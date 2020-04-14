Watch The Trailer For Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

The three-hour miniseries debuts sometime this year.

Lifetime debuted the trailer for the upcoming Salt-N-Pepa biopic on Saturday (April 11). The three-hour saga stars GG Townson as Cheryl “Salt" James, Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Monique Paul as Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper.

Filmed in Toronto, the authorized biopic chronicles the hip-hop group’s groundbreaking career. The miniseries offers a look into the rap icons’ lives as they transitioned from being students at Queens Community College, to hitting it big in the music industry and making history as the first female rap act to go platinum.

The film will feature “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Shoop,” and more of Salt-N-Pepa’s hits.

Directed Mario Van Peebles, the project also stars Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor and Jemel Howard as Pepa's ex husband, “Treach,” from Naughty by Nature. The biopic is executive produced by Salt and Pepa, Azor, Queen Latifah, and her producing partner Shakim Compere, and James “Jimmy” Maynes.

Peep the trailer below.