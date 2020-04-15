Premiere: Add-2 Pays Homage To "The Secret Life Of Blacks" Through Visual Greatness

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Nick Cannon has a shocking idea. It consists of an electric chair and quick thinking. It’s pretty simple: you’re strapped in the chair, showcasing your best freestyling skills, but if you hesitate you get zapped. Nothing major besides an intensified static shock, right? Although Cannon thought it would be a hit with viewers, his Wild ‘N Out castmates weren’t on the same wavelength. Back to the blank slate they went.
From the producers to the cast, Wild ‘N Out’s collective input aids in its staying power. MTV’s 15-year-old improv comedy show, which films at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, enters its new season on April 21. Its first episode featured a blend of new school and old school entertainers, a theme that’ll be amplified this coming season. Actor/comedian Orlando Jones, rapper Cassidy, and legendary hip-hop figure Biz Markie were the names etched on the Hollywood premiere’s bill. As some celebrities who took the stage throughout the seasons continued to get bigger, a few cast members eventually established their own fame: Kevin Hart, Randall Park, Nyima Funk, Affion Crocket, DeRay Davis, and Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day to name a few.
At 22, that was Cannon’s vision: create a platform that offers his friends jobs, but also sets the stage for their respective careers. In 2003, he gathered his fellow comedians—and his own funds—to shoot a pilot episode for MTV. It didn’t take long for the network to give Cannon’s “baby” the green light. In a past statement promoting the news of Wild ‘N Out’s creation, executive Tony DiSanto (the senior vice president of production development and animation for MTV at that time) said as the Nickelodeon audience matured, so did Cannon. “With Wild ‘N Out, they’ll get to see a whole new side of Nick as he flexes his improv and sketch comedy skills alongside this great cast he helped assemble,” DiSanto said. “We’re thrilled to be in business with Nick, and to bring our viewers comedy and hip-hop in a fresh way.”
Since he was a teen, Cannon has been a cornerstone of Viacom (owner of VH1, Nickelodeon, BET, CBS, and other cable networks). At 17, the San Diego native became the youngest staff writer in television history as a writer for Nickelodeon’s iconic sketch comedy show All That, and later his self-titled television series. Kneading his “college years” within Viacom’s lattice, Cannon briefly hosted Total Request Live (TRL) on MTV in 2003. His Viacom reign continued to elevate. In 2009, he became TeenNick’s chairman and created fresh programming for its youthful audience, which included a sketch comedy show named Incredible Crew (Mikey Day was also one of the show’s writers). Experience in front of the camera to working behind-the-scenes at a senior level helped Cannon take Wild ‘N Out from a pilot episode to a national brand.
“I always knew how to operate from a business aspect and seeing an idea start from its conception to its fruition. Now, with having this almost half a billion-dollar brand that I built, I get the concept of being able to get as much out of the brand as possible but still staying true to it without over-exploiting it,” Cannon says in an interview with VIBE. “I think that’s what we’ve done extremely well with Wild ‘N Out from the careers that it’s helped birth to the marketing to the branding from everything that we do with the tours, the restaurants, barbershops, we’re doing so many things with the brand. It’s because I had the opportunity of seeing how one of the biggest brands with Nickelodeon or Viacom operated.” Witnessing how shows like “Spongebob, The Rugrats, or The Ninja Turtles” churned out movies and accessories encouraged the Howard University student to operate Wild ‘N Out with a similar mindset. The show was an immediate hit with viewers, but after airing nearly 50 episodes, life off-stage began to take form.
The show went off-air after four consecutive seasons from 2005-2007. MTV wanted to do more with the show despite its growing costs, but Cannon opted to focus on his marriage after tying the knot in 2008 to world-renowned artist Mariah Carey. “My focus went in a different direction,” he says, adding that he also wanted to start a family. ”As much as I loved the show, I felt I needed at least a moment to step away to re-evaluate what I really wanted to do. Once I did, I said, ‘Alright, I’m back at it. Let’s keep it rocking.’”
