Meet singer-songwriter Sid Tipton. Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Tipton began her songwriting journey at a young age and by the time she was 17 years old, her catalog consisted of 100 self-written songs. Since then, she's signed to Timbaland's publishing company, Bluestone, contributed to songs performed by recording artists like JoJo, Tinashe, Justin Timberlake, and contributed to Maluma's Grammy-winning album, F.A.M.E. (hear “Mi Declaracion”).
Now, contemporary R&B artist is stepping into her own with her new single entitled "Look Both Ways." On the track, co-produced by Timbaland, Angel Lopez, and Federico Vindver, Tipton makes it clear how important it is to put yourself first while watching your own back.
"'Look Both Ways' was written unexpectedly because the artist I was supposed to write for had to cancel," she shares with VIBE. "I don't usually mind when that happens because then I get to be the artist (Laughs).
"I had been kinda annoyed with fake friends at the time so the record is really about watching your own back, she adds. "The engineer gave me six tracks to choose from and as soon as I heard the beat I was like, 'Yo, please turn me on asap.'"
Hear "Look Both Ways" down below.
Stream: Apple Music | Spotify | Tidal
Beyonce popped up during The Disney Family Singalong special on Thursday (April 16), with a surprise performance and a message for healthcare workers.
“I’m very proud and honored to be apart of the Disney family and to help present the Disney singalong in partnership with Feeding America,” the Lion King star said before performing a rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
“I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”
LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers.
Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the star-studded event features songs from The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Moana, High School Musical, and other Disney films. The performance lineup includes Demi Lovato, Amber Riley, Michael Bublé, Tori Kelly, and Ariana Grande.
The Disney Family Singalong airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Andre "Add-2" Daniels may be the one MC that you haven't heard much of but needs to be in your heavy rotation, as he is as soulful, honest and lyrical about his people as you can get. His newest project, Jim Crow: The Musical, sits in so many sections of black angst, glory and indifference until you come out of the listening experience feeling more knowledgable and closer to the black experience from the ground level.
When the album dropped late last year, I reached out to Add-2 (a youth mentor who heads up Haven Studios for kids, as well as a rap teacher for Common's youth organization Commonground and YoungChicago Authors) and stated how much I enjoyed the rhythms and the rhymes and the depths of which he told the black story from a 360 degree view. "Thank you! I put a lot of thought and intent behind how to best tell the story, but still make it a good album," he replied. "It's been so much good feedback. I couldn't let the decade close out without someone saying what it felt like to be black in [these times]."
So matching up the visuals to such deep commentary on the journey of black folks would seem easy. Just go to the hood and roll the cameras, but to give it an art of cool and a tint of classic, Add called on director Cam Be and they used inspiration from the great photographers of yesteryear in Gordon Parks, Roy DeCarava and Moneta Sleet Jr. Add says, "We wanted to pay homage to them and Spike Lee and others who captured black life so beautifully. But I also wanted to give us a reason to smile...to feel good about something in the midst of all the hurt that's going on."
Watch the video above, but also be inspired by the true soul of it. The longer than usual visual moments, the smiles, the signs...and most importantly, the message.