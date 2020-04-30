Papoose Reveals He Lost Two Family Members Due To Coronavirus

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Brandy is back! The Grammy-winning singer dropped her new single, “Baby Mama,” featuring Chance the Rapper on Friday (May 1).
The song is an ode her daughter, Sy’rai, and an anthem for all mothers. “The inspiration for 'Baby Mama' was of course my daughter and how she makes me a better person,” Brandy wrote on her YouTube page after the song was released.
“I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that. I have to give Chance The Rapper a huge shout out, he spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it.”
“Baby Mama” will presumably be featured on Brandy's long-awaited studio album. The multi-platinum selling singer opened up the project in an interview with TrueExclusives earlier this week.
“I’m super excited, like I can’t believe it,” she admitted. “I’m so nervous. How can I not be nervous? This is crazy! I haven’t felt like this in so long.”
The music video for “Baby Mama” drops on Monday (May 4). In the meantime, listen to the song below.
Young Thug opened up about his life-threatening health issues on Wednesday (April 29), during Offset’s virtual fundraiser benefitting the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Before launching into a performance of “Killed Before,” Thugger revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney and liver failure.
The diagnosis was preceded by a debilitating health emergency that left him hospitalized for two weeks.
“So I kind of just stayed in the bed and I was like ‘Yo, call the ambulance I can’t move my body,’” he explained. “When the ambulance came, I couldn’t get out of the bed…I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn’t move. I went to the hospital and I found that I had liver and kidney failure. I kinda,' sorta' passed away. I kinda' died. I was in the hospital for like 17 days.”
Thugger went on to explain that his mother didn't trust the hospital, so they got a second opinion from another doctor, who confirmed his diagnosis.
The “Offset and Friends” virtual concert, which was streamed on Oculus Venues and Facebook, featured appearances from Thugger, St. John, and Rich the Kid.
Kehlani is defending herself amid friction with fellow Bay Area natives, Kamaiyah and Keshia Cole. Earlier in the week, Kamaiyah confirmed on Instagram Live that she and Kehlani are no longer friends, and although some fans assumed that it had something to do with YG, the beef revolves around their “All Me” collaboration, which also featured Cole.
Kehlani responded in a series of deleted tweets where she called out Kamaiyah for threatening her life. Kamaiyah went back on Instagram Live and apologized for threatening Kehlani, but accused her of colorism.
“I was okay with not ever putting any of this out. She [Kehlani] decides that she's gonna put out the record and she takes me off, and leaves Keyshia,” Kamaiyah explained. “The problem was, I feel like it should've never came out and that's where our beef stems from. It was our song, we did a project together...so all of this and that I'm 'upset' and I'm 'trying to use her.' What did I use you for? If anything I was genuine, I loved you, if anything I still considered you a sister. My problem came from the disrespect..it was on some, 'Oh you're black, your ghetto, you're not tasteful.”
Kehlani swiftly denied the colorism claims. “Please do not take this bold a** lie and [f**cking] run with it. Ya’ll KNOW this don’t even SOUND RIGHT and this could really hurt my fans…hurt my daughter, hurt my family members,” she wrote in another deleted tweet. “Come on now. This is where I draw the line. I’m just disheartened as hell [because] it really IS always some drama [with] me. I don’t know what I attract or what I be doing. I respond to a hit on my head with love and I got slandered further. All I do is make music and take care of my family. I got the same friends I always had.”
Meanwhile, Cole revealed that she and Kehlani are no longer on good terms because they “didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things,” but she didn’t rule out a potential reconciliation. “Anything is possible as far as being cool again, but I just don’t think friendship,” said Cole.
Kehlani responded to a clip of the video posted on the Shade Room’s Instagram account. “This is just sad and lame,” she wrote. “I have screenshots of texts of Keyshia [apologizing] to my manager saying she just felt embarrassed about how she looked in the video. Apologizing to my manager saying she’s just emotional. That’s why she isn’t in the video. I lost money on that. I still look up to her and am honored to have her on the song, there are so many videos of me covering her songs on YouTube since I was little. I have screenshots of me telling her she’s an idol of mine. This is all super sad.”
In other news, Kehlani dropped a music video for “F&MU,” and is readying the release of her, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, album next week.
Watch the “F&MU” video below.