Inside 'Wild 'N Out,' Nick Cannon's Half A Billion Dollar Baby

Monday nights used to be unique. The anticipation for Tuesday mornings could barely be contained. Plans were made on how to ensure you could get to the mall and still make it to class on-time. Or, in many cases, how you were going to skip school altogether to sit with your newfound treasure. At one time, Tuesday mornings were the most significant moment each week for the music industry and music fans as new albums hit record store shelves. And unlike modern-day music consumption, decisions would need to be made. You couldn't purchase every new release at $15 per CD. What album would sustain the listener's insatiable music hunger until the next payday or allowance?
In the "old days," the second day of the week was about more than half-price movies; it was also the day that curious music fans found out who Cam'ron was or what this mysterious white boy from Detroit was all about. If the office water cooler was the place to discuss politics and internal politics, the record store was the high school locker where jocks, hip-hop heads, goths, and others gathered to purchase the music of the day.
In the late 80s, Tuesday's became the standard release day for the music business driven primarily by the need to ensure distributors could get stock to stores over the weekend and at the beginning of the week to provide the runway for a full week of sell-through. The timing of music releases changed in 2015 when the world's "global release day" shifted to Fridays. The release day change to Fridays impacted what on the surface was just a day of the week to release music but more profoundly was a musical institution and habit that would ultimately die alongside the record stores that supported it. It also created not-so-friendly deadlines for music critics. "I work as a critic, and albums hitting at midnight Friday creates some wild deadlines from time to time," states Vulture/NYMag Pop Critic Craig Jenkins.
As streaming’s dominance grew, and as physical music sales continued to die down, the considerations for shipping times and stock availability at stores went the way of music downloads -- down the drain. What was it like to plan your day around the purchase of a new album?
The 90s and early 2000s in music were a time of extreme fandom and cross-pollination of musical genres. Many hip-hop fans born in the 80s can recollect skipping school as teenagers to buy Wu-Tang's new double CD Wu-Tang Forever when it was released on Tuesday, June 3, 1997. Or for a more recent memory, who can forget the Tuesday release of Jay-Z's classic The Blueprint, which hit record store shelves on 9/11. Despite that day being one of the worst tragedies in the history of the world, the album still debuted at #1 selling north of 400k copies as fans continued to hit record stores in droves. Rolling Stone said that fans were "unfazed and unconfused" by the events of that week, speaking not only to Jay-Z's dominance at the time coming off multiple platinum albums but the habit that had been ingrained in music fans minds of hitting record stores on Tuesdays.
Memories are all music fans have now as most record stores have shut their doors. The exception is Canada where the Sunrise Records chain is by all accounts thriving despite a vastly different musical climate. The Canadian company rescued several HMV locations in 2019 and purchased US retailer FYE in early 2020 for $10M USD. The difference now is the chances of someone in junior high remembering a physical music purchase years later in a Friday release climate and the new musical landscape is slim to none. "I remember being in maybe 6th or 7th grade and Big Pun's second album dropped," remembers music manager Hovain Hylton. "My sister grabbed it for me on the way home and I played the CD on the way to school all week."
Anticipation was one of the most excellent marketing tools of the record store era. Pre-internet music magazines largely fueled the excitement for upcoming releases, both via feature stories and through label ads teasing out forthcoming albums.
Outside of songs that had been serviced to radio, there wasn't much in the way of "leaks" or "previews" to speak of. "What I miss about Tuesday releases was the anticipation," recalls producer Djay Cas (credits include Nipsey Hussle, Jeezy, and Tory Lanez). "The release day was monumental. It was an event. Right now somebody might quietly release a surprise album and two weeks later...it's on to the next. You knew everybody was going to the mall for that one specific album. You were jealous of the kid who was first in line to get this album because he got to read the credits before you. Now albums...you can just get to them whenever you're ready. It's a lot more convenient but there's no urgency."
