Kehlani Addresses Fall Out With Kamaiyah And Keyshia Cole

The beef apparently stems from a song.

Kehlani is defending herself amid friction with fellow Bay Area natives, Kamaiyah and Keshia Cole. Earlier in the week, Kamaiyah confirmed on Instagram Live that she and Kehlani are no longer friends, and although some fans assumed that it had something to do with YG, the beef revolves around their “All Me” collaboration, which also featured Cole.

Kehlani responded in a series of deleted tweets where she called out Kamaiyah for threatening her life. Kamaiyah went back on Instagram Live and apologized for threatening Kehlani, but accused her of colorism.

“I was okay with not ever putting any of this out. She [Kehlani] decides that she's gonna put out the record and she takes me off, and leaves Keyshia,” Kamaiyah explained. “The problem was, I feel like it should've never came out and that's where our beef stems from. It was our song, we did a project together...so all of this and that I'm 'upset' and I'm 'trying to use her.' What did I use you for? If anything I was genuine, I loved you, if anything I still considered you a sister. My problem came from the disrespect..it was on some, 'Oh you're black, your ghetto, you're not tasteful.”

Kamaiyah on her beef w/ Kehlani pic.twitter.com/q1pHjK22Ln — Yikes💯 (@pdadon89) April 29, 2020

Kehlani swiftly denied the colorism claims. “Please do not take this bold a** lie and [f**cking] run with it. Ya’ll KNOW this don’t even SOUND RIGHT and this could really hurt my fans…hurt my daughter, hurt my family members,” she wrote in another deleted tweet. “Come on now. This is where I draw the line. I’m just disheartened as hell [because] it really IS always some drama [with] me. I don’t know what I attract or what I be doing. I respond to a hit on my head with love and I got slandered further. All I do is make music and take care of my family. I got the same friends I always had.”

Meanwhile, Cole revealed that she and Kehlani are no longer on good terms because they “didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things,” but she didn’t rule out a potential reconciliation. “Anything is possible as far as being cool again, but I just don’t think friendship,” said Cole.

Kehlani responded to a clip of the video posted on the Shade Room’s Instagram account. “This is just sad and lame,” she wrote. “I have screenshots of texts of Keyshia [apologizing] to my manager saying she just felt embarrassed about how she looked in the video. Apologizing to my manager saying she’s just emotional. That’s why she isn’t in the video. I lost money on that. I still look up to her and am honored to have her on the song, there are so many videos of me covering her songs on YouTube since I was little. I have screenshots of me telling her she’s an idol of mine. This is all super sad.”

In other news, Kehlani dropped a music video for “F&MU,” and is readying the release of her, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, album next week.

