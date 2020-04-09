The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Colin Kaepernick is reportedly looking to return to the NFL by the start of the new football season. Kaepernick was trending on Twitter on Thursday (April 9) after a Sports Center parody account tweeted that he inked a one-year $9 million deal with the New York Jets.
The story was fake, but according to TMZ Sports, Kaepernick could be interested in becoming a member of the Jets team. While it’s not clear if the Jets would consider adding Kaepernick to the roster, the website claims that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback plans to reach out to the Jets and other teams with hopes of getting him back on the field in time for the 2020 NFL season, which begins in September.
The 32-year-old athlete hasn’t played on a team since becoming a free agent in 2017, and devoting much of his time to social activism. In November, Kapernick participated in an ill-fated workout in front of multiple NFL teams.
“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” Kaepernick said at the time. “So we are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We are ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere.”
While the internet remains divided over whether or not The Weeknd inspired “Climax,” Usher and the song’s producer, Diplo, are weighing in on the matter.
In response to all the hoopla, Diplo took to Twitter on Thursday (April 9) to confirm The Weeknd’s assertion that his House of Balloon mixtape inspired Usher’s 2012 hit single. “The production on Climax lends itself to House of Balloons era @theweeknd,” tweeted Diplo. “When I heard those early records they blew my mind - soulful in their silences, and a spacey iconic voice that felt uniquely internet. the idea of R&B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring to @usher.”
The Weeknd replied by accusing the media of blowing the story “out of proportion” and noted, “Usher is king and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on ‘Climax.’”
Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context. Usher is a King and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on climax. XO https://t.co/GdLX4xD58a
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 9, 2020
Usher hasn’t directly responded to The Weeknd but he tweeted an analogy for fans to decipher.
Have you ever seen the moon bark back at the dog?
— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 9, 2020
On Wednesday (April 8), the “Don’t Waste My Time” singer took to his Instagram Stories to kick off the #ClimaxChallenge with an acapella performance.
[email protected] joined in on the #ClimaxChallenge on Instagram. But first, let’s hear some of the entries, shall we? 👀👂🏾 pic.twitter.com/B7rEC8j5tQ
— Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 9, 2020
The Weeknd made mention of Climax during an interview with Variety magazine where he stated that his House of Balloons mixtape “literally changed the sound of pop music” right before his eye.
“I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f**k that’s a Weeknd song,” said the Toronto native. “It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”
The 2012 Diplo-produced track, which was co-written by Elijah Blake, was the lead single off Usher’s Looking 4 Myself album. When “Climax” first dropped many assumed that song was a sexual reference. Usher later explained that the track was actually a break up story wrapped in a double entendre.
“When you’re in a relationship, or what you figure to be a relationship, and it’s kinda reached the climax of where it could go, you gotta’ let it go if you’re not going to commit,” he shared in an interview with Atlanta’s V103 radio station. “It’s not about sex, it’s about an out of control experience and the person has reached the peak of that experience.”
According to TMZ Sports, former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson has been accused of being involved in a gang-related murder-for-hire plot. The accusations stem from a 2015 shooting in Florida.
Johnson, 34, has not been charged with a crime. But court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, state that the former NFL player paid a Florida gang member, Dominic Bolden, for the 2016 killings of two men who were believed to be the individuals behind a separate March 2015 shooting that injured Johnson and killed his friend Dreekius Johnson.
The court documents state that “intelligence gathered suggested [the shooting] was a gang-related murder attempt on Chris Johnson."
TMZ Sports also reported, that an informant later told officials that in addition to paying Bolden, Johnson helped him to become a leader of a notorious drug trafficking organization. The informant reportedly alleged that Johnson provided Bolden enough money and a person who could give him drugs to supply the organization.
Johnson, a three-time Pro Bowler, spent six seasons with the Titans before making his way over to the New York Jets, a decision he recently said that he regretted.
In 2009, he became one of only seven running backs to reach the 2,000-yard milestone, as he finished with a league-high 2,006 rushing yards, to go along with 14 rushing touchdowns, and 50 receptions for 503 receiving yards and two more scores in a first-team All-Pro season.