Kelly Rowland's "Coffee" Video Is A Sensual Work Of Art

The Steven Gomillion-directed visual features a plethora of black women of different shapes and sizes

Kelly Rowland's new "Coffee" music video is here and clearly she did not come here to play. The singer-songwriter released the stunning visual for her latest single on Thursday night (April 16) with a quote breaking down the meaning of the song's title and who it's meant to resonate with.

"To me, COFFEE is about embracing your individuality, sexuality, or imperfections. Not comparing yourself to others," notes Rowland in the video's YouTube description. "We need to celebrate ourselves more often — with this song, I want you to have yourself in mind. I want to remind women all over to reignite their magic!"

The Steven Gomillion-directed video features Rowland and a plethora of black women of different shapes and sizes, dressed in various nude tones. Afros, braids, black and white color schemes flow throughout the video, accentuating the beauty that is #BlackGirlMagic.

Watch the warm visual above. You can also catch Kelly occasionally chatting about love, sex, and more grown folks topics on her Instagram Live series Coffee with Kelly.