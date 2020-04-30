Kehlani Addresses Fall Out With Kamaiyah And Keyshia Cole

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Brandy is back! The Grammy-winning singer dropped her new single, “Baby Mama,” featuring Chance the Rapper on Friday (May 1).
The song is an ode her daughter, Sy’rai, and an anthem for all mothers. “The inspiration for 'Baby Mama' was of course my daughter and how she makes me a better person,” Brandy wrote on her YouTube page after the song was released.
“I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that. I have to give Chance The Rapper a huge shout out, he spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it.”
“Baby Mama” will presumably be featured on Brandy's long-awaited studio album. The multi-platinum selling singer opened up the project in an interview with TrueExclusives earlier this week.
“I’m super excited, like I can’t believe it,” she admitted. “I’m so nervous. How can I not be nervous? This is crazy! I haven’t felt like this in so long.”
The music video for “Baby Mama” drops on Monday (May 4). In the meantime, listen to the song below.
Young Thug opened up about his life-threatening health issues on Wednesday (April 29), during Offset’s virtual fundraiser benefitting the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Before launching into a performance of “Killed Before,” Thugger revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney and liver failure.
The diagnosis was preceded by a debilitating health emergency that left him hospitalized for two weeks.
“So I kind of just stayed in the bed and I was like ‘Yo, call the ambulance I can’t move my body,’” he explained. “When the ambulance came, I couldn’t get out of the bed…I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn’t move. I went to the hospital and I found that I had liver and kidney failure. I kinda,' sorta' passed away. I kinda' died. I was in the hospital for like 17 days.”
Thugger went on to explain that his mother didn't trust the hospital, so they got a second opinion from another doctor, who confirmed his diagnosis.
Young Thug details the time he almost passed away from liver and kidney failure 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2lxr76wzXU
— THUGGER DAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) April 30, 2020
The “Offset and Friends” virtual concert, which was streamed on Oculus Venues and Facebook, featured appearances from Thugger, St. John, and Rich the Kid.
View this post on Instagram
YO! I’M SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OFFSET AND FRIENDS! I’M TEAMING UP WITH @thuggerthugger1 @richthekid AND @saintjhn TO RAISE FUNDS FOR ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK, A FEEDING AMERICA PARTNER. WE WILL BE HOSTING A VIRTUAL LIVESTREAM PERFORMANCE EXCLUSIVELY ON OCULUS VENUES AND FACEBOOK, PRESENTED BY SUPERSPHERE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 AT 4PM – 6PM PDT. CHECK THIS LINK FOR ALL THE DETAILS - https://ocul.us/offset
The coronavirus has hit home for Papoose who revealed that he lost two family members due to the viral disease. Pap and Remy Ma made virtual appearance on The Real on Wednesday (April 29) to discuss the pandemic and adjusting to quarantine.
“Unfortunately one of my cousin’s passed away [from] coronavirus,” the 42-year-old rapper stated before revealing that his uncle died from hospitals prioritizing COVID-19 patients. “He actually had another condition. He wasn’t feeling well, he went to the emergency room. Long story short, the hospitals are so focussed on COVID-19 that people who have issues, they’re not really catering to them, so it was kind of a neglect thing, but you can’t really question God’s plan.”
Remy Ma shared that one of her friends lost both parents, due in part to hospital overcrowding brought on by the virus. She also addressed why coronavirus disproportionately affects the African American and Latino communities.
“If you have any pre-existing conditions that’s what really exacerbates [the disease] and a lot of people in the African American and Latino community don’t have good health care, don’t have a primary care [physician], they don’t even have the sense of going to the doctor," she said. “I know so many people that walk around with toothaches, headaches, stomach pains...[they won't go to a hospital] until they can’t take it anymore, because they can’t afford it. They don’t have heath care to begin with.
“A lot of times people in our community and in our culture, they’re walking around unhealthy to begin with, so when something like this [coronavirus] happens it's the straw that broke the camel’s back. It’s not a coincidence that our community was hit the hardest,” she added. “And black women, they don’t even take our pain seriously. We’re the most misdiagnosed and undiagnosed.”
Pap noted that testing locations in New York were initially set up in predominately white neighborhoods, like New Rochelle.
On a lighter note, Papoose told The Real that he went vegan right before going into quarantine and has been enjoying the meatless meals that Remy has been cooking up.
Watch the full interview below.