It was anticipation that got you there, but the real draw of new release Tuesdays was a visit to the record store. It's hard to believe that there was a time when a hotly anticipated new album release would see a queue forming outside the record store. In 2020, there is no such thing as an album "selling out" because we're in the all-you-can-eat model of the music business. But in the 90s and 2000s, store stock mattered, and if you weren't at the record store early, an album might sell out, and it might not be back in stock until later in the week. It was being first that mattered too. Being the first one of your group of friends to cop that new album was necessary. "You were jealous of the kid who was first in line to get this album because he got to read the credits before you," adds Cas. It's safe to say that during the record store era, many skips from school were driven by the need for music. Former Okayplayer managing editor Kevin L. Clark remembers putting aside social studies to study the "god MC." "I remember when Rakim (dating myself a bit) came out with The 18th Letter. He was away from the game for a while and this was a rare chance to get new music from OG God MC before any of my friends. I broke out of AP Social Studies and ran to Sam Goody to cop two copies: one to play and the other to have The R sign for me. I never did get a chance for him to sign it though."
But along with the anticipation at times came disappointment. The risk of a CD purchase back then was exponentially higher than adding a new album digitally today, which you can easily delete and not be out $15. What if the album didn’t live up to the hype? What if those one or two songs you loved were the only one or two good songs on the album? Such was the case for Tuma Basa, Director of Urban Music, YouTube back in the Summer of 1996. “I’ll never forget is when Nas’ “It Was Written” came out. I bought it the day it came out,” reminisces Basa. “I didn’t have his first album, Illmatic, because I was still in Zimbabwe when it came out and never got around to buying it or borrowing it. So, going straight to Nas’ second album was a leap-frog for my CD binder. Played it in my 1988 Toyota Camry and pow, I’m disappointed. There were only like three good songs on there (including the joint with Lauryn Hill). Unlike Friday mornings now on streaming services, Tuesdays back then were a big risk.”
And then there was the struggle around parental advisory stickers. The warning on albums was instituted by Tipper Gore’s Parents Music Resource Center back in the 80s after Gore bought a copy of Prince’s Purple Rain for her daughter. Originally intended to warn parents about albums with explicit content, teenagers started holding it as a badge of honor of sorts. “Best thing about all those releases back then...you literally couldn’t buy explicit rap albums unless you were a certain age,” recalls music industry entrepreneur Noah Williams. “I was a young kid who didn’t even look old enough to be in the mall alone trying to get these CDs and the cashier was like nope need an adult, fun times. It's like not only do they have to take you, they have to go in like you're buying cigarettes or something.”
A natural exploration happened with albums when they were released on Tuesdays where music fans could digest the release through the course of the work or school week and know whether it was an album that would be in regular rotation by the weekend or returned to the store later in the week. There was a time record stores would take albums back with a receipt prior to the influx of CD burning and bootlegging. "I remember Tuesday giving us the rest of the week to listen to all the new music instead of cramming to listen to it on the weekends," recalls Adrian Swish, manager of rapidly rising viral artist RMR. Despite the social media excitement of Friday drops, Swish adds that it complicates promotion and marketing for the music business as well. "Music marketing on the weekends, if you’re not a major artist, can be very tough for independent artists to get visibility."
But maybe the most crucial thing that was lost from the record store era was the sales battles. It's impossible to forget the showdown set up to spike sales of 50 Cent and Kanye West's new albums in 2007. "The 50/Kanye tiff stands out in my mind as one of the first times that buying an album was presented as a kind of vote," remembers Jenkins. "I made sure to get a copy of Graduation. It felt like the future of rap was being decided...50 could be the architect of the current state of hip-hop fans using sales as a sticking point which is ironic because the tide kinda turned on him after his hardest push." The end results of the showdown were Kanye West besting 50 Cent, with West's Graduation album selling 960k+ copies the first week vs. 50 Cent selling 690k+ copies of his Curtis album. “It truly represented David Vs. Goliath,” says music writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy. “That was a great moment where we really saw culture and commerce come together.” And despite best efforts by armchair record executives on social media, this isn't very easy to replicate in the streaming era.
