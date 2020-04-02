Oprah Winfrey Announces $10 Million Donation To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The donation will help residents in cities around the country.

Oprah Winfrey is donating $10 million to aid in relief efforts to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, the billionaire announced on Thursday (April 2). The donation will help residents in cities around the country, including areas where Winfrey grew up.

In addition to her donation, Winfrey directed fans to a free Apple TV+ episode of Oprah Talks discussing how we can “mindfully move through a crisis while holding onto ourselves and our humanity.”

“I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up,” Winfrey tweeted.

One million dollars of the donation will go to America’s Food Fund, which is a GoFundMe campaign launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs in connection with Feeding America. The campaign aides the most vulnerable communities around the country.

In additional tweets, Winfrey added that America’s Food Fund will be “a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors.”

“I hope you all will join me, I know everybody can’t donate a million dollars but I feel like this is the central place to go if you really want to do something,” Winfrey said in a video call with Chef Jose Andres and Feeding America CEO Calir Babineaux-Fonenot.

The campaign has so far raised more than $12 million of its $15 million goal.