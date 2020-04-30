Papoose Reveals He Lost Two Family Members Due To Coronavirus

The 42-year-old rapper discussed the pandedmic during an episode of 'The Real.'

The coronavirus has hit home for Papoose who revealed that he lost two family members due to the viral disease. Pap and Remy Ma made virtual appearance on The Real on Wednesday (April 29) to discuss the pandemic and adjusting to quarantine.

“Unfortunately one of my cousin’s passed away [from] coronavirus,” the 42-year-old rapper stated before revealing that his uncle died from hospitals prioritizing COVID-19 patients. “He actually had another condition. He wasn’t feeling well, he went to the emergency room. Long story short, the hospitals are so focussed on COVID-19 that people who have issues, they’re not really catering to them, so it was kind of a neglect thing, but you can’t really question God’s plan.”

Remy Ma shared that one of her friends lost both parents, due in part to hospital overcrowding brought on by the virus. She also addressed why coronavirus disproportionately affects the African American and Latino communities.

“If you have any pre-existing conditions that’s what really exacerbates [the disease] and a lot of people in the African American and Latino community don’t have good health care, don’t have a primary care [physician], they don’t even have the sense of going to the doctor," she said. “I know so many people that walk around with toothaches, headaches, stomach pains...[they won't go to a hospital] until they can’t take it anymore, because they can’t afford it. They don’t have heath care to begin with.

“A lot of times people in our community and in our culture, they’re walking around unhealthy to begin with, so when something like this [coronavirus] happens it's the straw that broke the camel’s back. It’s not a coincidence that our community was hit the hardest,” she added. “And black women, they don’t even take our pain seriously. We’re the most misdiagnosed and undiagnosed.”

Pap noted that testing locations in New York were initially set up in predominately white neighborhoods, like New Rochelle.

On a lighter note, Papoose told The Real that he went vegan right before going into quarantine and has been enjoying the meatless meals that Remy has been cooking up.

Watch the full interview below.