Artists can trumpet streams as a measuring stick, but the effort, and quite frankly, dollars being committed by fans to support their favorite artists isn't the same. There is a connection that used to happen when someone got dressed, took the bus or drove to the mall, found the album they wanted to buy, checked out at the cash register and drove home to spend quality time with whatever new album they purchased. Justin Tinsley of ESPN's The Undefeated recalls a specific instance where the connection that new release Tuesdays and record stores used to have with fans. "It's the summer of 2005, right after my freshman year at Hampton University. Before I go into work, I stop at Circuit City to cop Jeezy's TM101 and Trey Songz's first album. Trey is from the same part of VA that I am, so he was doing a meet and greet at the Circuit City...I remember it being a madhouse. The whole city was out there on that Tuesday." In a way, new music Tuesdays were just part of the fabric of life. "Looking back on it Tuesday release dates were like comfort food," Tinsley continues. "You always knew when the new albums dropped. It was never a shock. It was just as much a part of the routine of life as Monday Night Football.
The effort level and tangible connection found in the record store era was significantly higher than clicking play on a song on your phone when every song ever made is at your fingertips.
In 2020, new music can't be physically touched. The discussion around the latest albums doesn't happen at the mall or in the hip-hop section of the record store but rather online via Twitter, where new music is reviewed in short bursts and projects are immediately hailed as "trash" or "instant classics" mere hours after release. Albums used to be something to be cherished and discussed for weeks sometimes months. Back then, the listener's new favorite song wasn't communicated to them by a 'New Music Friday' curator, but rather tipped off by a friend or uncovered after listening to the same album over and over again. This isn't to say that young music fans don't get excited about new music releases but there was something special about holding that hotly anticipated release on Tuesday mornings -- and that will likely never be replicated again.
Fans of music have had a field day with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's "Verzuz" series, which has revered producers and songwriters squaring up on IG Live to play 20 of their best songs and leaving it up to the fans to pick a winner. But this weekend, there's perhaps the biggest lineup yet: RZA vs. DJ Premier. The leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, arguably the greatest group in hip-hop history, will face off against DJ Premier, who has provided his signature scratches and warm golden era sound to everyone from Jay-Z and Nas to Christina Aguilera and D'Angelo.
RZA has spent much of recent years working on film and TV, but his musical catalog is undeniable. His dusty drums and eccentric samples made the Wu-Tang Clan a global institution, and he's also produced gems for Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun and Kanye West. Two days before his Verzuz battle, The Abbot took some time on the phone with VIBE to speak about how the battle came to be, explained how it continues a years-long relationship with him and Premier, and who he would want to see battle from the all-time pantheon of musicians.
VIBE: Tell me how this conversation with Swizz and Timbo happened.
RZA: Swizz didn’t have my number, so Buck had my number. Buck shouted me out, he connected me and Swizz three-way. We chopped it up, Swizz explained to me he was doing with Verzuz and what it means for the culture. I’ve been absent a little bit from the culture, in the sense of music – I’ve been strictly making films and TV shows and bringing the culture to another chamber, in all reality. He felt we could reflect back on the foundation of what I brought to hip-hop, that it would be ideal, iconic, timely, and I agree with him. Hip-hop is my foundation. The music itself. I don’t care how many movies I make or how many TV shows I do, it took this to get me where I’m at.
A lot of these battles, what’s made them so interesting is that the producers and songwriters bring out so many songs people don’t know what they did. Do you think there’s a good understanding of what you’ve done, or that people don’t know what you can bring out?
I don’t know, to be honest with you. I haven't given thought to that, in all reality. I’ve got a vast catalog, some you know, some you don’t know. You gotta keep in mind, I’ve been doing sh*t for a minute. From Gravediggaz, to--I’ve done all types of crazy shit at the end of the day, if I’m going to dig in my own crates.
