Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Is Dying From Coronavirus

Waters shared the news on the House floor.

Maxine Waters revealed that her sister is dying from coronavirus at a hospital in St. Louis. The Congresswoman revealed the news on the House floor on Thursday (April 23).

“I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri right now, infected by the coronavirus,” Waters said ahead of the vote on a nearly $500 billion stimulus package benefitting small businesses and funding for hospitals.

The measure, which was approved by the House on Thursday, provides funds for small business loans, and for hospitals to administer coronavirus testing. The funds include $321 billion allocated for the Paycheck Protection Program, and $60 million in economic disaster funds, Politico reports.

The 81-year-old politician isn’t the only member of Congress to experience family tragedy brought on by COVID-19. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s brother died from coronavirus earlier in the week.