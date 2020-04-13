Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers
Karl Anthony-Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 17, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Dies From COVID-19 Complications

April 13, 2020 - 5:16 pm by William E. Ketchum III

The Minnesota Timberwolves star's mother died after a month of battling the disease.

The NBA is uniting to support Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, after his team has announced that his mother Jacqueline Towns has died from complications from COVID-19. She had battled the disease for a month before passing away on Monday (April 13).

"Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," said a Towns family spokesperson in a statement released by the Timberwolves. "The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

Towns' father, Karl Sr., also contracted COVID-19, but he has recovered from the disease.

On March 24, Towns released a video in which he revealed that his mother was placed into a medically-induced coma, and encouraged fans and viewers to take the coronavirus seriously.

Multiple players from the NBA, along with commentators and other members of the basketball community, have sent their condolences to Towns and his family.

Vocalist Ceybil Jefferies, Also Known As Sweet Sable, Has Died From Coronavirus

Salt-N-Pepa 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Watch The Trailer For Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

Lifetime debuted the trailer for the upcoming Salt-N-Pepa biopic on Saturday (April 11). The three-hour saga stars GG Townson as Cheryl “Salt" James, Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Monique Paul as Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper.

Filmed in Toronto, the authorized biopic chronicles the hip-hop group’s groundbreaking career. The miniseries offers a look into the rap icons’ lives as they transitioned from being students at Queens Community College, to hitting it big in the music industry and making history as the first female rap act to go platinum.

The film will feature “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Shoop,” and more of Salt-N-Pepa’s hits.

Directed Mario Van Peebles, the project also stars Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor and Jemel Howard as Pepa's ex husband,  “Treach,” from Naughty by Nature. The biopic is executive produced by Salt and Pepa, Azor, Queen Latifah, and her producing partner Shakim Compere, and James “Jimmy” Maynes.

Peep the trailer below.

Barack Obama, Joe Biden -- Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Barack Obama Releases Video Endorsing Joe Biden For President

Barack Obama is potentially passing the torch over to his onetime vice president in his bid for president. The former commander in chief officially endorsed Joe Biden  in a 12-minute video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday (April 14).

Obama opened with a statement on the global pandemic where he thanked medical professionals, public servants, health officials, “workers taking risks everyday to keep our economy running,” and everyone making sacrifices during the viral outbreak.

“But if there’s one thing we’ve learned it’s that the spirit of looking out for each other can’t be restricted to our homes, or our work places, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship, it also has to be reflected in our national government,” said Obama. “The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace. That kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitals and mayors offices, it belongs in the White House. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.”

Obama added that picking Biden for VP was one of his best decisions. “I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

Biden is the presumed Democratic nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race last week, and endorsed his former opponent.

Watch Obama’s full endorsement below.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

tekashi-tory-lanez-getty-1586912780
Tekashi 6ix9ine Jokes About Snitching On Tory Lanez During ‘Quarantine Radio’

Two weeks after being released from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine is slowly making his return to the internet. The newly-freed rapper popped into the comment section of Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio show on Monday (April 13) with a joke about snitching, while seemingly promoting new music.

“Lemme [sic] play this new s**t or ima [sic] snitch on u [sic]. You not even from America u [sic] from Canada,” he wrote in the comment section.

Lanez, who has worked with Tekashi in the past, brushed off his comment but yelled “guidelines!” in reference to new (and unspoken) regulations that he implemented on the show after Instagram temporarily banned him from going live last week over sexually explicit content.

Tekashi 6ix9ine comments on Tory Lanez IG live saying he’s going to snitch on him if he doesn’t let him play his new music👀‼️ #QuarantineRadio pic.twitter.com/1O79gGILvu

— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) April 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time that 6ix9ine has joked about snitching. In another reference to being deemed a “rat,” the Brooklyn native turned his Instagram avatar into a cartoon depiction of himself eating cheese with his feet kicked up on a mouse trap.

6ix9ine, who faced a maximum of life in prison, was sentenced to two years after testifying against his former gang affiliates and pleading guilty to weapons, drug trafficking, and racketeering charges. He was released four months early due to coronavirus concerns.