One thing I can say is this though, DJ Premier is an elite type of producer. Of course, he’s part of the legendary Gang Starr, rest in peace to Guru. Him in Gang Starr alone is something special for hip-hop that we appreciated, nah mean. Even myself striving to get on, I had all their records. But he also, as a producer, has the ability of not being in a group, and producing for so many iconic names in our industry. I think that’s a blessing because he got a chance to spread that foundation of hip-hop into a lot of arenas. For me, I was able to be one of those producers who produced entire albums. You don’t find a lot of producers like that. Maybe you’ll find five us us -- Dre, Rico Wade -- that can produce the whole sound of a movement. I think those are the two different degrees of what we’re having here. He could have produced for a couple of dozen MCs -- but, I’ve definitely got those nine dope Wu-Tang MCs. We’ve got a lot of stuff in our catalog.
Have you ever considered a battle like this before?
Nah, because to be honest with you--I came from battling in hip-hop, that’s how I started. I used to go to the Bronx to ni**as houses to battle them, I used to travel on the trains just for a battle. This is definitely being called a battle, but at the end of the day, what has me involved and taking my time to stop what I do every day, is this is really a celebration of the culture. This is a format that Swizz and Timbaland figured out how to make it work. When Swizz shouted me out, he was very clear -- hip-hop is about fun. What we do and what we’ve done should be celebrated in any form or fashion, and this is part of that celebration. I said you know what, I’ve got to agree with you. I agree that this is cool for the culture. Ni**as wanna be like, “oh sh*t, they’re putting their gloves on.” Whatever, hand me the gloves.
I’m going to give you a boxing analogy real quick. I was going for Wilder, nah mean? (laughs) And Fury took him out of there, right? I was pissed off that he lost the fight, but I was impressed that he spoke up for the sport of boxing, for the culture of what it means. Not only for his greatness, but the greatness of everyone else before him, and of everyone that’s gonna come after him. I’m happy that hip-hop is in that phase right now. You have so many great young hip-hop artists now rocking the world, doing it, touching new grounds and new lands and building economics for their family. Then you got those who came in the 90s who helped it become a world phenomenon as well by being the first ones to break in certain countries. Then you got the forefathers who sat right there in the Bronx, who started with these parks and people would travel to the Bronx to go to a block party, or travel to Queens or travel to Brooklyn to go to these block parties. Now, that culture, you find it in everything. You find it in TV commercials, you find it in movies. For me, as a guy who has now expanded to the movies, this call for me is, “hold on, let me put my foot back in the water to the foundation of the culture, dig through catalogs and have some fun.” That’s what I’m here to do, yo.
Have you watched any of the other battles?
He sent me a link to check out a couple. I haven’t gotten a chance to watch all of them, just some snippets or whatever. It’s definitely on.
So, are you making a bet, yo? (laughs)
(Laughs) People are definitely making their bets. Like you said, I always go to Premier for individual bangers, and I always go to you for full albums. So I’m trying to see how that’s going to materialize itself in the battle.
I’m interested too, yo. The best part about this is, of course Premo was in the game before me, and I was trying to get in the game and I’d hang out with him, Keith and Guru. I remember playing tracks to them, just trying to get in. That gave me an out of how to get in for myself. Once I got in, we had a lot of the same friends: Jeru, Afu, Masta Killa. That’s the East New York crew, all known each going back to 18 and 19. But when I was coming with the Wu, and I was on my producing swordsmanship, I could always come up to him and challenge him, “yo I’m going to hit you with this and hit you with that.” We kinda got a history of talking sh*t back and forth to each other. And of course we’re friends, and we toured together, and it’s all love. But this is an ongoing thing that me and him have been involved with, directly indirectly, for a while. Seems like it was done when one summer, we were laughing about the youth mentality that we had. And here we are, about to rekindle it. It’s going to be very fun and very interesting.
If you had a chance to see another battle like this, between any two musicians of all time, who would those two artists be?
I’m not going to be able to give you a spontaneous answer on that, but I’ma put it sideways for you. Who they put on the pedestals as the top two guitar players, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Let those two go battle, even though I know who my money’s on.
So who’s your money on?
Hendrix revolutionized what that instrument could do. At the end of the day, Clapton, remember he played on the Beatles songs. But Hendrix revolutionized it, and he world popularized it. Everybody plays a part in these chambers, bro.
