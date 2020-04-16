Pop Smoke Documentary Reportedly In Development

The Brooklyn native's murder remains unsolved.

A new documentary on Pop Smoke is reportedly in the works. Record label executive Steven Victor revealed in an interview with Complex that he’s hard at work on a posthumous Pop Smoke album and a documentary film.

There are no details about the latter project but as Complex notes, Pop Smoke spoke about filming a documentary during a 2019 interview with the outlet. It's unclear what footage will be used for the project.

The Brooklyn native was gunned down inside his Hollywood Hills, Calif. rental home two months ago. Authorities say four masked men entered the Southern California property in the early morning hours of Feb. 19. At least one of the men was carrying a firearm. Pop Smoke was shot multiple times and rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined that his death was caused by a fatal gunshot wound to the torso.

Authorities reportedly believe that the murder was a targeted hit versus a robbery as originally reported. No arrests have been made.

The life of the 20-year-old recording artist, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was celebrated during a Brooklyn funeral procession complete with a horse and carriage carrying Pop Smoke's casket through his home borough as fans lined the streets to pay their final respects.