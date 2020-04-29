Kentucky Governor Apologizes For Denying Unemployment Benefits To Man Named Tupac Shakur

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia are preparing for an Instagram Live event later this week. The super groups will go head-to-head for a “celebration between homies of over 50 years,” DJ Paul announced on Instagram on Monday (April 27).
DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone will play cuts from the Bone Thugs and Three 6 music catalogs, in addition to offering up “limited edition” merchandise for fans to purchase.
“Don’t miss the celebration,” Krayzie Bone added in a separate Instagram post promoting the digital showdown.
This Thursday 5pm Pacific, 8pm Eastern time. Instagram Live Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits. Limited edition Collab merch available. Share share share, don’t miss this celebration!
It's unclear if the event is officially affiliated with the VERZUZ battle curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The most recent and most successful of the VERZUZ battles featured Babyface and Teddy Riley, and garnered a whopping 4 million viewers. A collective of 40 songs were played during the battle, many of which received a streaming boost as a result.
Instagram Live has become a go-to-location for music bouts and other forms of entertainment while many states remain under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the first week since launching the Stay Home sticker was used over 100 million times globally,” Instagram’s Fadia Kader told VIBE. “That just lets me know the power of Instagram. It’s a global platform and even when we have an initiative that is global like this with the Stay At Home sticker, it’s really impactful and connects the dots between us all.”
The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia’s Instagram Live face-off is scheduled to go down on Thursday, April 30, at 8 p.m. EST.
Instead of reopening for dine-in service, 2 Chainz’s opened up a restaurant location to give back to those in need. Chainz and his business partner, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, were spotted feeding the homeless at Escobar Restaurant on Monday (April 27).
The Grammy-winning rapper sported black gloves and a face mask while handing out around 120 meals, TMZ reports. Those in need of meals practiced social distancing by standing six feet apart as they waited in line.
Instead of opening Escobar Restaurant up today we decided to feed the homeless pic.twitter.com/K9eOvpFCRz
— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) April 27, 2020
The Atlanta native owns two Escobar locations, both of which were reportedly slated to reopen on Monday after more than a month of take-out only service due to Georgia’s stay-home order. The state’s Gov. Brian Kemp has since relaxed the order allowing restaurants, beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo shop, gyms and more to reopen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlanta reported more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,036 deaths, 100 of which occurred over the last two days.
Netflix has unveiled the first-look at Michelle Obama’s forthcoming, Becoming, documentary due to premiere on May 6. The film, which is directed by Nadia Hallgreen, “shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” Mrs. Obama tweeted on Monday (April 27).
“During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” she added of the global pandemic.
The trailer opens with the former first lady having a candid conversation with group of young black girls during an event in Philadelphia. “I crave some longer experiences with young people through the community events. The [ 'Becoming' book] tour could do a great job of giving me a little taste of it,” Mrs. Obama says in the clip.
At one point in the teaser, one of the girls asks Mrs. Obama how she got “back on track” after life in the White House.
“What I've learned is it's a whole new track,” she replies. “It's not going back, it's all different, and it's different forever. So it's not 'getting back on track' but it's creating my next track. I'm doing what you're doing, I'm figuring out 'What do I want to do?' 'What do I care about?' It takes time to process your life and figure out what it all means.
“So little of who I am happened in those eight years [in the White House],” she continues. “So much more of who I was happened before.”
Watch the trailer below.