WNO returned to the small screen in 2013, but on MTV2 for seasons 5-8. Formed in 1996, MTV2 was known for its music video-centered programming like Sucker Free Sunday, Chart2Chart, and MTV2 Rock. Although the channel trekked into original programming by airing shows that initially premiered on MTV, it wasn’t until 2011 when the network caught audience attention with Guy Code. A year later, the sports-focused X Games debuted in March, three months before Hip-Hop Squares entered the roster. For WNO, 2013 was a historic return; it became MTV2’s highest-rated telecast when season 5’s first episode garnered 1.1 million viewers. Cannon says the show also aired a few episodes on BET and Comedy Central, proving that his creation could thrive on multiple platforms. “It’s probably the only show that can air across four or five of Viacom’s networks and still be a huge digital brand that hits the top numbers on Instagram and YouTube and all of those places,” Cannon says. “It’s just one of those things that works everywhere.” WNO’s social media presence has garnered over 18.4 million followers across its accounts. It’s also responsible for 44 percent of views on MTV’s YouTube channel and accounts for “10 percent of MTV’s revenue,” Cannon says.
In season 5, the teams changed colors from the red squad to platinum but kept the black squad until it changed to gold for season 8. Cannon shares the color schemes are a part of branding, revealing this new season will usher in “neon and hyper colors” to bring more energy to the show. Introducing games like “In The Classroom” or “Got Damned” continues to boost the “lightning improv” skills the cast own, but one thing that remained consistent throughout the seasons is Wildstyle. Cannon says its concept primarily inspired the show, reminiscing on his days at the comedy clubs backstage with his friends, freestyling and taking comedic jabs at each other. Incorporating the battle rap aspect of the show was a no-brainer, enlisting those from the community like Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, Conceited, and more.
“I became a big fan of watching those different battles and I was like once we bring the show back we have to bring those types of cats onto the show along with the comedians that were already there,” Cannon says. “But one of the prerequisites for being on the show when I created it was being able to freestyle and know how to battle. Obviously the art form shifted and changed over the years so it was only right that those guys like the Conceiteds, the Charlie Clips, and the Hitman Hollas would thrive in this environment because they had been doing it on their own.”
Through workshops, the cast form “synergistic chemistry” before hitting the mainstage as a method of blending the battle rappers with the comedians. Making sure there’s a balance of male and female representation is also a goal, name-dropping the OGs like Nyima Funk to B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, and Pretty Vee. However, Cannon states that when it comes to casting, he doesn’t look at gender in terms of “‘Oh, we need this,’ or ‘We need that.’ Whoever is the most talented and funniest those are the people that I want.”
Developing a thick skin is also ideal, even for the host himself. In the beginning, jokes about his career or relationship with Carey garnered slap-knee reactions from the audience, but Cannon believes it’s been overdone at this point. “I know it’s a joke but it’s over 10 years since I was married to Mariah Carey (Laughs). You’re kind of just showing your weakness by even bringing that up,” he says. “The only people who even really say stuff about Mariah are probably people who come on the show and think that’s going to hit. It doesn’t hit anymore and you kind of feel bad for them (Laughs).”
Although you’ll probably hear crickets if you still decide to mention Cannon’s previous marriage or music, he says no joke is off-limits, adding that WNO gets away with a lot of controversial jabs because of its diverse cast. “I always tell people Wild ‘N Out is probably the most progressive show on television and it’s probably the only place that’s left where comedians can come and speak their mind and not have to worry about cancel culture or people getting offended,” he says. “The one reason is because we actually offer a platform where everyone is welcomed. It’s the only place where you’ll actually see someone who is homophobic battle rap someone from the transgender community and at the end of the day they hug it out.”
While the cast operates under the premise of having fun, lines have unexpectedly been crossed. During an August 2018 taping of Azealia Banks’ episode, a back-and-forth between the rapper and comedian DC YoungFly took place that unraveled from the show’s studio to social media. Cannon adds that there was a prior discussion to ensure if anything shouldn’t be said, to which Cannon says Banks had no issues, but as the cameras were rolling and jabs were flying, things took a turn. “She did the entire episode and we talked afterwards and she was cool, and then the next day I think that’s when she put the battery in her back and was talking about her experience,” Cannon says. “We let it be known what really happened and the world saw it for what it was. I would welcome her back and I got nothing but respect for her.”
A few artists have returned like Chance the Rapper, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg, a feat Cannon says adds to the show’s biggest moments. “This is a show where people get the opportunity to show that they have a great sense of humor and they don’t take things too seriously,” Cannon says. One episode that shocked the businessman was Chrissy Teigen’s. “She came to wild out for real,” he says. “I remember in the Wildstyle battle where Karlous Miller picked her up and said he and her were going to do some things backstage and he didn’t care what John Legend said. That was pretty out of pocket (Laughs).”
