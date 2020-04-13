Karl Anthony-Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 17, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Dies From COVID-19 Complications

The Minnesota Timberwolves star's mother died after a month of battling the disease.

The NBA is uniting to support Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, after his team has announced that his mother Jacqueline Towns has died from complications from COVID-19. She had battled the disease for a month before passing away on Monday (April 13).

"Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," said a Towns family spokesperson in a statement released by the Timberwolves. "The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

Towns' father, Karl Sr., also contracted COVID-19, but he has recovered from the disease.

On March 24, Towns released a video in which he revealed that his mother was placed into a medically-induced coma, and encouraged fans and viewers to take the coronavirus seriously.

Multiple players from the NBA, along with commentators and other members of the basketball community, have sent their condolences to Towns and his family.

Man... thoughts and prayers with you and the entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 13, 2020

Wow... I hope everybody is taking this pandemic seriously... Continue to Pray for every family through this tough time, and hold your Loved ones Close🙏🏽❤️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 13, 2020