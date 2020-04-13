The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Lifetime debuted the trailer for the upcoming Salt-N-Pepa biopic on Saturday (April 11). The three-hour saga stars GG Townson as Cheryl “Salt" James, Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Monique Paul as Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper.
Filmed in Toronto, the authorized biopic chronicles the hip-hop group’s groundbreaking career. The miniseries offers a look into the rap icons’ lives as they transitioned from being students at Queens Community College, to hitting it big in the music industry and making history as the first female rap act to go platinum.
The film will feature “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Shoop,” and more of Salt-N-Pepa’s hits.
Directed Mario Van Peebles, the project also stars Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor and Jemel Howard as Pepa's ex husband, “Treach,” from Naughty by Nature. The biopic is executive produced by Salt and Pepa, Azor, Queen Latifah, and her producing partner Shakim Compere, and James “Jimmy” Maynes.
Peep the trailer below.
Barack Obama is potentially passing the torch over to his onetime vice president in his bid for president. The former commander in chief officially endorsed Joe Biden in a 12-minute video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday (April 14).
Obama opened with a statement on the global pandemic where he thanked medical professionals, public servants, health officials, “workers taking risks everyday to keep our economy running,” and everyone making sacrifices during the viral outbreak.
“But if there’s one thing we’ve learned it’s that the spirit of looking out for each other can’t be restricted to our homes, or our work places, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship, it also has to be reflected in our national government,” said Obama. “The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace. That kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitals and mayors offices, it belongs in the White House. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.”
Obama added that picking Biden for VP was one of his best decisions. “I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”
Biden is the presumed Democratic nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race last week, and endorsed his former opponent.
Watch Obama’s full endorsement below.
I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020
Two weeks after being released from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine is slowly making his return to the internet. The newly-freed rapper popped into the comment section of Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio show on Monday (April 13) with a joke about snitching, while seemingly promoting new music.
“Lemme [sic] play this new s**t or ima [sic] snitch on u [sic]. You not even from America u [sic] from Canada,” he wrote in the comment section.
Lanez, who has worked with Tekashi in the past, brushed off his comment but yelled “guidelines!” in reference to new (and unspoken) regulations that he implemented on the show after Instagram temporarily banned him from going live last week over sexually explicit content.
Tekashi 6ix9ine comments on Tory Lanez IG live saying he’s going to snitch on him if he doesn’t let him play his new music👀‼️ #QuarantineRadio pic.twitter.com/1O79gGILvu
— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) April 14, 2020
This isn’t the first time that 6ix9ine has joked about snitching. In another reference to being deemed a “rat,” the Brooklyn native turned his Instagram avatar into a cartoon depiction of himself eating cheese with his feet kicked up on a mouse trap.
6ix9ine, who faced a maximum of life in prison, was sentenced to two years after testifying against his former gang affiliates and pleading guilty to weapons, drug trafficking, and racketeering charges. He was released four months early due to coronavirus concerns.