Outside of WNO, which has already been renewed for season 16, Cannon is working on his upcoming daytime talk show premiering this September, continuing his hosting duties on The Masked Singer, and producing a documentary on herbalist Dr. Sebi. For the latter, Cannon says he’s picking up where the late Nipsey Hussle left off.
“That was Nip’s sentiments and that’s what I’m going to see through, that we have to be curators and the narrators of our own stories and control our narratives in a way where we’re the ones telling the story and we don’t allow the system to tell our story.” When asked if all aspects of Dr. Sebi’s practices and beliefs will be analyzed, given investigative reports, Cannon states both sides will be represented. “That’s where I try to bring it back home to where ‘Yeah we’re going to talk about everything because we have to. We have to talk about people who believe and people who don’t believe.’ We talked to people who believe it’s possible and we talked to people who believe that it’s not possible,” he says. “It’s in that scenario where I encourage people to think for themselves and don’t take anything for face value. You have to understand to dig deep, do the research on your own. That’s why this process has become this process for me because I’m not going to say, ‘Hey, somebody just told me this’ and I’m going to believe it. I’m going to go research for myself and we lay it all the way out there in a very investigative way.”
Citing inspiration from legend Quincy Jones, who tapped into all forms of entertainment, Cannon wants to establish Wild ‘N Out Films, another piece in cementing the show’s legacy as a fortified brand from apparel to restaurants in Miami and Hollywood, with Las Vegas being the next destination. It’s safe to say Cannon’s baby is in good hands.
“I think a lot of that stuff is going to branch off in a big way to where the brand actually truly matters for generations,” Cannon says. “We’re trying to take it all over the world. We’re starting here but the brand can go as far as we can take it.”
The new season of 'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out' premieres Tuesday, April 21 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.
Monday nights used to be unique. The anticipation for Tuesday mornings could barely be contained. Plans were made on how to ensure you could get to the mall and still make it to class on-time. Or, in many cases, how you were going to skip school altogether to sit with your newfound treasure. At one time, Tuesday mornings were the most significant moment each week for the music industry and music fans as new albums hit record store shelves. And unlike modern-day music consumption, decisions would need to be made. You couldn't purchase every new release at $15 per CD. What album would sustain the listener's insatiable music hunger until the next payday or allowance?
In the "old days," the second day of the week was about more than half-price movies; it was also the day that curious music fans found out who Cam'ron was or what this mysterious white boy from Detroit was all about. If the office water cooler was the place to discuss politics and internal politics, the record store was the high school locker where jocks, hip-hop heads, goths, and others gathered to purchase the music of the day.
In the late 80s, Tuesday's became the standard release day for the music business driven primarily by the need to ensure distributors could get stock to stores over the weekend and at the beginning of the week to provide the runway for a full week of sell-through. The timing of music releases changed in 2015 when the world's "global release day" shifted to Fridays. The release day change to Fridays impacted what on the surface was just a day of the week to release music but more profoundly was a musical institution and habit that would ultimately die alongside the record stores that supported it. It also created not-so-friendly deadlines for music critics. "I work as a critic, and albums hitting at midnight Friday creates some wild deadlines from time to time," states Vulture/NYMag Pop Critic Craig Jenkins.
As streaming’s dominance grew, and as physical music sales continued to die down, the considerations for shipping times and stock availability at stores went the way of music downloads -- down the drain. What was it like to plan your day around the purchase of a new album?
The 90s and early 2000s in music were a time of extreme fandom and cross-pollination of musical genres. Many hip-hop fans born in the 80s can recollect skipping school as teenagers to buy Wu-Tang's new double CD Wu-Tang Forever when it was released on Tuesday, June 3, 1997. Or for a more recent memory, who can forget the Tuesday release of Jay-Z's classic The Blueprint, which hit record store shelves on 9/11. Despite that day being one of the worst tragedies in the history of the world, the album still debuted at #1 selling north of 400k copies as fans continued to hit record stores in droves. Rolling Stone said that fans were "unfazed and unconfused" by the events of that week, speaking not only to Jay-Z's dominance at the time coming off multiple platinum albums but the habit that had been ingrained in music fans minds of hitting record stores on Tuesdays.
Memories are all music fans have now as most record stores have shut their doors. The exception is Canada where the Sunrise Records chain is by all accounts thriving despite a vastly different musical climate. The Canadian company rescued several HMV locations in 2019 and purchased US retailer FYE in early 2020 for $10M USD. The difference now is the chances of someone in junior high remembering a physical music purchase years later in a Friday release climate and the new musical landscape is slim to none. "I remember being in maybe 6th or 7th grade and Big Pun's second album dropped," remembers music manager Hovain Hylton. "My sister grabbed it for me on the way home and I played the CD on the way to school all week."