Social distancing mandates have pulled the emergency break on public movements to curb the spread of COVID-19 and keep each other safe, but digital avenues of entertainment are still busy for good reason. Instagram Live, which launched in 2016, has remained one of the main sources of providing a platform for these memorable instances. Since March, DJs, singers, rappers, fitness experts, dancers, and more have welcomed thousands into their homes for mini-concerts, dance breaks, or previewing upcoming music. Noticing the trend, Instagram launched its “Stay Home” sticker which has been used upwards of 100 million times, according to Fadia Kader, who works on the platform’s music partnerships team. The feature was created to connect the global community where the pandemic has shuttered everyday activities for students and employees in non-essential businesses.
“In the first week since launching, the Stay Home sticker was used over 100 million times globally,” Kader says. “That just lets me know the power of Instagram. It’s a global platform and even when we have an initiative that is global like this with the Stay At Home sticker, it’s really impactful and connects the dots between us all.”
The cyber camaraderie has been felt thanks to various music industry professionals. DJ D-Nice’s “Homeschoolin” sets on Instagram Live has peaked at nearly 170,000 people in one of his hours-long productions. It began out of a desire to remain connected with his friends, but swiftly turned into a necessity for thousands to have his selections play in the background as they two-stepped. Stars like Diddy, Lenny Kravitz, Halle Berry, and the former First Lady Michelle Obama were just a few of the names to grace the livestream that momentous day in late-March. DJs across the platform also put their turntables to work to show that they can still rock an audience through a phone screen.
View this post on Instagram
Club Quarantine returns on Saturday, April 11th at 3pm PT! Set a reminder! Tag your friends. Tell me about your experience at the party. #BrandNice #DNiceHomeSchool #ClubQuarantine #LetItBreathe
In an interview with The New York Times, D-Nice said those that are who’re getting creative with how they reach the masses through music will prove to be an integral part of how people will remember practicing social distancing. “Musically we found a way to use tech to unite people,” he said, adding, “that’s a beautiful thing.” In an interview with Miami New Times, Bodega Flee, a DJ from New York City, said what the world is currently experiencing presents an opportunity to revamp everyone’s focus and reorganize priorities. “I think this moment is humbling a lot of people, and I think it’s going to make a lot of us cherish time more,” Flee said.
The use of broadcasting tools like YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram Live has allowed artists and fans to connect on a devoted level. An in-person experience at a concert can never be replaced by a performance watched through a phone, but for now, this mode of entertainment can serve as a place of refuge during a time of immense loss.
Kader says initially some artists might’ve felt “gun shy” about utilizing the Live feature, but since thousands are now getting acclimated to being in the house from sunrise to sundown, showing a bit of vulnerability and remaining in tune with their audience can prove to be beneficial to both parties. Kader also notes the company is looking into extending Live’s hour-limit after users have voiced their desire for a longer time slot. “When the feature was built, no one thought anyone would want to go more than an hour,” she says. Testing out a new time limit will happen in “baby steps” and with a “small number of people” to avoid widespread technical difficulties.
”Being that we’re all at home together right now, some of those best practices that we have drilled into the industry and into the ecosystem of the music industry as a whole, surface and they automatically remembered, ‘Oh yeah, we do have this Live feature and we can get comfortable with it,’” Kader shares.
Comfortable, indeed, artists have been on Live. One figure being Tory Lanez. The Toronto rapper’s “Quarantine Radio” had no issue racking up viewers, reaching over 350,000 on Tuesday (April 7) before experiencing a temporary shut out of the service. Citing a violation of Instagram’s Terms of Service due to racy content, Lanez’s “Quarantine Radio” was slated to return on April 14 once the halt was lifted, but two days later he was able to return to his virtual task after having a conversation with Instagram. Kader says she wants artists to continue to use the tool but keep in mind to steer clear of any violations.
View this post on Instagram
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA ... (This the same reaction u give to niggas when u on probation and they pull the hammer out in the car ) LMAO🤣😪😭😭😭😭😭I AINT GOING BACK TO [email protected] NOTHING MARIO !!!!!! Lmaooooooo qWE WILL BE BACK AT 8PM !!!!!
