, Also Known As Sweet Sable, Has Died From Coronavirus

From the Web

More on Vibe

Rapper YNW Melly Facing Death Penalty
Getty Images

YNW Melly’s Request For Prison Release Denied Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

YNW Melly’s attempt at getting out of prison while he awaits trial for double murder has been denied. The 20-year-old rapper tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the month and filed an emergency motion to be released to a hospital for treatment but a  judge shot down the request.

Melly will remain incarcerated at one of Florida’s Broward County Jail facilities as he battles the virus, TMZ reports.

“It’s a scary situation for all inmates in the jails, as I believe most jails think they can handle this outbreak and my opinion is they cannot,” Melly’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, wrote on Instagram on April 3. “They must loosen the regulations on soap, hand sanitizer and wipes. They currently are [banned] because of alcohol content. Jails and prisons need to get ahead of this curve if it already isn’t to late.”

Melly, whose birth name is Jamell Demons, was one of the first inmates in Broward County jails to catch COVID-19. A 64-year-old inmate died from coronavirus last week.

Broward County's jail population dropped below 3,000 after at least 400 inmates were released in the past month amid concerns over the viral outbreak.

Continue Reading
bernie-sanders-cardi-b-1524232793 bernie-sanders-cardi-b-1524232793
Getty Images

Cardi B And Bernie Sanders Get Political on Instagram Live

Cardi B welcomed Bernie Sanders for an Instagram Live discussion on Tuesday (April 14). The duo covered the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak, Joe Biden's presidential bid, priorities for young voters, and more.

“Listen, I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important,” Cardi wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). “I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133k viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world.”

The “Money” rapper added that her goal is to “make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Listen I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and I don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important. I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133K viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world. I want to make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE! And a special thank you to Bernie, you’ll always be my favorite candidate!

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Apr 15, 2020 at 5:26pm PDT

Cardi has had discussed social and political topics with Sanders in the past. The Bronx native endorsed the Vermont senator’s 2020 presidential campaign, partnered with for a campaign video last year, and referred to him as “Uncle Bernie” on Instagram Live.

See more from Bardi’s most recent talk with Sanders below.

Sen. @BernieSanders joined @IamCardiB for a frank conversation about why he endorsed Joe Biden and how the country can heal during COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/P3XDBCqSph

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 15, 2020

Continue Reading
2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Essence Fest 2020 Canceled After New Orleans Mayor Suggests Ban On Large Events

The 2020 Essence Fest has been cancelled after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recommended that no large events take place in the city for the remainder of the year.

“After continued monitoring of the evolving developments in the COVID-19 global pandemic and remaining in close contact and collaboration with our partners in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana, we are confirming today that we will no longer move forward with the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture live experience—and look forward to returning to New Orleans in 2021,” festival organizers announced on Wednesday (April 15).

Ticket holders will be offered full refunds.

In place of the annual music and wellness event, Essence will host its first-ever virtual festival over July Fourth weekend. The multi-day extravaganza doubles as a benefit celebration and will extend the festival experience to communities around the globe offering up interactive and “live opportunities to be inspired,” and entertained. The virtual festival will be coupled with a benefit celebration honoring the Big Easy, which has been home to the Essence Festival for 26 years.

“ESSENCE and the City of New Orleans have a partnership that thrives in good times and is made even stronger in challenging times,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We share an uncompromised commitment to the best interest of our local community and our tourist community, and the priorities right now are providing support to those who have been affected by the disproportionate impact of the pandemic here in New Orleans and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our great city in 2021 for the return of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture and to once again helping to create such an unmatched and magical experience.”

Over the last month, New Orleans has confirmed more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, the brunt of which are centered in Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish. In an effort to curb the spread, Mayor Cantrell extended the city’s stay-home order until May 16.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Inside 'Wild 'N Out,' Nick Cannon's Half A Billion Dollar Baby

News

2d ago

Ja Rule Is Down For A “Verzuz” Battle Against 50 Cent

Music News

2d ago

Vocalist Ceybil Jefferies Aka Sweet Sable Has Died From Coronavirus