Anticipation was one of the most excellent marketing tools of the record store era. Pre-internet music magazines largely fueled the excitement for upcoming releases, both via feature stories and through label ads teasing out forthcoming albums.
Outside of songs that had been serviced to radio, there wasn't much in the way of "leaks" or "previews" to speak of. "What I miss about Tuesday releases was the anticipation," recalls producer Djay Cas (credits include Nipsey Hussle, Jeezy, and Tory Lanez). "The release day was monumental. It was an event. Right now somebody might quietly release a surprise album and two weeks later...it's on to the next. You knew everybody was going to the mall for that one specific album. You were jealous of the kid who was first in line to get this album because he got to read the credits before you. Now albums...you can just get to them whenever you're ready. It's a lot more convenient but there's no urgency."
It was anticipation that got you there, but the real draw of new release Tuesdays was a visit to the record store. It's hard to believe that there was a time when a hotly anticipated new album release would see a queue forming outside the record store. In 2020, there is no such thing as an album "selling out" because we're in the all-you-can-eat model of the music business. But in the 90s and 2000s, store stock mattered, and if you weren't at the record store early, an album might sell out, and it might not be back in stock until later in the week. It was being first that mattered too. Being the first one of your group of friends to cop that new album was necessary. "You were jealous of the kid who was first in line to get this album because he got to read the credits before you," adds Cas. It's safe to say that during the record store era, many skips from school were driven by the need for music. Former Okayplayer managing editor Kevin L. Clark remembers putting aside social studies to study the "god MC." "I remember when Rakim (dating myself a bit) came out with The 18th Letter. He was away from the game for a while and this was a rare chance to get new music from OG God MC before any of my friends. I broke out of AP Social Studies and ran to Sam Goody to cop two copies: one to play and the other to have The R sign for me. I never did get a chance for him to sign it though."
But along with the anticipation at times came disappointment. The risk of a CD purchase back then was exponentially higher than adding a new album digitally today, which you can easily delete and not be out $15. What if the album didn’t live up to the hype? What if those one or two songs you loved were the only one or two good songs on the album? Such was the case for Tuma Basa, Director of Urban Music, YouTube back in the Summer of 1996. “I’ll never forget is when Nas’ “It Was Written” came out. I bought it the day it came out,” reminisces Basa. “I didn’t have his first album, Illmatic, because I was still in Zimbabwe when it came out and never got around to buying it or borrowing it. So, going straight to Nas’ second album was a leap-frog for my CD binder. Played it in my 1988 Toyota Camry and pow, I’m disappointed. There were only like three good songs on there (including the joint with Lauryn Hill). Unlike Friday mornings now on streaming services, Tuesdays back then were a big risk.”
And then there was the struggle around parental advisory stickers. The warning on albums was instituted by Tipper Gore’s Parents Music Resource Center back in the 80s after Gore bought a copy of Prince’s Purple Rain for her daughter. Originally intended to warn parents about albums with explicit content, teenagers started holding it as a badge of honor of sorts. “Best thing about all those releases back then...you literally couldn’t buy explicit rap albums unless you were a certain age,” recalls music industry entrepreneur Noah Williams. “I was a young kid who didn’t even look old enough to be in the mall alone trying to get these CDs and the cashier was like nope need an adult, fun times. It's like not only do they have to take you, they have to go in like you're buying cigarettes or something.”
A natural exploration happened with albums when they were released on Tuesdays where music fans could digest the release through the course of the work or school week and know whether it was an album that would be in regular rotation by the weekend or returned to the store later in the week. There was a time record stores would take albums back with a receipt prior to the influx of CD burning and bootlegging. "I remember Tuesday giving us the rest of the week to listen to all the new music instead of cramming to listen to it on the weekends," recalls Adrian Swish, manager of rapidly rising viral artist RMR. Despite the social media excitement of Friday drops, Swish adds that it complicates promotion and marketing for the music business as well. "Music marketing on the weekends, if you’re not a major artist, can be very tough for independent artists to get visibility."
