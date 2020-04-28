Watch The Trailer For Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary

The film debuts on Netflix on May 6.

Netflix has unveiled the first-look at Michelle Obama’s forthcoming, Becoming, documentary due to premiere on May 6. The film, which is directed by Nadia Hallgreen, “shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” Mrs. Obama tweeted on Monday (April 27).

“During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” she added of the global pandemic.

The trailer opens with the former first lady having a candid conversation with group of young black girls during an event in Philadelphia. “I crave some longer experiences with young people through the community events. The [ 'Becoming' book] tour could do a great job of giving me a little taste of it,” Mrs. Obama says in the clip.

At one point in the teaser, one of the girls asks Mrs. Obama how she got “back on track” after life in the White House.

“What I've learned is it's a whole new track,” she replies. “It's not going back, it's all different, and it's different forever. So it's not 'getting back on track' but it's creating my next track. I'm doing what you're doing, I'm figuring out 'What do I want to do?' 'What do I care about?' It takes time to process your life and figure out what it all means.

“So little of who I am happened in those eight years [in the White House],” she continues. “So much more of who I was happened before.”

Watch the trailer below.