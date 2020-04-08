The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Many artists are coming together to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Today (April 6), actress and singer Rita Wilson joined forces with Naughty by Nature for the "Hip-Hop Hooray (Remix)."
While recovering from COVID-19, Wilson posted an Instagram video of her rapping the classic record. She also sent it to the New Jersey rap group. Impressed with Wilson's microphone skills, and inspired by her recovery, Naughty reached out to Wilson for the remix.
“We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well,” the rap group said via press release.
“’Hip Hop Hooray’ is like modern-day Shakespeare,” Wilson adds. “It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing OK and to make them smile. When Naughty by Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it,” she continued.
Back in March, actor Tom Hanks, Wilson's husband, released a statement saying that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia.
Listen to the Wilson remix above.
Tekashi 6ix9ine is out of prison, and he quickly fell into his trolling habits.
On Sunday (April 5), the Brooklyn rapper decided to add his two cents about snitching under the comment section on a social media post. The Shade Room reported on Los Angeles' mayor offering rewards for people willing to tell on their neighbors for breaking the city's stay-at-home order. The "Fefe" rapper commented by saying, "Coming to the rescue."
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ Finish this sentence, “snitches get ____.” In Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s words, “rewards” would fill in the blank as he’s encouraging people to rat on others who aren’t following the city’s stay-at-home order. ___ It’s a lot different from the saying we grew up knowing but apparently since the “safer at home” order in California was instituted, Los Angeles city officials have received multiple reports about businesses violating the order. ___ “If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we’re going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance,” he said, according to @cbsla. ___ “You know the old expression about snitches, well in this case snitches get rewards,” Garcetti said. “We want to thank you for turning folks in and making-click the link in our bio to read more.📸: @gettyimages
A comment made by #Tekashi69’s account was left in #TheShadeRoom just days after he was released from prison 👀
Tekashi was scheduled to be released from prison Aug. 2, 2020. But, after his lawyer petitioned the Federal Bureau of Prisons to have the rapper serve the rest of his sentence at home due to coronavirus fears, he was granted a early release.
According to his lawyer, Dawn Florio, 6ix9ine is free to return to social media and will spend the rest of his sentence on house arrest where he plans to work on multiple projects. 6ix9ine reportedly signed an eight-figure record deal with 10K Projects last October.
6ix9ine, who testified against his former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges in January 2019.
As another day passes without Aaliyah's music on streaming platforms, fans are looking for answers.
Over the weekend, the hashtag #FreeAaliyahMusic appeared on Twitter in light of song battles between Swizz Beats vs. Timbaland and Ne-Yo vs. Johnta Austin. The latter opponents played their collaborations with the late singer, proving Baby Girl's dynamic relevancy in the age of modern R&B. As songs like "I Don't Wanna" and "Come Over" picked up plays on YouTube, the hashtag pointed out the tragedy of her songs not existing on platforms like Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.
Aaliyah's only album on multiple platforms is her 1994 debut, Age Ain't Nothing But A Number. Other albums like the platinum-selling One in A Million and Aaliyah are being held in a vault of sorts along with other unmixed vocals by her uncle and founder of Blackground Records, Barry Hankerson.
Hankerson has built up a mysterious yet haunting aura over the years due to his refusal to release Aaliyah's music on streaming platforms. Reasons are unknown but Stephen Witt's 2016 investigation revealed business deals like the shift in distribution from Jive Records to Atlantic helped Hankerson take ownership of the singer's masters. The deal was made in 1996 when Blackground featured artists like Aaliyah, Toni Braxton, R. Kelly, then-production duo Timbaland and Magoo as well as Missy Elliott.
Sadly, Aaliyah's music isn't the only recordings lost in the shuffle. Recordings from Timbaland and Toni Braxton have been hidden from the world with both taking legal action against the label over the years. There's also JoJo, who had to break from the label after they refused to release her third album. The singer recently re-recorded her first two albums.
With Aaliyah's music getting the attention it deserves, Johnta Austin discussed the singer's impact on R&B today. "It was amazing, she was incredible from top to bottom," he told OkayPlayer of working with the singer on "Come Over" and "I Don't Wanna." "I don't think Aaliyah gets the vocal credit that she deserves. When she was on it, she had the riffs, she had everything."
Earlier this year, an account impersonating Hankerson claimed her music would arrive on streaming platforms January 16, on what would've been her 41st birthday. A docuseries called the Aaliyah Diaries was also promoted for a release on Netflix.
Of course, it was far from the truth. Fans can enjoy selected videos and songs on YouTube, but it's clear they want more.