But maybe the most crucial thing that was lost from the record store era was the sales battles. It's impossible to forget the showdown set up to spike sales of 50 Cent and Kanye West's new albums in 2007. "The 50/Kanye tiff stands out in my mind as one of the first times that buying an album was presented as a kind of vote," remembers Jenkins. "I made sure to get a copy of Graduation. It felt like the future of rap was being decided...50 could be the architect of the current state of hip-hop fans using sales as a sticking point which is ironic because the tide kinda turned on him after his hardest push." The end results of the showdown were Kanye West besting 50 Cent, with West's Graduation album selling 960k+ copies the first week vs. 50 Cent selling 690k+ copies of his Curtis album. “It truly represented David Vs. Goliath,” says music writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy. “That was a great moment where we really saw culture and commerce come together.” And despite best efforts by armchair record executives on social media, this isn't very easy to replicate in the streaming era.
Artists can trumpet streams as a measuring stick, but the effort, and quite frankly, dollars being committed by fans to support their favorite artists isn't the same. There is a connection that used to happen when someone got dressed, took the bus or drove to the mall, found the album they wanted to buy, checked out at the cash register and drove home to spend quality time with whatever new album they purchased. Justin Tinsley of ESPN's The Undefeated recalls a specific instance where the connection that new release Tuesdays and record stores used to have with fans. "It's the summer of 2005, right after my freshman year at Hampton University. Before I go into work, I stop at Circuit City to cop Jeezy's TM101 and Trey Songz's first album. Trey is from the same part of VA that I am, so he was doing a meet and greet at the Circuit City...I remember it being a madhouse. The whole city was out there on that Tuesday." In a way, new music Tuesdays were just part of the fabric of life. "Looking back on it Tuesday release dates were like comfort food," Tinsley continues. "You always knew when the new albums dropped. It was never a shock. It was just as much a part of the routine of life as Monday Night Football.
The effort level and tangible connection found in the record store era was significantly higher than clicking play on a song on your phone when every song ever made is at your fingertips.
In 2020, new music can't be physically touched. The discussion around the latest albums doesn't happen at the mall or in the hip-hop section of the record store but rather online via Twitter, where new music is reviewed in short bursts and projects are immediately hailed as "trash" or "instant classics" mere hours after release. Albums used to be something to be cherished and discussed for weeks sometimes months. Back then, the listener's new favorite song wasn't communicated to them by a 'New Music Friday' curator, but rather tipped off by a friend or uncovered after listening to the same album over and over again. This isn't to say that young music fans don't get excited about new music releases but there was something special about holding that hotly anticipated release on Tuesday mornings -- and that will likely never be replicated again.
Fans of music have had a field day with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's "Verzuz" series, which has revered producers and songwriters squaring up on IG Live to play 20 of their best songs and leaving it up to the fans to pick a winner. But this weekend, there's perhaps the biggest lineup yet: RZA vs. DJ Premier. The leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, arguably the greatest group in hip-hop history, will face off against DJ Premier, who has provided his signature scratches and warm golden era sound to everyone from Jay-Z and Nas to Christina Aguilera and D'Angelo.
RZA has spent much of recent years working on film and TV, but his musical catalog is undeniable. His dusty drums and eccentric samples made the Wu-Tang Clan a global institution, and he's also produced gems for Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun and Kanye West. Two days before his Verzuz battle, The Abbot took some time on the phone with VIBE to speak about how the battle came to be, explained how it continues a years-long relationship with him and Premier, and who he would want to see battle from the all-time pantheon of musicians.
VIBE: Tell me how this conversation with Swizz and Timbo happened.
RZA: Swizz didn’t have my number, so Buck had my number. Buck shouted me out, he connected me and Swizz three-way. We chopped it up, Swizz explained to me he was doing with Verzuz and what it means for the culture. I’ve been absent a little bit from the culture, in the sense of music – I’ve been strictly making films and TV shows and bringing the culture to another chamber, in all reality. He felt we could reflect back on the foundation of what I brought to hip-hop, that it would be ideal, iconic, timely, and I agree with him. Hip-hop is my foundation. The music itself. I don’t care how many movies I make or how many TV shows I do, it took this to get me where I’m at.
A lot of these battles, what’s made them so interesting is that the producers and songwriters bring out so many songs people don’t know what they did. Do you think there’s a good understanding of what you’ve done, or that people don’t know what you can bring out?
I don’t know, to be honest with you. I haven't given thought to that, in all reality. I’ve got a vast catalog, some you know, some you don’t know. You gotta keep in mind, I’ve been doing sh*t for a minute. From Gravediggaz, to--I’ve done all types of crazy shit at the end of the day, if I’m going to dig in my own crates.
