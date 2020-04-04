Kobe Bryant Earns Posthumous Induction Into Basketball Hall Of Fame

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A Detroit bus driver died from coronavirus two weeks after making a Facebook Live post calling out a passenger for coughing several times on the bus without covering her mouth. The death of Jason Hargrove, a Transportation Equipment Operator for the Detroit Department of Transportation, was announced by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Thursday (April 2).
“He knew his life was being put in jeopardy -- even though he was going to work for the citizens of Detroit every day -- by somebody who just didn’t care and now he’s gone,” Duggan said.
The Amalgamated Transit Union also tweeted a message confirming Hargrove’s death. Hargrove belonged to the Union since 2016 and was one of two AUT members to die from COVID-19. The second victim, Joseph Madore, was a paratransit operator for First Transit, Greater Hartford Transit District.
Hargrove vented about his safety being at risk in an 8-minute video posted on March 21. “This coronavirus s**t is for real and we out here as public workers, doing our job, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families, but for you to get on the bus and stand on the bus and cough several times without covering up your mouth and you know we in the middle of a pandemic…that lets me know that some folks don’t care. Utterly don’t give a f**k, excuse my language but that’s how I feel right about now.”
Hargrove said that the woman was in her late 50s or early 60s and coughed four to five times. There were around nine passengers were on the bus at the time.
“I ain’t blaming nobody but that woman that did that s**t,” he continued. “For us to get through this ya’ll need to take this s**t serious. It’s folks dying out here [because] of this s**t. I’m mad right now because that s**t was uncalled for. I’m trying to be the professional that they want me to be, so I kept my mouth closed. But at some point..you gotta' draw the line and say 'enough is enough.' That s**t was uncalled for. I feel violated. I feel violated for the folks that were on the bus when this happened.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and a state of disaster over the spread of COVID-19. Since reporting its first two cases on March 10, more than 12,000 people in Michigan have tested positive for the disease, and nearly 500 people have died. Many of the cases have been centered in Detroit and Oakland County.
Watch Hargrove's video below.
Exactly six years after he was convicted of murder, a Jamaican court of appeals ruled to uphold the convictions against Vybz Kartel and two co-defendants. The ruling was handed down by a three-judge panel on Friday (April 3) via video conference as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kartel’s lawyer wasn’t surprised by the court decision. “The public pressure is such that there is a lot of negatives for Vybz Kartel from certain persons and areas of the society, so I expected it,” Valerie Neita Roberson said according to the Jamaica Star. Neat Roberson added that her client did not receive a “fair trial.”
On April 3, 2014, Kartel and his co-defendants, Shawn Storm and Adidja Palmer, were convicted in the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, and sentenced to life in prison. The murder took place in 2011.
Williams’ body was never found. Kartel, Storm and Palmer were convicted on the testimony of a single witness.
Kartel was ordered to serve at least 35 years before he is eligible for parole. Storm and Palmer must serve 25 years before they are eligible for parole.
Despite losing the appeal, Kartel could have his sentence reduced. Appeals court Judges Frank Williams, Dennis Morrison and Patrick Brooks gave Kartel’s legal team one week to produce evidence to support claims proving that his prison sentence is excessive.
Playboi Carti posted bond and was released from custody in Georgia following a brief arrest. Carti was apprehended on Thursday (April 3) after authorities in Clayton Country pulled him over in a Lamborghini for driving with expired tags, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
Per a news release from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office’s COBRA task force, deputies found three firearms, 12 bags of weed, xanax, codeine, and oxycodone in the vehicle. Carti, whose birth name is Jordan Carter, was arrested alongside another man, Jaylon Tucker. The release goes on to state that Carti, 24, and Tucker, 21, are “facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail known as the Hill-ton.”
Both men were taken into custody at the Clayton County Jail. Carti was released on bond soon after his arrest.
According to arrest records, Carti was charged with two traffic violations and one count of marijuana possession. Tucker, was charged with multiple counts of weapons possession during the commission of a crime and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance acts. Tucker remains locked up.
Earlier in the week, Clayton County issued a mandatory shelter in place orders due to the coronavirus outbreak. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced that his COBRA team would continue to make arrests during the pandemic. As of Mondau (March 30), the COBRA task unit made nearly 70 arrests since the outbreak began, removed 13 illegal firearms off the street, and recovered eight stolen cars.
“We want to encourage everyone to continues to stay home as much as possible,” Hill said in a statement. “Wash hands frequently, sanitize surfaces, and rest assured that the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to protect no matter what.”