Meek Mill In Concert - Detroit, MI
Scott Legato

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart And More Join “All In” Challenge To Help Those In Need Amid Pandemic

April 14, 2020 - 11:31 pm by VIBE Staff

The campaign is raising millions for COVID-19 relief.

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Justin Beiber, Magic Johnson, Yo Gotti, and more have signed on for the #AllInChallenge, a viral campaign aimed at raising money to feed those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With help from celebrity participants auctioning off different experiences and personal items, the campaign -- which was launch by Michael Rubin, owner of the sports gear manufacturer Fanatics -- has raised over $2 million thus far.  The lot of items and experiences includes Meek’s Roll Royce Phantom (bidding starts at 200,000), Gotti’s pre-owned platinum Rolex Presidential watch, courtside tickets to a Lakers game with Johnson, a double date with Russell Wilson and Ciara, a customized love ballad from Robin Thicke, an all-access concert experience with Miguel, and winemaking with Dwyane Wade.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win a spot in Hart’s next movie, and a one-on-one meet and greet and performance from Justin Bieber. Quavo is expected to joint the campaign, according to a “coming soon” teaser on the campaign’s website.

The All in Challenge benefits Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund, which is directly benefiting Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

