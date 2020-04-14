Watch The Trailer For Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look into B2K’s 2019 Millennium Tour. A new documentary chronicling Omarion, Raz B, Lil Fizz and J Boog’s life on the road will premiere on The Zues Network this Sunday (April 12).
In the trailer for The Millenium Tour Live, B2K showcase their journey of reuniting on stage after 15 years apart, including fan meet-and-greets, rehearsals, and performance footage.
TZN is a subscription-based network that charges $3.99 per month, or $39.99 per year. Omarion teamed with the network to release the documentary, according to Billboard.
The 35-year-old singer posted a message on Instagram on Friday (April 10) urging fans to tune into the documentary to witness “history unraveling.”
B2K’s Millennium Tour, which featured Mario, Pretty Ricky, Bobby Valentino, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, and Chingy, became one of the most successful jaunts of 2019 raking in just over $5 million. The 2020 Millennium Tour, headlined by Omarion and Bow Wow, has been rescheduled for the summer in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Millennium Tour Live debuts on TZN on April 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full trailer below.
Uzo Aduba hopes her portrayal of Shirley Chisholm will shine a light on her legacy. In an interview with Newsweek, the Emmy winning actress opened up about what she hopes viewers will take away from her role as the late politician in the Hulu miniseries, Mrs. America, which debuts on Wednesday (April 15.)
“I hope there’s a real respect for her innate strength,” said Aduba. “I also really want people to understand that there was someone who came before that proverbial door was open to people of color and women in office. I want her to hold her rightful place in history.”
Born in Brooklyn in 1924, Chisholm received a master's degree in childhood education from Columbia University. Her work in education fueled what would become a historic political career as Chisholm became the first Black woman elected to Congress, and the first Black person to run for president from a major political party.
“There are a lot of young people who don’t know the name Shirley Chisholm,” said Aduba who noted that Chisholm has been “missing from the conversation” among pioneers of the women’s rights movement.
A founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Women's Political Caucus, Chisholm championed social and political issues such as increasing spending for education, healthcare and childcare, and decreasing spending on war. She served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
After leaving Congress, Chisholm taught college courses in politics and sociology before retiring in the early 1990s. She died in 2005 at age 80.
See a clip of Mrs. America below.
An honor 🙌🏿 #MrsAmerica premieres 4/15 on FX on @hulu #ShirleyChisholm
Queen Latifah takes on the role of Hattie McDaniel, the groundbreaking actress who made history as the first Black person to win an Academy Award, in a new Netflix miniseries. Entertainment Weekly published first-look images from the forthcoming show, Hollywood, on Wednesday (April 8).
Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Janet Mock are behind the seven-part series, which debuts on May 1. Hollywood takes place during post-World War II Tinseltown and follows an “ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers” who will do “almost anything” to make it big in show business.
The series stars David Cornerswet, Darren Criss, and Laura Harrier with a slew of supporting actors that include Queen Latifah, Rob Reiner, Mira Sorvino, and Katie McGuiness as Gone With the Wind’s Vivien Leigh.
It's time to meet the supporting players of Ryan Murphy's #Hollywood! 🌟 We have your exclusive first look at many of the supporting characters in the upcoming Netflix series, including real-life Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel as portrayed by Queen Latifah. Tap the link in our bio to see all the photos. 📷: Saeed Adyani/Netflix
McDaniel’s historic Oscar win was of course shrouded in controversy given her role as Mammy in Gone With the Wind, a film that was boycotted and criticized over its blatant racism.
As for Queen Latifah, she has been busy both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Aside form Hollywood, the Queen joins Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige as executive producers of the upcoming Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters airing on Saturday (April 11).