One thing I can say is this though, DJ Premier is an elite type of producer. Of course, he’s part of the legendary Gang Starr, rest in peace to Guru. Him in Gang Starr alone is something special for hip-hop that we appreciated, nah mean. Even myself striving to get on, I had all their records. But he also, as a producer, has the ability of not being in a group, and producing for so many iconic names in our industry. I think that’s a blessing because he got a chance to spread that foundation of hip-hop into a lot of arenas. For me, I was able to be one of those producers who produced entire albums. You don’t find a lot of producers like that. Maybe you’ll find five us us -- Dre, Rico Wade -- that can produce the whole sound of a movement. I think those are the two different degrees of what we’re having here. He could have produced for a couple of dozen MCs -- but, I’ve definitely got those nine dope Wu-Tang MCs. We’ve got a lot of stuff in our catalog.
Have you ever considered a battle like this before?
Nah, because to be honest with you--I came from battling in hip-hop, that’s how I started. I used to go to the Bronx to ni**as houses to battle them, I used to travel on the trains just for a battle. This is definitely being called a battle, but at the end of the day, what has me involved and taking my time to stop what I do every day, is this is really a celebration of the culture. This is a format that Swizz and Timbaland figured out how to make it work. When Swizz shouted me out, he was very clear -- hip-hop is about fun. What we do and what we’ve done should be celebrated in any form or fashion, and this is part of that celebration. I said you know what, I’ve got to agree with you. I agree that this is cool for the culture. Ni**as wanna be like, “oh sh*t, they’re putting their gloves on.” Whatever, hand me the gloves.
I’m going to give you a boxing analogy real quick. I was going for Wilder, nah mean? (laughs) And Fury took him out of there, right? I was pissed off that he lost the fight, but I was impressed that he spoke up for the sport of boxing, for the culture of what it means. Not only for his greatness, but the greatness of everyone else before him, and of everyone that’s gonna come after him. I’m happy that hip-hop is in that phase right now. You have so many great young hip-hop artists now rocking the world, doing it, touching new grounds and new lands and building economics for their family. Then you got those who came in the 90s who helped it become a world phenomenon as well by being the first ones to break in certain countries. Then you got the forefathers who sat right there in the Bronx, who started with these parks and people would travel to the Bronx to go to a block party, or travel to Queens or travel to Brooklyn to go to these block parties. Now, that culture, you find it in everything. You find it in TV commercials, you find it in movies. For me, as a guy who has now expanded to the movies, this call for me is, “hold on, let me put my foot back in the water to the foundation of the culture, dig through catalogs and have some fun.” That’s what I’m here to do, yo.
Have you watched any of the other battles?
He sent me a link to check out a couple. I haven’t gotten a chance to watch all of them, just some snippets or whatever. It’s definitely on.
So, are you making a bet, yo? (laughs)
(Laughs) People are definitely making their bets. Like you said, I always go to Premier for individual bangers, and I always go to you for full albums. So I’m trying to see how that’s going to materialize itself in the battle.
I’m interested too, yo. The best part about this is, of course Premo was in the game before me, and I was trying to get in the game and I’d hang out with him, Keith and Guru. I remember playing tracks to them, just trying to get in. That gave me an out of how to get in for myself. Once I got in, we had a lot of the same friends: Jeru, Afu, Masta Killa. That’s the East New York crew, all known each going back to 18 and 19. But when I was coming with the Wu, and I was on my producing swordsmanship, I could always come up to him and challenge him, “yo I’m going to hit you with this and hit you with that.” We kinda got a history of talking sh*t back and forth to each other. And of course we’re friends, and we toured together, and it’s all love. But this is an ongoing thing that me and him have been involved with, directly indirectly, for a while. Seems like it was done when one summer, we were laughing about the youth mentality that we had. And here we are, about to rekindle it. It’s going to be very fun and very interesting.
If you had a chance to see another battle like this, between any two musicians of all time, who would those two artists be?
I’m not going to be able to give you a spontaneous answer on that, but I’ma put it sideways for you. Who they put on the pedestals as the top two guitar players, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Let those two go battle, even though I know who my money’s on.
So who’s your money on?
Hendrix revolutionized what that instrument could do. At the end of the day, Clapton, remember he played on the Beatles songs. But Hendrix revolutionized it, and he world popularized it. Everybody plays a part in these chambers, bro.