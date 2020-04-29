Kentucky Governor Apologizes For Denying Unemployment Benefits To Man Named Tupac Shakur

Gov. Andy Beshear assumed the man was pulling off a hoax.

The governor of Kentucky issued an apology for accusing a man named Tupac Shakur of playing a prank. Gov. Andy Beshear personally called Shakur on Tuesday (April 28) to offer his apologies after Shakur’s unemployment claim had yet to be approved.

Shakur, a 46-year-old cook at Kentucky’s Alfalfa restaurant and Lynagh’s Irish Pub & Grill, initially said that he was “embarrassed” by the incident. After the call with Beshear, Shakur expressed compassion for the governor. “I understand, he’s dealing with a lot. Mistakes happen,” he said according to Kentucky's Herald-Leader.

Shakur, who filed for unemployment on March 13 and again on March 17, said that he has been “struggling for like that last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills.”

Shakur whose father was a Muslim, became interested in the religion after his father died. Shakur goes by his middle name “Malik,” but legally changed his last name to “Shakur” sometime around 1998. The rap legend, Tupac Shakur, died two years earlier.

Beshear addressed what he assumed was a hoax at a press conference Monday (April 27). “We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky,” he said. “And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims.”

The state of Kentucky is currently working on Shakur's unemployment claim.