Kenyan Governor Criticized For Adding Hennessy Bottles To Coronavirus Care Packages

Cyntoia Brown is making it clear that she had no part in an upcoming Netflix documentary on her life. Earlier in the week, the streaming giant unveiled the trailer for Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, but Brown says that the documentary is “unauthorized.”
“While I was still incarcerated, a producer who has old footage of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORIZED documentary, set to be released soon,” Brown explained on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). “My husband and I were as surprised as everyone else when we first heard the news because we did not participate in any way.”
Brown, 32, revealed that she is in the process of sharing her story “the right way,” in a way that reflects the woman that she is today. “While I pray that this film highlights things wrong in our justice system, I had nothing to do with this documentary.”
The Tennessee native was released from prison last summer after spending nearly half of her life behind bars on a murder conviction. A onetime victim of child sex trafficking, Brown has become an advocate for victims of sex trafficking, and for criminal justice reform.
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story is scheduled to debut on April 29. Watch the trailer below.
DaBaby dropped a new visual to accompany his Blame It On the Baby album released on Friday (April 17). The 28-year-old rapper teams up with NBA YoungBoy for “Jump.”
In the five-minute video, directed by Reel Goats, Da Baby and NBA Youngboy offer up a comedic take on maintaining social distancing during the global pandemic.
“Jump” is the latest single off Blame It On the Baby after “Find My Way,” which debuted with a 10-minute short film that snagged more 11 million views on YouTube. The 13 track-album features guest appearances from Future, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and Ashanti, Jetsonmade, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and London On Da Track.
“This album shows that no one is as versatile as me in the game right now, especially this early in their mainstream career,” the North Carolina native said in a statement. “During the creative process of 'Blame It on Baby,' I made sure that every single song had the potential to be a hit.”
Watch the “Jump” music video below.
Colin Kaepernick is helping black and brown communities disproportionately affected by the global pandemic. The former NFL player donated $100,000 to launch the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund, he announced on Thursday (April 16).
The fund will provide food, shelter, personal protective equipment (PPE), support incarcerated populations, educate communities, and more. The campaign has so far raised over $155,000 and counting.
“Black and brown communities are being disproportionally devastated by Covid-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick said in a video announcing the relief fund. “That’s why we’ve established the ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp Covid-19 Relief Fund to help address these issues.”
Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. @kaepernick7 launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Donate: https://t.co/drZYeE3a3O pic.twitter.com/vZwsu38nro
— Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) April 16, 2020
The Know Your Rights website also outlines states like Louisiana, Chicago, and New York, where and black and brown resident are being unevenly affected by the pandemic.
“Time and again, a state or country releases racial data. Time and again, those numbers reveal a sizeable racial disparity,” said Ibram X. Kendi, Founder and Executive Director of the Antiracist Research Policy Center in a statement on the Know Your Rights website. “Time and again, black Americans are overrepresented among the infected and dead. America’s newest infection seems to be mating with America’s original infection, reproducing not life, but death.”