Watch The Trailer For Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first Friday film, Ice Cube posted nostalgic photos from the film on Friday (April 24). The images include fan art and behind-the-scenes flicks of Regina King, Chris Tucker, the late Bernie Mack and John Witherspoon, Nia Long, Anna Maria Horsford, and more.
Written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh, and directed by F. Gary Gray, the first installment in the Friday trilogy was released on April 27, 1995.
The cult classic spawned the sequel Next Friday in 2000, and Friday After Next in 2002. A fourth installment in the film series was reportedly in development but according to Cube, film distributor New Line Cinema delayed the project.
“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made. It’s not my fault. Some dumb people in Hollywood, at New Line Cinema,” Cube reportedly said during Witherspoon’s funeral. The 77-year-old comedian, who played Cube’s father died from a heart attack last October. “We were tryin’ to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories.”
See photos from Friday below.
Russell Simmons accusers speak out in the first look at the upcoming On the Record documentary premiering on HBO Max next month. The nearly three-minute teaser, unveiled on Wednesday (April 21), follows music executive and producer, Drew Dixon, as she grapples with her decision to come forward with sexual assault accusations against Simmons.
Dixon worked as an A&R at Def Jam Records, which was founded by Simmons and Rick Rubin. The sneak peek takes viewers back to the start of Dixon’s career as a 20-something aspiring to work in music industry. The music world offered up a fast-paced and enticing lifestyle for Dixon who worked with the biggest acts in hip-hop, from her former neighbor, the Notorious B.I.G. to Tupac Shakur, Method Man, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.
But Dixon says that her life changed while working at her dream job. “I didn’t tell that many people about what happened with Russell,” she explains in the trailer. “He just grabbed me and I am saying ‘no.’ I was reduced to nothing in that moment. Nothing about anything that makes me who I am mattered.”
The documentary trailer includes footage of Simmons denying misconduct allegations and commentary on the plight of Black female sexual assault survivors during the #MeToo movement.
Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, On the Record, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past January and was originally billed to debut on Apple TV+ before Oprah Winfrey dropped out of producing the film due to creative differences. Simmons and 50 Cent posted messages on Instagram questioning Winfrey’s involvement in the film. In addition to Dixon, the documentary chronicles the stories of Simmons other accusers, Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher.
On the Record premieres on HBO Max on May 27. Watch the trailer below.
An authorized biopic on Whitney Houston’s life and career is officially in the works. The film, tentatively titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, will be produced by Pat Houston on behalf of Houston’s estate, along with Clive Davis, and Primary Wave.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten will pen the script. The film will reportedly be helmed by Stella Meghie, whose directing credits include, The Photograph, Insecure, Grown-ish and and BET’s First Wives Club.
Houston, who died in 2012 at age 48, holds the title as one of the most successful recording artists in history with 200 million records sold. Her self-titled debut was certified 9x platinum in the U.S., and became the first solo album by a female artist to earn a diamond certification in Canada.
The multi-Grammy winner’s catalog features timeless hits like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “Greatest Love Of All,” “Saving All My Love,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” and “I Look To You.” Additionally, Houston’s remake of “I Will Always Love You” became the best-selling single by a female artist, and sold a record-breaking 630,000 copies in its first week. The love balled, from The Bodyguard soundtrack, spent 14 weeks at No. 1 and sold more than 4 million physical copies, making Houston the first and only female recording artist to achieve the sales milestone.
The upcoming biopic will be the latest project from Houston’s estate since partnering with Primary Wave last year and announcing a hologram tour.