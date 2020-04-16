Michael Che performs on the Bill Graham Stage during Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 2, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Michael Che To Pay Rent For NYC Residents In Late Grandmother's Building

The comedian vows to pay the rent of 160 units in the building where his grandmother passed away.

Comedian Michael Che is using his grief to lend a helping hand.

After losing his grandmother to coronavirus complications earlier this month, the Saturday Night Live cast member decided to help other residents of her New York City apartment building by helping them pay their rent.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che wrote in an Instagram post. “Obviously, I can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the [New York City Housing Authority] building she lived in.”

The New York native went on to add how even though his effort is limited, he wishes that the city presents a solution to those struggling to pay for housing. "I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, at the very least. P.s. De Blasio! Cuomo! Diddy! Let's fix this!"

According to the press briefing delivered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday (April 15), the recorded number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations has begun to plateau in the state of New York. The total number of infections stands at more than 214,800, making up nearly a third of total cases in the United States, according to the CDC.