“This is an opportunity to have your golden moment or your stadium moment right from the comfort of your home and your iPhone or Android device,” she says. “But you have to use it responsibly. At the end of the day we still have the responsibility to the community and artists should be responsible to their fans and the community that they represent as well.” Previously, Instagram’s CEO Adam Mosseri also issued a statement on Lanez’s temporary halt and other accounts that raised red flags, stating he’s looking forward to the regularly scheduled program but with a few tweaks.
“The lives have been great, the lives with the fans have been great but you can’t have nudity on Instagram. That’s part of our community guidelines,” Mosseri said to The Shaderoom, noting no exceptions will be made. “And on a couple of those lives yesterday and a few of those accounts, there was nudity. So we had to stop the live and there’s a short period of time where you can’t go live again. We have to stick to the rules otherwise why do we have them? But generally a big fan of Tory Lanez, big fan of Quarantine Radio. I hope it comes back soon but just no nudity.”
In early April, the “Live With” or split-screen feature was down, which Kader says was the result of a bug. “Pre-COVID, Live was a feature that was being used globally but not in the way that everyone is using it currently. Like anything on any platform, it doesn’t matter what it is, if there’s a lot of usage happening there’s going to be a bug at times. It’s with any feature.” There are no claims of the company taking away the feature, but as it strives to “make the experience that much more impactful and better for everyone to use Live in general, things are going to get buggy at times and it just requires a little bit of patience.”
All I smell here is “🧢” pic.twitter.com/SR1EhvV2ZE
— IG : Dj_ Marsh_876 (@dj_marsh_ja) April 8, 2020
Violations aside, the Live feature continues to draw crowds, specifically when it’s time for the latest “Verzuz” showdowns (the next will be RZA and DJ Premier on Saturday, Apr. 11). Coined by mega-producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and taking certain cues from the longstanding sound clashes established in Jamaica, they kicked off the split-screen battle between themselves in late March—Beatz also battled Just Blaze in February 2019 on the Live platform—and played hit melody after hit melody. From there, the beatsmiths paired up other music industry professionals to showcase their discography as viewers kept score of who one-upped the other. In a prior interview with VIBE, Timbaland shared that despite the United States’ increasing unemployment rate (now upwards of 10 million), “Verzuz” provides him and spectators “joy for three hours out the day that feels like I left my house.” That level of engagement is widely received due to its genuine mission.
“For me personally, I think it's because it's from the heart. This ain’t about nothing, it's for the people, by the people. That's how I see it. And you’re going to get what you're going to get,” Timbaland said. “I think artists are engaged with it and they’re in tune because it's a musical history. I believe Meek posted something on Twitter saying that ‘these battles make me appreciate music way more than I ever did.’ Fans just being free. Like Swizz said, we’re filling up a stadium but a stadium where everybody can speak their minds. And I feel like right now, in the world, we’re on one playing field.”
Another public figure that gathered the globe in one room is Rihanna. The philanthropist, who recently received an award from PETA, launched a virtual “bashment party” on Friday (April 10) in celebration of her clothing brand FENTY’s latest release. From “Los Angeles to London,” the #FENTYSocialClub premiered streams from global artists like Kitty Ca$h, Stretch Armstrong, Octavian, and Pedro.
View this post on Instagram
Pull up to the @fenty live bashment party tomorrow in celebration of our latest #fauxleather capsule! Get ya invitation in my bio! (copy+paste outside of ig if not compatible to device) #FENTYsocialclub
Centering on that connectedness in a time of uncertainty continues to also fuel Kader’s statements of using the platform to brighten a person’s day, even if it’s temporary. “I think more than ever right now we are all in a very vulnerable place and we want to connect with others more than ever. My forecast here is that we’re going to see amazing creativity take place on the platform and continue,” Kader says. “ It’s already happening on the platform with IGTV or Live. I just foresee, especially with social distancing with the tools that we plan on coming with in the future along with the feedback that we’re getting in real time from the community we’re going to create a space for our audience to be even that much more creative."