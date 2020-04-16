Pop Smoke Documentary Reportedly In Development

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Beyonce popped up during The Disney Family Singalong special on Thursday (April 16), with a surprise performance and a message for healthcare workers.
“I’m very proud and honored to be apart of the Disney family and to help present the Disney singalong in partnership with Feeding America,” the Lion King star said before performing a rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
“I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”
LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers.
Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the star-studded event features songs from The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Moana, High School Musical, and other Disney films. The performance lineup includes Demi Lovato, Amber Riley, Michael Bublé, Tori Kelly, and Ariana Grande.
The Disney Family Singalong airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
After a judge denied his initial request to be freed on house arrest, R. Kelly filed new court documents in hopes of getting out of prison amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. According to TMZ, Kelly's lawyer filed a second emergency motion on Thursday (April 16).
The original motion was denied in part because Kellz was deemed a flight risk, and the jail where he is housed had no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The latest court documents argue against the notion of Kelly being a potential flight risk, mostly due to him being a highly “recognizable” public figure and stay-at-home orders being enforced around the country. He also agreed to wear GPS monitoring.
Kelly’s motion reportedly states that there are at least six inmates and seven staff members at the Metropolitan Correctional Center who have tested positive for COVID-19. Furthermore, the documents claim the number of cases could be much higher since jail officials only tested inmates who exhibited symptoms. The docs go on to assert that “Inmates are reportedly banging on doors, walls, and windows begging for help,” reports The Chicago Tribune.
“The only thing the MCC has done is lock things down, making the situation feel more like solitary confinement and possibly, because of the nature of this virus, locking in healthy inmates with those who may already have the virus but who may not yet be symptomatic,” the motion reads.
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.
In other Kelly news, the 53-year-old singer’s racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York has been pushed back from July to September due to the global pandemic.
Beginning this fall, Rapsody’s critically acclaimed Eve LP will be the focus of college courses at Ohio State University, and her alma mater, the University of North Carolina.
“One of the highest honors is to create art for the culture and have it taught in our educational institutions,” the Grammy-nominated rapper wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (April 14).
The OSU course will offer a track-by-track examination of the album with readings and media clips accompanying each song. OSU professor Simone Drake is expected to teach the course titled,“Toni Morrison’s Houses of Women and Rapsody’s Eve.”
UNC’s “Black Womanist Criticism and Rapsody’s Eve” will be led by Tyler Bunzey and explores the “critical and womanist stance” of the album. “This course reads Rapsody’s album as emerging from a greater tradition of womanist discourse dating back to the 19th century. The purpose of this course is to explore that history,” states a class description from the university.
The course will also offer a critical look into “hip-hop’s historical development to engage with albums from femme-identified hip-hoppers throughout the genre’s history.”
View this post on Instagram
One of the highest honors is to create art for the culture and have it taught in our educational institutions! Thank you @tbunzey at @uncchapelhill and Simone Drake at @theohiostateuniversity 🙏🏾🌹
Released last August, Rapsody’s 16-track Eve album features song titles dedicated to black women, including Sourjourner Truth, Myrlie Evers, Michelle Obama, Nina Simone and Afeni Shakur.
"This album is coming out in a time where we're really talking about what it means to be a black woman in America, and black women are really riding to the forefront in a lot things that we do," Rapsody told NPR last year. "People are looking more to us and appreciating us more. Our voices are being heard, whether it's a part of the political arena or in hip-hop."