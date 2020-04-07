The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The Weeknd’s new album After Hours arrived last month. Today (April 7), Abel Tesfaye shared the new music video for “Until I Bleed Out,” which is the closing track on the album.
The clip finds The Weeknd at a confetti-covered party in an old movie palace. As he struggles to stand upright amid all the papier-mache, he finds that the ground is moving in circles.
After Hours follows 2016’s Starboy. Previous visuals from the LP include “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” “After Hours” and “In Your Eyes.”
The Weeknd has also shared a deluxe version of the album with three new bonus tracks — “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Final Lullaby” — as well as four new remixes from Oneohtrix Point Never, Chromatics, the Blaze and DaHeala.
After checking out what fans are tweeting about the video, watch the clip above.
The Until I Bleed Out video feels like an overindulgence of House of Balloons life. With The Weeknd trying to escape it and ultimately running towards a clean slate. pic.twitter.com/qDBNbeyPCE
— mars (@mar1narasauce) April 7, 2020
I can't get my shit together after watching Until I Bleed Out video. this Mv was so sad and heartbreaking.. the talent this man has is UNMATCHED. @theweeknd thank you for another masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/p39ilB3moq
— (@LdrYosemite) April 7, 2020
Alright The Weeknd got my emotions all Fuck up.. my soul hurts with this music video.. Until I Bleed Out is so powerful
— (@__rosae__) April 7, 2020
Until I Bleed Out by The Weeknd make you wanna cry in the shower. Brb pic.twitter.com/nCdhuZqNfv
— Deucalion (@___FRANKO) April 6, 2020
WEEKND i didnt get my xo tat yet but check out my drawing to 'until I bleed out' too... had my in my feels!!! pic.twitter.com/jJucqMKzOs
— Danny Walker (@skywalksxo) April 2, 2020
Watch the video above.
Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak have shared the music video for "Don’t Slack,", their latest collaboration from the Trolls: World Tour soundtrack.
Featuring Anna Kendrick, the clip sees the Pitch Perfect star getting her day started inside of her home, when .Paak suddenly starts singing in the shower.
In an effort to escape .Paak's crooning, Kendrick is met in the hallway by a dancing Timberlake. Kendrick's eventually relents after bumping into the pair at various locations throughout her house.
The pair sing on the track: “The Okay, now don’t slack, I need all my racks, No, we don’t hold back, Act like you know that, Go tell your old man, Go get your whole fam’, Fly like the ghost man, Taking all I can.”
This video comes after Trolls: World Tour arrived on PPV yesterday (April 6), having been forced to shelve its cinema release as a result of COVID-19.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Timberlake previously said of the collaboration: “I hope he [Paak] doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too.
“I told him as well, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro.’ He played me new stuff the other day. That dude is so gifted. He’s so good.”
Watch the video above.
Toni Braxton is back with new music and a new home label. The singer-songwriter released "Do It," her first single since minting her new deal with Universal's Island Records.
On her latest Antonio Dixon-produced record, Braxton sings over a piano and violin-assisted melody, while offering encouraging advice of letting go of unhealthy or toxic love. "He ain’t gonna change, if you take him back/ it's gonna be the same, just do what you need to do,” she soothingly belts. In a press release, the seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist reveals how a friend inspired the song lyrics.
“I wrote this song about a year ago when a friend was going through the struggles of trying to end a relationship that wasn’t good for her," she explains. "We have all been through situations like this when there is really nothing more to say, you know he’s not right and you just need to do what you need to do. There is also an element of hope in the song, that after you do what you need to do things will get better.”
Braxton's new record marks her new label deal with Island Records. The President/CEO Darcus Beese states “It’s an honor and pleasure to welcome the incomparable Toni Braxton to the Island Records family. Her legendary catalogue, unique sound, and extraordinary artistry continue to set her apart and we look forward to the world hearing the new music.”
"Do It" is Braxton's first single since her 2018 album, Sex & Cigarettes. Hear the new song co-written by herself, Babyface, Percy Bady, and Antonio Dixon below.